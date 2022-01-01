- Home
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue
BEND, OR 97701
Starters
Pork Belly Bites
Smoked pork belly, strawberry chipotle sauce, sesame seeds
Steak Nachos
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
Tofu Chorizo Nachos
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with tofu chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack, four cheese sauce, green onion
Pistachio Hummus
Olive tapenade, roasted pepitas, marinated tomatoes, tarragon and juniper pickled green tomatoes, grilled baguette, and a plum gastrique
Rocky Patty
Share the 10 Barrel experience with you four legged best friend! A delicious unseasoned burger patty!
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Salad
Sm House Salad
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
Lrg House Salad
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Lrg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Cous Cous Salad
Arugula, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, Granny Smith Apple, Oregon walnuts, and feta, tossed with a basil mint vinaigrette
Umami Bomb Bowl
Mixed greens and Belgian endive, tossed in a sherry maple vinaigrette, cheve, candied hazelnuts, roasted delicata squash, and crispy quinoa
Pub Grub
10 Barrel Burger
Country Natural beef patty, cheddar cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, mayo, served on Big Ed's potato bun
Blue Goat Burger
Country Natural Beef, chocolate studded peanut butter, fresno pepper jam, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy pub onions, potato bun
Holy Smokes Pork Sando
Spicy smoked pulled pork, fresno pepper jam, fresh cucumbers, pickled carrots and dikon, potato bun
Spicy Maple Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried dill brined chicken breast, maple dijon sauce, dill horseradish slaw, on a Big Ed's potato bun
Mac and Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese
Full sized grilled cheese with adult portion of fries
Adult Chicken Strips
Adult portion of our chicken strips and fries
Pizza
Pizza 1/2 & 1/2
Customize your ZA!
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base, fresh mozzarella, grilled buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, fresh shredded carrot
Clinton
Sinistor BBQ sauce, shredded mozz, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, pineapple, cilantro
Combo
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms , bell peppers , red onion, black olives, tomato slices
Cowboy
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
Sweet Heat
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, canadian sliced ham, pineapple
Jaca
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of pepperoni
Plain Jane
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Veggie Za
Tomatillo sauce, shredded mozz, tofu chorizo, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, potato, goat cheese and cilantro.
Cheeseburger Pizza
Personal Pie
Personal Baja Pig
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Ranch base, fresh mozzarella, grilled buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, fresh shredded carrot
Personal Clinton
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Clinton - Sinistor BBQ sauce, shredded mozz, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, pineapple, cilantro *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Combo
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Combo - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms , bell peppers , red onion, black olives, tomato slices. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Cowboy
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Cowboy - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Sweet Heat
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Hawaiian - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, canadian sliced ham& pineapple. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal The Jaca
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. The Jaca - Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Margherita
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Margherita - Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, fresh tomato slices, fresh basil leaves. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Pepperoni
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Pepperoni - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of pepperoni *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Plain Jane
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Personal Plain Jane - Tomato sauce and shredded mozz *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Veggie Za
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Veggie ZA - Tomatillo sauce, shredded mozz, tofu chorizo, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, potato, goat cheese and cilantro. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
Personal Prime Rib Za
Kids Menu
K- Chicken Fingers
Kids chicken fingers - comes with fries, fruit or salad.
K-Cheese Pizza
Kids cheese pizza!
K-Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza!
K-Hawaiian Pizza
Kids Hawaiian Pizza
K-Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese with their choice of side
K-Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger with their choice of side
Dessert
BEER TO GO
10B Sparkling Rose - TOGO
10B Sparkling White - TOGO
12 PACK - Cleanline Mix Pack
ABV: 5% IBU: 0
12 Pack Adventure Pack
18 PACK - PUB Beer
ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 / This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 12oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.
4pack Out Loud
4 PACK Gindulgence
4 PACK - Pub Verde
4 Pack Goat Thevin
4 Pack Tiny Haze
4 Pack Woosah
6pack - N/A IPA
6 PACK - All Ways Down
6 PACK- Apocalypse
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 70 This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. Apocalypse is hop forward, perfectly balanced with a medium bodied mouth feel, and finishes crisp and dry.
