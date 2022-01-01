Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Orchidea Sparks
Closed today
No reviews yet
4815 12 th ave
brooklyn, NY 11219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn NY 11219
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
10am Breakfast Bar
GOOD MORNING
Orchidea
Come in and enjoy!
Upside Craft
Upside is a local, takeout-only kitchen that serves proper food to feed you a satisfying meal.
Milk Crate
"Cozy kosher retro coffee shop with counter culture coffee located in the heart of Borough Park Brooklyn."