Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Pizza

10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver

review star

No reviews yet

2620 Walnut Street

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Barrel Burger
CZAR Salad Lrg
Bison Burger

Bites

10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2

10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.

10 Barrel Steak Nachos (all chips)

10 Barrel Steak Nachos (all chips)

$17.00

Cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Half Order 1/2 & 1/2 Nachos

$9.00

Half Order All Chip Nachos

$10.00
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, kung poa sauce, cashews.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00
Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$8.00
Truffle fries

Truffle fries

$8.00

Wings

$18.00

Soup/Salad

Bowl- Chowdah

$7.00

Bowl- Green Chili

$7.00

Bowl- Tomato Bisque

$7.00
Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Napa cabbage, cucumber, radish, scallion, shiitake mushrooms, wonton strips, sesame soy dressing.

Cup- Chowdah

$4.00

Cup- Green Chili

$4.00

Cup- Tomato Bisque

$4.00
CZAR Salad Lrg

CZAR Salad Lrg

$10.00

New school meets old school! Roasted garlic anchovy vinaigrette, young romaine hearts, parmesan, herbed croutons.

CZAR Salad SM

CZAR Salad SM

$8.00

New school meets old school! Roasted garlic anchovy vinaigrette, young romaine hearts, parmesan, herbed croutons.

Garden Salad Lrg

Garden Salad Lrg

$7.00

Arcadian mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot, radish. Please scroll down for dressing choices.

Garden Salad Sm

Garden Salad Sm

$5.00

Arcadian mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot. Please scroll down for dressing choices.

Mains

10 Barrel Burger

10 Barrel Burger

$16.00

A custom blend of chuck and Wagyu beef, hickory-smoked bacon with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

Rock River Ranch Bison, green chile, onion, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Santa Fe mayo, brioche bun

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, kimchi, Sriracha mayo, Korean BBQ sauce, pickle, served on a brioche bun.

Russell Brand-wich

Russell Brand-wich

$15.00

Grilled curry tofu, Sriracha vegan mayo, spinach, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, truffle lemon dressing. Served on ciabatta.

Beer Mac 'N' Cheese

Beer Mac 'N' Cheese

$14.00

Made with our 10 Barrel Pilsner, creamy cheddar cheese, elbow macaroni, and bacon. Add grilled chicken breast for $6.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Two blackened shrimp tacos, salsa verde, black bean puree, pickled red onions, napa cabbage, cotija.

Sides

Add Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Bread

$2.00

Cajun Chips

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Four Cheese

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00

Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Side Cold Veggies

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.75

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Tots

$5.00

Marinated Tofu

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Pizza

Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

Pizza Buffalo Chicken

Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Pizza BYO

$17.00
Pizza Fig & Pig

Pizza Fig & Pig

$21.00

Extra-Virgin olive oil, mozzarella, capicola ham, fig caramel, ricotta, arugula

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, fresh basil.

Pizza Mushroom Truffle

Pizza Mushroom Truffle

$19.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil, topped with fresh arugula.

Pizza Pepperoni

Pizza Pepperoni

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh herbs.

Pizza Pineapple Express

Pizza Pineapple Express

$20.00

Marinara, smoked pineapple, ham, jalapeno, soy caramel, cilantro.

Pizza Plain Jane

Pizza Plain Jane

$17.00

Tomato sauce and shredded mozz

Pizza Meat Sweats

Pizza Meat Sweats

$22.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, sausage, portobello, green peppers, red onion, olives, tomato

Kids Menu - 12 & under

K- Chicken Fingers

K- Chicken Fingers

$6.00Out of stock
K-Cheese Pizza

K-Cheese Pizza

$6.00
K-Pepperoni Pizza

K-Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00
K-Cheeseburger

K-Cheeseburger

$6.00
K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Jack's Pasta

$6.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00
Pizza and Salad

Pizza and Salad

$13.00

Turkey Club

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Restaurant info

Two levels and 24 craft brews on tap, plus a full kitchen- no food trucks here! Kid-friendly with food and beer available for dine-in or take out. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Door Dash.

Website

Location

2620 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Cart-Driver RiNo
orange star4.5 • 570
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Vero Market
orange starNo Reviews
2669 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Mimosas - 2752 Welton Street
orange star4.5 • 97
2752 Welton Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon
orange star4.6 • 234
2843 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon Call
orange starNo Reviews
2843-5 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Grabowski's - RiNo
orange star4.6 • 2,025
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
DIo MIo
orange star4.3 • 801
3264 A. Larimer ST Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Mister Oso - 201
orange star4.6 • 659
3163 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Cart-Driver RiNo
orange star4.5 • 570
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston