10 Barrel Brewing Bend East
No reviews yet
62950 NE 18th st.
Bend, OR 97701
Starters
NW Bean Hummus
Rosemary infused olive oil, tapenade, grilled flatbread, Greek olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts
Steak Nachos
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
Spicy Shrimp
garlic, black sesame, green onion, korean bbq glaze
6 Buffalo Wings
12 Buffalo Wings
Salad
House Salad Sm
Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot
House Salad Lrg
Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot
Caesar Salad SM
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Lrg
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceburg lettuce, crispy bacon bits Rogue Creamery bleu cheese, local potato crisps, green goddess dressing, smoked paprika
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Chermoula marinated shrimp, couscous, curry roasted vegetables, spinach, almonds, raisins, lemon tahini vinaigrette
Pub Grub
Adult Chicken Strips
Adult sized chicken strips and choice of side
Jalapeño Popper Mac
Elbow macaroni, bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, cream cheese, sautéed jalapeños, topped with bread crumbs
Adult Regular Mac
Our kids Mac & Cheese but adult size!
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando
Nashville hot sauce, pickles, horseradish slaw and smoked aioli, on Big Ed's Potato bun.
Fish & Chips
Sasquatch ale batter, half pound of pacific cod, horseradish cabbage slaw, house tartar, chips
Steak Frites
Black garlic rubbed hanger steak, Fries, Herb Butter, Smoked Chili aioli
Pork Chop
10oz. brined bone in chop, braised apples, maple roasted brussel's sprouts
Black Garlic Burger
Oregon raised Country Natural Beef Patty, sauteed onions and blue oyster mushrooms, black garlic butter, smoked aioli, parmesan crisp. Big Ed's potato bun
Pear Bacon Brie Burger
Oregon raised Country Natural Beef Patty, Pear Jam, Bacon, Brie, Arugula, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Big Ed's potato bun
Pizza
Pizza Plain Jane or Build Your Own
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Pizza Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, large slices of pepperoni
Pizza Jaca
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, pulled pork, sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
Pizza Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Pizza ODB -Eastcoast
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, capicola, cherry peppers, red onion, parmesan, fresh herbs
Pizza The GOAT
Olive Oil, goat cheese, pepitas, banana peppers, capicola, balsamic tossed arugula, fresh herbs, parmesan
Pizza Lil' Fire
garlic cream, cheddar, chicken, franks red hot, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan
Pizza The Grouch
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, double smoked, jalapeños, cheddar sausage, red onion, jalapeños, cheddar, parmesan, fresh herbs
Pizza The Root of Pie
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, sweet potatoes, yams, caramelized onion, rosted garlic, kale, parmesan, balsamic reduction, candied pecans
BOTTLE WINE
CAN WINE
10 Barrel Sparkling Rose
10 Barrel Brut
CAN C. Michael Chardonnay
This 2018 Chardonnay is full of fresh and lively fruit, showing ripe peach, nectarine and honeydew with hints of jasmine and lily. The marriage of nuanced oak, supple tannins and crisp acid bestow an enjoyable tension to be enjoyed now and for years to come.
CAN Pop + Fizz Rose
CAN Tangent Sauvignon Blanc
CAN C. Michael Red Blend
1/2 Can Wine 10b
6 Packs
All Ways Down 6PK
Double IPA / IBU 75 / ABV 9% This Double IPA is a full on assault of hop flavor and aroma. We brewed All Ways Down with Azacca, Mosaic and Simcoe concentrated hop lupulin pellets known as Cryo Hops. If you like IPAs you'll love this! *Gold Medal - 2021 Oregon Beer Awards*
Apoc 6PK
IPA / IBU 70 / ABV 6.8% This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. We can talk about how good we think it is but if you like IPA’s... Just give it a try for yourself.
Cloud Mentality 6PK
Club Tread 6PK
Cucumber Crush 6PK
Sour / IBU 7 / ABV 5% Brewed to appeal to any palate or virgins of the sour craze, this award winning beer is crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime - the time is now, #crushlife.
Hazy Trail 6PK
Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV / 50 IBU. Ready for the perfect Juicy IPA? Hazy Trail is ready for you too, with a soft malt profile, low IBU, and a huge hop profile, it drinks just like fruit juice. It wants to travel, see new things, and have epic adventures with you and your friends. Make sure to show us where you take your Hazy Trail! Your photo might even end up on a can.
Kitchen 6pk
BUY THE KITCHEN A 6-PACK! A practice stolen from the Oven and Shaker in Portland, OR. Who borrowed the practice from the Publican in Chicago, IL
Nature Calls 6pk
Pearl 6PK
Double IPA/ IBU 75/ ABV 7.8% The first beer Whitney brewed in the Portland brewhouse. The Pearl IPA is their best-seller, a perfect marriage of old and new-school IPAs, with classic notes of pine & grapefruit alongside bright tropical mango & guava.
Pilsner 6PK
Pilsner / IBU 35 / ABV 5.1% This is a classic German-Style Pilsner brewed the traditional way to enhance complexity. We used Noble hops to give it authentic character you expect from a Pilsner. Made with tradition and exceptional quality in mind. Let’s Rip!
