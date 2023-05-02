1 Fifty 1 Bar and Grill 151 North Plank Road

  • Home
Apps

MeatBalls

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Coconut Onion Rings

$12.00

Trio Of Dips

$12.00

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Wings 8

$10.00

Wings 12

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni & Honey Pizza

$14.00

Al Pastor Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$14.00

Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Meat Lover Pizza

$16.00

Shrimp Pizza

$16.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

Burgers / Sandwiches

Just A Burger

$12.00

Triple Cheese Burger

$14.00

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Onion Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$15.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Berry Salad

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
