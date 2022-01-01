Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

10 Barrel Brewing Bend West

review star

No reviews yet

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue

BEND, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Pork Belly Bites

$9.00

Smoked pork belly, strawberry chipotle sauce, sesame seeds

Steak Nachos

$17.00

Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion

Tofu Chorizo Nachos

$17.00

Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with tofu chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack, four cheese sauce, green onion

Pistachio Hummus

$12.00

Olive tapenade, roasted pepitas, marinated tomatoes, tarragon and juniper pickled green tomatoes, grilled baguette, and a plum gastrique

Rocky Patty

$6.00

Share the 10 Barrel experience with you four legged best friend! A delicious unseasoned burger patty!

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Salad

Mixed greens and Belgian endive, tossed in a sherry maple vinaigrette, cheve, candied hazelnuts, roasted delicata squash, and crispy quinoa
Sm House Salad

$6.00

Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot

Lrg House Salad

$9.00

Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge

Lrg Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Cous Cous Salad

$15.00

Arugula, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, Granny Smith Apple, Oregon walnuts, and feta, tossed with a basil mint vinaigrette

Umami Bomb Bowl

$15.00

Mixed greens and Belgian endive, tossed in a sherry maple vinaigrette, cheve, candied hazelnuts, roasted delicata squash, and crispy quinoa

Pub Grub

10 Barrel Burger

$15.00

Country Natural beef patty, cheddar cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, mayo, served on Big Ed's potato bun

Blue Goat Burger

$18.00

Country Natural Beef, chocolate studded peanut butter, fresno pepper jam, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy pub onions, potato bun

Holy Smokes Pork Sando

$16.00

Spicy smoked pulled pork, fresno pepper jam, fresh cucumbers, pickled carrots and dikon, potato bun

Spicy Maple Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried dill brined chicken breast, maple dijon sauce, dill horseradish slaw, on a Big Ed's potato bun

Mac and Cheese

$17.00
Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Full sized grilled cheese with adult portion of fries

Adult Chicken Strips

$10.00

Adult portion of our chicken strips and fries

Pizza

Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

Customize your ZA!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Ranch base, fresh mozzarella, grilled buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, fresh shredded carrot

Clinton

$24.00

Sinistor BBQ sauce, shredded mozz, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, pineapple, cilantro

Combo

$24.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms , bell peppers , red onion, black olives, tomato slices

Cowboy

$24.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini

Sweet Heat

$24.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, canadian sliced ham, pineapple

Jaca

$24.00

Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños

Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of pepperoni

Plain Jane

$17.00

Tomato sauce and shredded mozz

Veggie Za

$24.00

Tomatillo sauce, shredded mozz, tofu chorizo, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, potato, goat cheese and cilantro.

Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.00

Personal Pie

Personal Baja Pig

$16.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Ranch base, fresh mozzarella, grilled buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, fresh shredded carrot

Personal Clinton

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Clinton - Sinistor BBQ sauce, shredded mozz, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, pineapple, cilantro *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Combo

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Combo - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms , bell peppers , red onion, black olives, tomato slices. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Cowboy

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Cowboy - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Sweet Heat

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Hawaiian - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, canadian sliced ham& pineapple. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal The Jaca

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. The Jaca - Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Margherita

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Margherita - Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, fresh tomato slices, fresh basil leaves. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Pepperoni

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Pepperoni - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of pepperoni *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Plain Jane

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Personal Plain Jane - Tomato sauce and shredded mozz *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Veggie Za

$16.00

Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Veggie ZA - Tomatillo sauce, shredded mozz, tofu chorizo, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, potato, goat cheese and cilantro. *No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza

Personal Prime Rib Za

$16.00

Kids Menu

A scoop of ice cream, whip cream, chocolate sauce and a wee cherry on top!
K- Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids chicken fingers - comes with fries, fruit or salad.

K-Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids cheese pizza!

K-Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza!

K-Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Kids Hawaiian Pizza

K-Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese with their choice of side

K-Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids cheeseburger with their choice of side

Dessert

Bread Pudding Bites

$7.00

Zested Orange Bread Pudding. Drenched in a Jamaican Me Pumpkin Barrel Aged beer and Brandy sauce with spiced apples, pistachio brittle and topped with a scoop of ice cream. Best devoured whilst sharing a Jamaican Me Pumpkin Barrel Aged Beer!

Peanut Butter Cup-stard

$8.00

BEER TO GO

10B Sparkling Rose - TOGO

$6.00

10B Sparkling White - TOGO

$6.00
12 PACK - Cleanline Mix Pack

$18.99

ABV: 5% IBU: 0

12 Pack Adventure Pack

$18.00
18 PACK - PUB Beer

$15.00

ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 / This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 12oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.

