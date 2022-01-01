Restaurant header imageView gallery

10 Barrel Brewing - Boise

No reviews yet

826 West Bannock Street

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Warm Pretzels

Starters

Baja Wings

$17.00
Chips and Salsa

$7.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00
Fried Pickles

$7.50
Steak "Not Just" Nachos

$16.00
Warm Pretzels

$10.00

Greens

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00
Ancient Grain

$13.50
Small Caesar Salad

$7.00
Large Caesar Salad

$11.00
Small House Salad

$6.00
Large House Salad

$10.00
Spring Forward

$12.00

Pub Grub

10 Barrel Burger

$16.00
Bulgogi Bowl

$16.00
Fish & Chips

$16.00
Fried Chicken Sando

$17.00
Mac & Cheese

$14.00
Mojo Pork Sando

$16.50
One Two Burger

$16.50
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$16.50
Pubhouse Burger

$17.00
Salmon & Roots

$24.00Out of stock
The BLT

$16.00
TNT Sando

$17.00
Turkey Club 3.0

$14.00

Pizza

Can't decide on just one? Go halfsies!
# Pizza and Salad

$14.00

A personal pizza of your choice paired with a side salad.

LG 1/2 & 1/2

Can't decide on just one? Go halfsies!

LG Babo Gat

$22.00
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Buttermilk ranch base, chicken tossed in our house-made traditional buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and shredded mozzarella. Garnished with green onions.

LG Combo Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

LG Hippie Pizza

$18.00
LG Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic & sun-dried tomato infused olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, garlic herb tomatoes, garnished with chiffonade basil.

LG O.G.

$22.00
LG Old World

$22.00
LG Plain Jane Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. Switch it up with the garlic alfredo sauce for a twist!

LG The Hack Pizza

$22.00

Garlic alfredo sauce, pepperoni, house smoked pulled pork, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños and shredded mozzarella.

LG Just Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, large sliced pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00
Kid's Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00
Kid's Sundae

$3.00

Sweets

Granny's Crunch

$8.00
S'more Sando

$8.00
Simply Sundae

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Cherry Coke

$3.00
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50
Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.00
Root Beer

$3.00
Shirley Temple

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Sides

S - Marinara

$2.50

$2 Salsa Cup

$2.00

S - Bacon

$4.00

S - Burger Patty

$5.00

S - Chicken

$7.00

S - Coleslaw

$2.50

S - Egg

$1.00

S - French Fries

$4.00

S - Nacho Cheese

$3.00

S - Portobello

$4.00

S - Pretzel Cheese

$3.00

S - Pub Chips

$4.00

S - Salmon

$9.00

S - Salsa

$2.00

S - Sirloin

$8.00

S - Tempeh

$6.00

S - Jalapeños (Fresh)

$1.00

S - Jalapeños (Sautéed)

$1.00

Apocalypse

Apoc - 32oz

IPA / 6.8% ABV / 70 IBU

Apoc - 64oz

IPA / IBU 70 / ABV 6.8%

Big Rascal

Big Rascal - 32oz

Big Rascal - 64oz

Blackberry Deface

Breakfast of Champions

Clean Line

Clean Line - 32 oz

Mango Seltzer / 5% ABV

Clean Line - 64 oz

Mango Seltzer / ABV 5%

Cloud Mentality

Cloud Mentality - 32oz

Cloud Mentality - 64oz

Free Rider

Free Rider - 32oz

Out of stock
Free Rider - 64oz

Out of stock

Gemarillo

Gemarillo - 32oz

Gemarillo - 64oz

Hazy Intentions

Hazy Intentions - 32oz

Out of stock
Hazy Intentions - 64oz

Out of stock

Idahop

Krispy Cream

Krispy Cream - 32 oz

Cream Ale / 5.4% ABV / 13 IBUs

Krispy Cream - 64 oz

Cream Ale / 5.4% ABV / 13 IBUs

Marz Attacks!

