Lady Luck

review star

No reviews yet

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES
Lobster Pasta
Smoked Salmon Pizza

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$8.00+

HOUSE MEZCAL

$9.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$15.00Out of stock

1800 Blanco

$10.00+Out of stock

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.32+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.65+Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$13.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$15.65+

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$14.32+

HERRADURA ULTRA

$19.38+

PATRON SILVER

$14.32+

LUNAZUL

$9.00+

MI CAMPO BLANCO

$9.00+

Don Julio añejo

$18.00

WHISKEY

HOUSE WHISKEY

$8.00+

BASIL

$13.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK L

$11.65+

BULLIET BURBON

$9.65+

BULLIET RYE

$11.00+

CROWN ROYALE

$11.00+

JACK DANIELS

$10.56+

JACK APPLE

$10.56+

JACK HONEY

$10.56+

JAMESON

$11.00+

KNOB CREEK RYE

$14.56+

KNOB CREEK BURBON

$15.23+

MACALLAN

$24.00+

MAKERS MARK

$11.90+

SUNTORY

$14.56+

WOODFORD

$21.23+

FIREBALL

$9.00+

HENESSY

$12.51+

GLENLIVET 12

$15.34+Out of stock

Old Forrester 1897

$15.00Out of stock

AUCHENTOSHAN

$15.34+

MONKEY SHOULDER

$11.62+Out of stock

DWARS

$11.00+Out of stock

CROWN APPLE

$13.00+Out of stock

RUM

HOUSE RUM

$8.00+

BACARDI

$9.00+

FLOR DE CANA

$9.00+

KRAKEN

$9.00+

PLANTATION

$9.00+

RUM CHATA

$10.00+

RUM HEAVEN

$10.00+

DIPLOMATICO

$16.23+

VODKA

HOUSE VODKA

$8.00+

BEDLAM

$9.00+

BELVEDERE

$10.50+

CATHEAD

$9.00+Out of stock

CIROC

$11.23+

CIROC RED

$11.23+

GREY GOOSE

$11.23+

KETEL ONE

$11.50Out of stock

TITOS

$9.74+

REYKA

$10.00+Out of stock

ABSOLUT LIME

$10.00+

GIN

HOUSE GIN

$8.00+

BOMBAY

$9.00+Out of stock

EMPRESS

$14.70+

HENDRICKS

$13.50+

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

TANQUERAY 10

$9.00+Out of stock

CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$9.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$11.12

APEROL

$9.00

CAMPARI

$11.12

CHARTEUSE

$17.14

CHOCOLATE LIQUOR

$9.00

FERNET

$9.65

FRANGELICO

$9.78Out of stock

GODIVA

$10.32

KALAHUA

$9.00

LUCID

$14.42

LUXARDO

$11.65

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

TEQUILA

1800 CRISTALINO

$15.00Out of stock

ADICTIVO EXTRA ANEJO

$32.00Out of stock

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$22.32Out of stock

CASA NOBLE ANEJO

$17.52Out of stock

CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL

$11.25

CINCORO ANEJO

$39.65

CINCORO BLANCO

$20.72

CINCORO REPOSADO

$27.65Out of stock

CORRALEJO 1821 ANEJO

$37.00

DON RAMÓN REPOSADO

$11.65Out of stock

JOSE CUERVO EXTRA ANEJO

$51.65

JOSE CUERVO RESERVA REPOSADO

$23.65Out of stock

Avion 44

$41.00

VODKA

BELUGA RUSSIAN

$27.76Out of stock

MEZCAL

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$17.78Out of stock

CREYENTE

$11.65Out of stock

PUEBLA DEL MAGUEY

$34.32Out of stock

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$11.38Out of stock

ILEGAL

$11.65Out of stock

VAGO

$16.42

NOT MY MAIN

PINK AF MAC & CHEESE BITES

$8.99

Hand rolled in panko/wonderland pink sauce

FUNDIDO CHEESE

$10.99

Mix cheese fondue/wonderland bread

SHRIMP GAMBAS

$10.99

Shrimp/garlic sauce

WONDERLAND BREAD

$4.99

Olive oil/pink himalayan salt 4 pieces

GUACAMOLE

$9.99

Avocado/cilantro/onion

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.99

Tiger aioli/apple/chives

Chicken Rolls

$8.99

Seasonal veggies/arugula/rice chips

TINGA QUESADILLA

$9.99

Shredded chicken/mix cheese/lettuce/red pickled onions/guacamole/sour cream

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$7.99

TUNA TARTARE

$12.50Out of stock

avocado mousse/ginger sauce/rice chips

TUNA TOSTADA

$11.99Out of stock

Spicy tuna/corn tostada/avocado mousse/mayo/red onion/sesame seeds

BIRRIA ROLLS

$11.99

PIE ME (PIZZAS)

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.99

Flour dough/tomato sauce/cheese blend/arugula

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$16.99

Cream cheese base/capers/onions/chives

Burrata Pizza

$15.99

Flour dough/tomato sauce/cheese blend/arugula

TAKE MY BREAD AWAY (PANINIS)

CUBANO PANINI

$15.99

Roasted pork/ham/swiss cheese/pickles/wonderland aioli

PROSCIUTTO PANINI

$15.99

Mozzarella/avocado/tomato/basil/balsamic reduction

TINGA PANINI

$14.99

Shredded chicken/melted cheese/avocado/red pickled onions/aioli

CAPRESE PANINI

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella/heirloom tomatoes/basil/pesto balsamic reduction

NOT YOUR AVERAGE #PASTA

PINK FETTUCCINI

$11.98

Wonderland Sauce/fettuccine/pecorino cheese

CARNITAS RIGATONI

$14.98Out of stock

Roasted pork ragu/rigatoni pasta

LET ME BE YOUR MAIN

Cast Iron Ribeye

$20.99

Potato wedges/wonderland aioli/demi-glaze Egg +1.50

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Tortilla casserole/cheese/avocado/sour cream

Salmon

$19.99

Cauliloufler pure/roasted veggies

Wagyu Pink Burger

$19.98

Tomato/Onions/Lettuce/melted cheese/aioli/melted cheese/pickles/wedge potatoes

Side Chick Waffle

$15.99

Fried chicken/homemade waffle

Pink Big Burrito

$15.99

Bacon/Mix cheese/beans/guacamole/pico de gallo/sour cream/wonderland sauce

El Plantano

$19.99

Chicken or shrimp, crispy penne, creamy poblano sauce, arugula

Lobster Pasta

$34.00

lobster sauce/lobster tail/lobster meat/

I''LL MAKE U COME/BACK

Chia Pudding

$9.99Out of stock

Coconut milk chia/strawberry/fruity pebbles

Churro Waffle

$9.99

Churros/homemade waffle/ice cream/mix berries/whipped cream

EXTRA

Wonderland Aoili

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

sour cream

$2.00

mayo

$1.99

WEEKEND SPECIAL

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

TACO TUESDAY

$1.99 TACO

$1.99

CHICKEN, CHEESE, TOMATO

PIZZA SPECIAL

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles Eggs

$12.00

pickled onions/salsa/eggs

Steak And Eggs

$15.00

skirt steak/sauce/french fries

Tacos

$9.00

Chx Waffles

$14.00

Ranchero eggs

$11.00

lox bagel

$10.00Out of stock

bacon egg & cheese sandwich

$9.99

breakfast burrito

$13.00

eggs benedict

$13.00

YOGURT & GRANOLA

$9.99Out of stock

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

PINK PANCAKES

$12.00

CHIA PUDDING

$12.00

omelet

$12.00

Side egg

$2.00

Side bacon

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image