4pack Out Loud

$13.00

4 PACK Gindulgence

$12.00

4 PACK - Pub Verde

$12.00

4 Pack Goat Thevin

$12.00

4 Pack Tiny Haze

$12.00
4 Pack Woosah

$12.00

6pack - N/A IPA

$10.00
6 PACK - All Ways Down

$10.00
6 PACK- Apocalypse

$10.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 70 This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. Apocalypse is hop forward, perfectly balanced with a medium bodied mouth feel, and finishes crisp and dry.

6 PACK - Cloud Mentality

$10.00Out of stock

AVB: 6.7% / IBU: 50 / This Hazy IPA was brewed to showcase the potential of the new Strata Hop. Big, juicy, and tropical fruit notes are backed up with sticky-sweet pine sap aroma. The bitterness is mild and balanced with a medium malt body

6 PACK- Club Tread

$10.00
6 PACK - Cucumber Crush

$13.00

Sour / IBU 7 / ABV 5% Brewed to appeal to any palate or virgins of the sour craze, this award winning beer is crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime - the time is now, #crushlife.

6 PACK - Guava Crush

$13.00

ABV - 5.2% / IBU - 10 / We love guava and if you do as well, this beer is for you! We packed pink guava flavor and aroma into our tart Berliner Weisse base. Like all our Crush series, this beer is fruit focused and made for the sour beer lover.

6 PACK - Nature Calls

$10.00

ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 40/ West Coast IPA meets East Coast IPA and somewhere in the middle you get the Mountain IPA. This beer has the big juicy hop profile the IPA lover craves, paired with a restrained bitterness and a refreshingly smooth dry finish. Amazingly balanced, ultra refined and incredibly quaffable.. When Nature Calls its hard to resist.

6 PACK - Pray for Pow

$10.00
6 PACK - Pilsner

$10.00

ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 This is a classic German-Style Pilsner brewed the traditional way to enhance complexity. We used Noble hops to give it the authentic character you would expect from a Pilsner. Let's Rip!

6 PACK - Pub Beer

$7.00

ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 /This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 16oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.

6 PACK - Raspberry Crush

$13.00

Sour / IBU 4 / ABV 6.5% A great introduction to the sour world. Raspberry crush will slap you in the face with raspberry tartness then again with an undeniable sourness. Refreshingly mouth puckering.

6 Pack Refreshy

$10.00

6 PACK - Rock Hop

$10.00
Bottle - Ambre Roche

$7.00

ABV 7.3%/ IBU 10 / Ambre Roche was inspired by Belgian old world brewing traditions but given a new world twist. Old: A three year wild beer aged in Pinot barrels. New: Aged in the barrels with kumquats and vanilla to balance out the complex tartness

Bottle - Belle Fraise

$9.00

ABV 6% / Strawberry Lambic Ale

Bottle-Paxton Project-Bottle

$8.00

ABV - 16.3% / IBU - 30 / From the creative minds of Tonya & Sean, this masterpiece has been aging in Port Barrels for over a year. Dripping with nuances of chocolate, orange, and cinnamon, the expertise and patience put into this beer pays off in every sip.

Bottle-Vino De Grano

$8.00

ABV - 10.8% / IBU - 26 / This wheat wine ale was aged in whiskey and Oregon pinot noir barrels for a complex array of tannic dark fruit and drying whiskey nuances. Then it was layered with graham crackers for a mind blowing sensory journey that will keep you captivated until the very end. *Silver Medal - 2020 Oregon Beer Awards, Bronze Medal - 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards*

Bottle - Femme De La Rouge

$8.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4% Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?

Bottle TO GO - Jamaican Me Pumpkin

$5.00

ABV - 9.1% / IBU - 30 / We had a theory that you could age almost anything in a Jamaican Rum Barrel and it would taste great so we decided to test that theory with an Imperial Pumpkin Ale. With over a year in the barrels we came to one conclusion: We were right!

Bottle - Monkless Dubbel

$19.00Out of stock

Dubbel Barrel was created by taking the 2020 GABF gold medal winning best Belgian Abbey Ale, Dubbel or Nothing, and then aging it gently in apple brandy barrels for 10 months before being hand bottled, conditioned and naturally carbonated. The result is an elevated Belgian Dubbel brimming with classic toffee, caramel and malt flavors expertly blended with complex notes of vanilla sweet apple, mild spice & balanced oak.

Bottle - Rose Bois

$9.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% Inspired by old school Belgian Sours, this brew took Jimmy three years to age to perfection. Using two types of wild yeasts this concoction will take your sense on a wild trip through earth and time.

Bottle - Slice of Heaven

$8.00

Bottle - Revive

$7.00

Bottle - Strata Farmhouse Sour

$10.00

Bottle - Apoc 22oz

$5.00

Bottle - Pub Ice

$2.00

CROWLERS

Crowler Fill

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our pub is open for takeout orders & patio dining at a limited capacity. We have taken all steps necessary to provide you a safe and sanitary dining environment and look forward to serving you. We are currently unable to allow guests to wait inside due to social distancing regulations. See you at the Westside!

Website

Location

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image

Map
