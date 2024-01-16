10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
This 10 Barrel Brewhouse along with Brewmaster Chris VanSickle make this brewpub the hoppiest place in Idaho and a hub for all your pre-game warm-ups, post- adventure hunger, and quaffing needs.
Location
826 W Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702
Gallery
