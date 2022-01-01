Go
Orchidea Sparks image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Orchidea Sparks

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

4815 12 th ave

brooklyn, NY 11219

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn NY 11219

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

10am Breakfast Bar

No reviews yet

GOOD MORNING

Orchidea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upside Craft

No reviews yet

Upside is a local, takeout-only kitchen that serves proper food to feed you a satisfying meal.

Milk Crate

No reviews yet

"Cozy kosher retro coffee shop with counter culture coffee located in the heart of Borough Park Brooklyn."

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orchidea Sparks

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston