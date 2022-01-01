Go
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!

Popular Items

Stingray$15.99
Double Pepperoni with a Garlic Butter Crust
Nova$15.99
Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil Drizzle, Garlic Butter Crust
House Salad$11.99
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana peppers, cheese and croutons. (Meal/Sharable Size)
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
Crispy & Gooey mozzarella sticks served with our house red sauce
$5.99 Monday Special!- 2 topping Pizza$5.99
Garlic Knots$6.99
Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping
G.O.A.T$17.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon
Pizza Rolls
Hand-wrapped rolls filled with pepperoni and cheese or chicken, cheese & sauce. Served with a side of our house red sauce or ranch for dipping
12" Build Your Own Pizza (BYO) - Feeds 1-2$12.99
Side Ranch$0.75
Location

12024 HWY 290

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
