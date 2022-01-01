Go
Toast

Glaze

Easy eating. Small Batch. Made fresh daily.

145 N 4th St

Popular Items

Steamed Edamame$4.00
heart healthy steamed edamame tossed in our house blend of seasonings
Crispy Gyoza$4.00
crispy gyoza with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetable filling
Combo Plate$12.00
your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Ora King Salmon Plate$15.00
rich, buttery, and high in Omega 3s, our Ora King salmon is grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Chicken Breast Plate$11.00
antibiotic free chicken breast, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Chicken Thigh Plate$11.00
antibiotic free chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Wok Sauteed Vegetables$5.00
medley of mixed vegetable sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate$12.00
Hidden Fjord salmon grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Location

145 N 4th St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