Marz Attacks - 32 oz

Marzen Lager / 4.9% ABV / 22 IBU

Marz Attacks - 64 oz

Out of stock

Marzen Lager / 4.9% ABV / 22 IBU

Mission Control

Mission Control - 32oz

NW Red ale / 6.2% ABV / 55 IBUs

Mission Control - 64oz

NW Red ale / 6.2% ABV / 55 IBUs

Munich Helles

Helles - 32oz

Helles Lager / 5% ABV / 15 IBUs

Helles - 64oz

Helles Lager / 5% ABV / 15 IBUs

N2 RIO Brown

N2 Rio Brown - 12oz

$3.50

N2 Rio Brown - 20oz

$6.00

N2 Rio Brown - 32oz

$6.00

N2 Rio Brown - 64oz

$6.00

Nature Calls

Nature Calls - 32oz

Out of stock

Mountain IPA / 6.5% ABV / 40 IBUs

Nature Calls - 64oz

Out of stock

Mountain IPA / 6.5% ABV / 40 IBUs

Oregon Brown

Oregon Brown - 32oz

Oregon Brown - 64oz

Passionate Envy

Passion - 32oz

Out of stock
Passion - 64oz

Out of stock

Pilsner

Pilsner - 20oz

$6.00Out of stock
Pilsner - 32oz

Out of stock

German Pilsner / 5.1% ABV / 35 IBUs

Pilsner - 64oz

German Pilsner / 5.1% ABV / 35 IBUs

Pray for POW

Pray for POW - 32oz

Winter Ale / 7% ABV / 65 IBUs

Pray for POW - 64oz

Winter Ale / 7% ABV / 65 IBUs

Profuse Juice

Hazy IPA / IBU 45 / ABV 6.5%
Profuse Juice - 32oz

Hazy IPA / 6.5% ABV / 45 IBUs

Profuse Juice - 64oz

Hazy IPA / 6.5% ABV / 45 IBUs

Raspberry Crush

Razz - 32oz

American Sour / 6.5% ABV / 6 IBUs

Razz - 64oz

American Sour / 6.5% ABV / 6 IBUs

Refreshy

Pomegranate Cider / 6.8% ABV

Refreshy - 32oz

Pomegranate Cider / 6.8% ABV

Refreshy - 64oz

Pomegranate Cider / 6.8% ABV

Rhinestone Cowboy

Rhinestone - 32oz

Altbier / 6.2% ABV / 35 IBUs

Rhinestone - 64oz

Altbier / 6.2% ABV / 35 IBUs

Riviera

Riviera - 32oz

Riviera - 64oz

Sinistor Black

Sinistor- 32oz

Out of stock

Black Ale / 5.7% ABV / 28 IBU

Sinistor - 64oz

Out of stock

Black Ale / 5.7% ABV / 28 IBU

Witch King

Witch King - 32oz

Black IPA / 7.4% ABV / 55 IBUs

Witch King - 64oz

Black IPA / 7.4% ABV / 55 IBUs

Packs

Cocktail Variety 8pk-12oz Cocktail (7%-11.8% ABV)

$20.00
Crush Variety 12pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)

$22.00
Seltzer Variety 12pk-12oz Hard Seltzer (5% ABV)

$19.00
Pub Beer 18pk-12oz Lager (5% ABV)

$13.00
Blood Orange Vodka Soda 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7% ABV)

$11.00
Bloody Mary 4pk-12oz Cocktail (10% ABV)

$14.00
Margarita 4pk-12oz Cocktail (9% ABV)

$14.00
Golf Tea 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7.1% ABV)

$14.00
Greyhound 4pk-12oz Cocktail (11.8% ABV)

$14.00
Lemongrass Vodka Soda 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7% ABV)

$11.00
Mai Tai 4pk-12oz Cocktail (12.5% ABV)

$14.00
Moscow Mule 4pk-12oz Cocktail (10.9%ABV)