6 PACK - Cloud Mentality
AVB: 6.7% / IBU: 50 / This Hazy IPA was brewed to showcase the potential of the new Strata Hop. Big, juicy, and tropical fruit notes are backed up with sticky-sweet pine sap aroma. The bitterness is mild and balanced with a medium malt body
6 PACK- Club Tread
6 PACK - Cucumber Crush
Sour / IBU 7 / ABV 5% Brewed to appeal to any palate or virgins of the sour craze, this award winning beer is crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime - the time is now, #crushlife.
6 PACK - Guava Crush
ABV - 5.2% / IBU - 10 / We love guava and if you do as well, this beer is for you! We packed pink guava flavor and aroma into our tart Berliner Weisse base. Like all our Crush series, this beer is fruit focused and made for the sour beer lover.
6 PACK - Nature Calls
ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 40/ West Coast IPA meets East Coast IPA and somewhere in the middle you get the Mountain IPA. This beer has the big juicy hop profile the IPA lover craves, paired with a restrained bitterness and a refreshingly smooth dry finish. Amazingly balanced, ultra refined and incredibly quaffable.. When Nature Calls its hard to resist.
6 PACK - Pray for Pow
6 PACK - Pilsner
ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 This is a classic German-Style Pilsner brewed the traditional way to enhance complexity. We used Noble hops to give it the authentic character you would expect from a Pilsner. Let's Rip!
6 PACK - Pub Beer
ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 /This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 16oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.
6 PACK - Raspberry Crush
Sour / IBU 4 / ABV 6.5% A great introduction to the sour world. Raspberry crush will slap you in the face with raspberry tartness then again with an undeniable sourness. Refreshingly mouth puckering.
6 Pack Refreshy
6 PACK - Rock Hop
Bottle - Ambre Roche
ABV 7.3%/ IBU 10 / Ambre Roche was inspired by Belgian old world brewing traditions but given a new world twist. Old: A three year wild beer aged in Pinot barrels. New: Aged in the barrels with kumquats and vanilla to balance out the complex tartness
Bottle - Belle Fraise
ABV 6% / Strawberry Lambic Ale
Bottle-Paxton Project-Bottle
ABV - 16.3% / IBU - 30 / From the creative minds of Tonya & Sean, this masterpiece has been aging in Port Barrels for over a year. Dripping with nuances of chocolate, orange, and cinnamon, the expertise and patience put into this beer pays off in every sip.
Bottle-Vino De Grano
ABV - 10.8% / IBU - 26 / This wheat wine ale was aged in whiskey and Oregon pinot noir barrels for a complex array of tannic dark fruit and drying whiskey nuances. Then it was layered with graham crackers for a mind blowing sensory journey that will keep you captivated until the very end. *Silver Medal - 2020 Oregon Beer Awards, Bronze Medal - 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards*
Bottle - Femme De La Rouge
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4% Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?
Bottle TO GO - Jamaican Me Pumpkin
ABV - 9.1% / IBU - 30 / We had a theory that you could age almost anything in a Jamaican Rum Barrel and it would taste great so we decided to test that theory with an Imperial Pumpkin Ale. With over a year in the barrels we came to one conclusion: We were right!
Bottle - Monkless Dubbel
Dubbel Barrel was created by taking the 2020 GABF gold medal winning best Belgian Abbey Ale, Dubbel or Nothing, and then aging it gently in apple brandy barrels for 10 months before being hand bottled, conditioned and naturally carbonated. The result is an elevated Belgian Dubbel brimming with classic toffee, caramel and malt flavors expertly blended with complex notes of vanilla sweet apple, mild spice & balanced oak.
Bottle - Rose Bois
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% Inspired by old school Belgian Sours, this brew took Jimmy three years to age to perfection. Using two types of wild yeasts this concoction will take your sense on a wild trip through earth and time.
Bottle - Slice of Heaven
Bottle - Revive
Bottle - Strata Farmhouse Sour
Bottle - Apoc 22oz
Bottle - Pub Ice
CROWLERS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Our pub is open for takeout orders & patio dining at a limited capacity. We have taken all steps necessary to provide you a safe and sanitary dining environment and look forward to serving you. We are currently unable to allow guests to wait inside due to social distancing regulations. See you at the Westside!
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND, OR 97701