Pray For POW
Winter Stout / IBU 60 / ABV 7% This is not your ordinary American Stout. In fact, this recipe has taken home 4 Golds, 3 Silvers and 4 Bronze medals throughout the years. This storm inspired recipe hits you with dark chocolate, coffee, citrus, and berry notes to make some deep turns on your palate - the perfect big warmer after a day waist-deep in pow. Enjoy this same award-winning beer with a fresh new look.
Profuse Juice 6PK
Hazy IPA - 6.5% ABV / 45 IBU. We might have over juiced this one. The focus of this addicting Hazy IPA was to bring out all the tropical juicy hop flavors we could while keeping the bitterness in check and balanced. Huge whirlpool additions and multiple Dry Hopping did the trick. It drinks just like fruit juice... but better.
Pub Beer 16oz 6PK
Craft Lager / ABV 5%
Pub Beer 18PK
Rasp Crush 6PK
Sour / IBU 4 / ABV 6.5% A great introduction to the sour world. Raspberry crush will slap you in the face with raspberry tartness then again with an undeniable sourness. Refreshingly mouth puckering.
Reel Good 6PK
Kolsch / IBU 24 / ABV 5% Brewed using traditional methods and subtle Champagne-like fermentation, this Kolsch-style summer ale is clean, crisp, balanced, and almost as light as a dry fly. Fish it Well and Drink Beer Outside!
Rock Hop 6PK
Soft Core 6PK
Hard Apple Cider / ABV 6.5% This cider is provocative and enticing but not to over the top. Tantalizing crisp apples from the northwest is the star of the show. Big fruit flavor without cloying sweetness will excited the taste buds while keeping it classy.
Refreshie- Pom Cider 6PK
Woosah Double Hazy 4PK
N/A IPA
Tall Boys/Bombers
Ambre Roche
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/ Kumquats - 7.3% ABV. Ambre Roche was inspired by Belgian old world brewing traditions but given a new world twist. Old: A three year wild beer aged in Pinot barrels. New: Aged in the barrels with kumquats and vanilla to balance out the complex tartness.
Apocalypse 22oz
IPA / IBU 70 / ABV 6.8% This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. We can talk about how good we think it is but if you like IPA’s... Just give it a try for yourself.
Belle Fraise
Strawberry Lambic Ale - 6% ABV. In 2015 a team of 10 Barrel and Belle-Vue brewers collaborated on creating a strawberry lambic. The team added copious amounts of Belgian Portola strawberries to lambic filled barrels that aged for over a year. The final iteration is a blend of the barrels, young and old lambic, and more strawberries creating a wonderfully layered drinking experience.
Estonya
Imperial Baltic Porter - 11.9% ABV. This imperial porter was inspired by a Baltic version designed by Tonya Cornett. She created a beer that has nuances of milk chocolate, figs, and caramel that dance throughout. Bourbon barrels are the perfect dance partner with their notes of dried fruit and vanilla. The complexity of this beer creates an experience of a lifetime.
Femme De La Rouge
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4% Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?
Floresca
Tequila Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented w/ Peaches & Pink Sea Salt - 5.5% ABV. Floresca is a salted peach sour ale born from the collaboration of Wicked Weed and 10 Barrel Brewing. These brewers came together to tour the peach orchard that grew the fruit for this beer, and in the process gained the inspiration for Floresca. After brewing, months resting in pink tequila barrels that previously held Wicked Weed's Oaxacan Sour Ale added depth and nuance, and a refermentation on peaches brought to the forefront already-present stone fruit notes. The addition of pink sea salt from Wicked Weed's neighbors at the Celtic Sea Salt company completed this uniquely refreshing sour ale.
Jamaican Me Pumpkin 22oz
Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Beer / ABV 10% We created a unique nuanced pumpkin beer, this is not your dad's taste-like-bad-store-bought-pumpkin-pie-beer. This subtly spiced beer was created to let all of its attributes shine. The texture of the pumpkin flows into cinnamon and nutmeg then finishes with sugar cane imparted by the rum barrel. By aging it for 24 months it fully harmonizes, and hopefully will become your dad's new go-to pumpkin beer.
Paxton Project Bottle
Belgian Quad - 16.3% ABV From the creative minds of Tonya & Sean, this masterpiece has been aging in Port Barrels for over a year. Dripping with nuances of chocolate, orange, and cinnamon, the expertise and patience put into this beer pays off in every sip.
Rose Bois
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% Inspired by old school Belgian Sours, this brew took Jimmy three years to age to perfection. Using two types of wild yeasts this concoction will take your sense on a wild trip through earth and time.
Sir Bois
Belgian Sour - 8.5% ABV Sir Bois is an old school Belgian sour with a twist. It matured for over 3 years before being introduced to pinot noir barrels with fresh syrah grapes. This creates a complexity and nuance of a fine wine intertwined with the effervescence and rich malt character of the base beer
Vino De Grano
Wheat Wine - 10.8% ABV This wheat wine ale was aged in whiskey and Oregon pinot noir barrels for a complex array of tannic dark fruit and drying whiskey nuances. Then it was layered with graham crackers for a mind blowing sensory journey that will keep you captivated until the very end.
Slice of Heaven- Pecan Barley Wine
Revive
Strata-Farmhouse Sour
Farmhouse Sour
Action Pack'd
PUB ICE
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
10 Barrel Brewing Eastside Pub. 62950 NE 18th ST. Bend, OR 97701