$14.00
Ranch Water 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7.1% ABV)

$14.00
All Ways Down 6pk-12oz Dbl IPA (9% ABV)

$10.00Out of stock
APOC 6pk-12oz NW IPA (6.8% ABV)

$10.00
Cloud Mentality 6pk-12oz Hazy IPA (7% ABV)

$10.00Out of stock
Club Tread 6pk-12oz Mandarin IPA (5% ABV)

$10.00Out of stock
Cucumber Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5 % ABV)

$13.00
Guava Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)

$13.00
Nature Calls 6pk-12oz Mtn. IPA (6.5% ABV)

$10.00
Pilsner 6pk-12oz Pilsner (5% ABV)

$10.00

Pray For Pow 6pk-12oz Stout (7% ABV)

$10.00
Profuse Juice 6pk-12oz Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV)

$10.00
Pub Beer 6pk-16oz Lager (5% ABV)

$7.00
Raspberry Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)

$13.00

River Beer 4pk-16oz Pale Ale (5.4% ABV)

$12.00
Refreshy 6pk-12oz Pomegranate Hard Cider (6.3% ABV)

$10.00
Rock Hop 6pk-12oz Cold IPA (7.1% ABV)

$10.00
Woo Sah 4pk-16oz Dbl Hazy IPA (8% ABV)

$10.00Out of stock

N/A IPA 6PK- 12oz N/A Beer

$10.00

Bottles

Ambre Roche 12oz Beligian Wild Ale w/Kumquats (7.3% ABV)

$7.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/Kumquats / ABV 7.3% / 12oz

Apocalypse 22oz IPA (6.8% ABV)

$4.00

NW IPA / ABV 6.8% / 22oz

Belle Fraise 25.4oz Strawberry Lambic (6% ABV)

$9.00

Strawberry Lambic Ale / Collaboration w/Belle-Vue / ABV 6% / 750ml

Femme de la Rouge 25.4oz Belgian Wild Ale w/Cherries (7.4% ABV)

$9.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/Cherries / ABV 7.4% / 750ml

Jamaican Me Pumpkin 25.4oz Imperial Pumpkin Ale (9.1% ABV)

$13.00

Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale / ABV 9.1% / 22oz

Paxton Project 12oz Belgian Quad (16.3% ABV)

$7.00

Port Barrel-Aged Belgian Quad / 16.3% ABV / 12oz

Revive 12oz Imperial Russian Stout (12.5% ABV)

$8.00
Rose Bois 16.9oz Belgian Wild Sour Ale (7.4% ABV)

$8.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% / 500ml

Slice Of Heaven 12oz Barleywine w/Pecans & Maple Syrup (12.2% ABV)

$8.00

Strata 12oz Farmhouse Sour Ale (5.6% ABV)

$13.00
Vino de Grano 12oz Wheat Wine (10.8% ABV)

$7.00

Wheat Wine Ale / 10.8% ABV / 12oz

House Cocktails

Rosemary Bush

$12.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Patch

$8.00Out of stock

Purple Empress

$12.00Out of stock

Wine

B - Forbidden Red

$36.00
B - Foxglove

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon / California

B - Growers Guild P.N.

$44.00

Pinot Noir / California

B - Linen

$44.00

Merlot-Cabernet Blend / Washington

B - Reunion

$36.00

Malbec / Argentina

B - Lenore Syrah

$44.00Out of stock

Syrah / Yakima Valley, WA

B - Cortenova

$32.00

B - Pavette Chardonnay

$36.00Out of stock

B - Solento Rose

$28.00

B - Taft Chardonnay

$40.00
B - Wiseguy

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc / Washington

B - Vini

$24.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio / Italy

Mega Mimosa

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
This 10 barrel brewhouse along with Brewmaster Brian Augello make this brewpub the hoppiest place in Idaho and a hub for all your pre-game warm-ups, post-adventure hunger, and quaffing needs. Come crush a beer with us in downtown Boise!

826 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702

