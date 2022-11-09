Restaurant header imageView gallery

Community by Fuel Up Fresh

review star

No reviews yet

3214 Silver Lake Rd.

Fenton, MI 48430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl comes with roasted red skin potato as your base. Eggs cooked to your preference.
$13.99

Egg Sandwich

Served on Crust Sourdough, egg any style, aged cheddar cheese, avocado, pickled onion, spring mix greens and heirloom tomato served with a side of roasted potatoes.
$12.99

Breakfast Wrap

build your own Breakfast wrap with a scrambled egg base, served with a side of roasted red skin potatoes.

$13.99

Toast

$1.49

Bowl

Macro Bowl

$14.99

Build your own bowl with a complex-carb base

Micro Bowl

$14.99

Build your own bowl with a greens base

No Protein Macro Bowl

$11.99

Build your own bowl with a complex-carb base without a protein

No Protein Micro Bowl

$11.99

Build your own bowl with a greens base without a protein

Mexistyle Bowl

$17.99

Rice base, ground sirloin, sauteed peppers and onions, black beans, pickled jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, pickled red onion, aged white cheddar, candied pecans, sriracha aioli.

Basic Ish Bowl

$16.99

Quinoa and spring mix base, chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, roasted beets, pickled onion, almonds, house garlic vinaigrette.

Chicken Shawarma Featured Bowl

$19.99

Base of rice and spinach. Chicken thighs, cucumber, pickled red onion, feta, sundried tomatoes, almonds, tzatziki, finished with sumac.

Extra Protein

Braised Beef

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Thigh

$5.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Tofu

$4.00

Fried Egg

$0.50

Soft Boiled Egg

$0.50

Portabella Mushroom

$1.50Out of stock

Avocado

$1.50

Plates

Macro Plate

$18.99

Soups

Butternut Squash

$3.99

Zuppa Tuscana

$4.99

Soup & Sammie Combo

$12.99

Homemade roasted butternut squash soup served with our fuji apple cheddar grilled cheese.

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich 2.0

$13.99

Roasted Tri-Tip beef, Havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onion, spring mix, jalapeno jam, roasted garlic aioli served on Crust Tri-County Pepper bread.

Turkey Pesto Avocado Sandwich

$13.99

All-natural turkey breast, spring mix, heirloom tomato, sprouts, pickled onion, avocado, basil pesto, roasted garlic aioli, Havarti cheese served on sourdough bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

All the veggies! Heritage blend spring mix, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, sprouts, tomato, avocado, hummus served on Crust Sourdough bread.

Fuji Apple Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Grilled aged cheddar, fuji apple, pickled red onion, garlic aioli served on Crust Henry Street Provincial

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Sourdough, sundried tomatoes, feta, fresh avocado.

Hot Drinks

Espresso Shot

$2.20

Americano

$2.25

Cappucino

$3.25

Latte

$3.99

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.99

Cinnamon Oat Latte

$5.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Oat Latte (Iced)

$5.99

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99

Aqua Fresca

$3.00

Protein Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

$8.99

Banana Matcha Coconut

$9.99

Spinach Banana Almond

$8.99

Pumpkin Pie Protein Shake

$9.99Out of stock

Protein

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Chicken

$5.00

Braised Beef

$6.00

Carb

Rice

$3.00

Roasted Potato

$3.00

Quinoa

$3.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Chips

$2.25

Build Your Own

Feeds 5

$75.00

Feeds 10

$150.00

Feeds 20

$300.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Community by Fuel Up Fresh was built off the foundation of healthy sustainable meals for any individual. Our goal is to aid in keeping our community healthy, happy and thriving!

Website

Location

3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

