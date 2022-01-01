10 Barrel Brewing Bend East

Hazy Trail 6PK

$10.00

Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV / 50 IBU. Ready for the perfect Juicy IPA? Hazy Trail is ready for you too, with a soft malt profile, low IBU, and a huge hop profile, it drinks just like fruit juice. It wants to travel, see new things, and have epic adventures with you and your friends. Make sure to show us where you take your Hazy Trail! Your photo might even end up on a can.