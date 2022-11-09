Community by Fuel Up Fresh
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Community by Fuel Up Fresh was built off the foundation of healthy sustainable meals for any individual. Our goal is to aid in keeping our community healthy, happy and thriving!
Location
3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - FENTON - - FENTON
No Reviews
15010 Silver Parkway Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurant