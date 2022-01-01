Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

10 Barrel Brewing Bend East

review star

No reviews yet

62950 NE 18th st.

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Plain Jane or Build Your Own
Pizza Jaca
Pizza Pepperoni

Starters

Cajun potato chips with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion all on the side for you to cook at home! Instructions included

NW Bean Hummus

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, tapenade, grilled flatbread, Greek olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$17.00

Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion

Spicy Shrimp

$12.00

garlic, black sesame, green onion, korean bbq glaze

6 Buffalo Wings

$10.00

12 Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Salad

House Salad Sm

House Salad Sm

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot

House Salad Lrg

House Salad Lrg

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot

Caesar Salad SM

Caesar Salad SM

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Lrg

Caesar Salad Lrg

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceburg lettuce, crispy bacon bits Rogue Creamery bleu cheese, local potato crisps, green goddess dressing, smoked paprika

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Chermoula marinated shrimp, couscous, curry roasted vegetables, spinach, almonds, raisins, lemon tahini vinaigrette

Pub Grub

Adult Chicken Strips

$10.00

Adult sized chicken strips and choice of side

Jalapeño Popper Mac

Jalapeño Popper Mac

$16.00

Elbow macaroni, bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, cream cheese, sautéed jalapeños, topped with bread crumbs

Adult Regular Mac

$10.00

Our kids Mac & Cheese but adult size!

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

Nashville hot sauce, pickles, horseradish slaw and smoked aioli, on Big Ed's Potato bun.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Sasquatch ale batter, half pound of pacific cod, horseradish cabbage slaw, house tartar, chips

Steak Frites

$26.00

Black garlic rubbed hanger steak, Fries, Herb Butter, Smoked Chili aioli

Pork Chop

$19.00Out of stock

10oz. brined bone in chop, braised apples, maple roasted brussel's sprouts

Black Garlic Burger

$17.00

Oregon raised Country Natural Beef Patty, sauteed onions and blue oyster mushrooms, black garlic butter, smoked aioli, parmesan crisp. Big Ed's potato bun

Pear Bacon Brie Burger

$17.00

Oregon raised Country Natural Beef Patty, Pear Jam, Bacon, Brie, Arugula, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Big Ed's potato bun

Pizza

Pizza Plain Jane or Build Your Own

$17.00

Tomato sauce and shredded mozz

Pizza Pepperoni

Pizza Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, large slices of pepperoni

Pizza Jaca

Pizza Jaca

$24.00

Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, pulled pork, sausage, pineapple, jalapeños

Pizza Hawaiian

$20.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Pizza ODB -Eastcoast

Pizza ODB -Eastcoast

$24.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, capicola, cherry peppers, red onion, parmesan, fresh herbs

Pizza The GOAT

$24.00

Olive Oil, goat cheese, pepitas, banana peppers, capicola, balsamic tossed arugula, fresh herbs, parmesan

Pizza Lil' Fire

$24.00

garlic cream, cheddar, chicken, franks red hot, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan

Pizza The Grouch

$24.00

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, double smoked, jalapeños, cheddar sausage, red onion, jalapeños, cheddar, parmesan, fresh herbs

Pizza The Root of Pie

$24.00

Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, sweet potatoes, yams, caramelized onion, rosted garlic, kale, parmesan, balsamic reduction, candied pecans

BOTTLE WINE

Bottle Stoller Rose

Bottle Stoller Rose

$40.00

Bottle Pedroncelli Red Blend

$36.00

Bottle Lorelle Pinot Noir

$40.00

Bottle Peirano Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Lorelle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Viu Manent Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Pierano Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle CLos Lumieres Rose

$24.00

Bottle Misty Cove Sauv Blanc

$32.00

CAN WINE

10 Barrel Sparkling Rose

$12.00

10 Barrel Brut

$12.00
CAN C. Michael Chardonnay

CAN C. Michael Chardonnay

$18.00

This 2018 Chardonnay is full of fresh and lively fruit, showing ripe peach, nectarine and honeydew with hints of jasmine and lily. The marriage of nuanced oak, supple tannins and crisp acid bestow an enjoyable tension to be enjoyed now and for years to come.

CAN Pop + Fizz Rose

CAN Pop + Fizz Rose

$18.00
CAN Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

CAN Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00Out of stock
CAN C. Michael Red Blend

CAN C. Michael Red Blend

$18.00

1/2 Can Wine 10b

$6.00

6 Packs

All Ways Down 6PK

$10.00Out of stock

Double IPA / IBU 75 / ABV 9% This Double IPA is a full on assault of hop flavor and aroma. We brewed All Ways Down with Azacca, Mosaic and Simcoe concentrated hop lupulin pellets known as Cryo Hops. If you like IPAs you'll love this! *Gold Medal - 2021 Oregon Beer Awards*

Apoc 6PK

Apoc 6PK

$10.00

IPA / IBU 70 / ABV 6.8% This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. We can talk about how good we think it is but if you like IPA’s... Just give it a try for yourself.

Cloud Mentality 6PK

$10.00

Club Tread 6PK

$10.00
Cucumber Crush 6PK

Cucumber Crush 6PK

$13.00

Sour / IBU 7 / ABV 5% Brewed to appeal to any palate or virgins of the sour craze, this award winning beer is crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime - the time is now, #crushlife.

Hazy Trail 6PK

Hazy Trail 6PK

$10.00

Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV / 50 IBU. Ready for the perfect Juicy IPA? Hazy Trail is ready for you too, with a soft malt profile, low IBU, and a huge hop profile, it drinks just like fruit juice. It wants to travel, see new things, and have epic adventures with you and your friends. Make sure to show us where you take your Hazy Trail! Your photo might even end up on a can.

Kitchen 6pk

$10.00

BUY THE KITCHEN A 6-PACK! A practice stolen from the Oven and Shaker in Portland, OR. Who borrowed the practice from the Publican in Chicago, IL

Nature Calls 6pk

Nature Calls 6pk

$10.00
Pearl 6PK

Pearl 6PK

$10.00Out of stock

Double IPA/ IBU 75/ ABV 7.8% The first beer Whitney brewed in the Portland brewhouse. The Pearl IPA is their best-seller, a perfect marriage of old and new-school IPAs, with classic notes of pine & grapefruit alongside bright tropical mango & guava.

Pilsner 6PK

$10.00

Pilsner / IBU 35 / ABV 5.1% This is a classic German-Style Pilsner brewed the traditional way to enhance complexity. We used Noble hops to give it authentic character you expect from a Pilsner. Made with tradition and exceptional quality in mind. Let’s Rip! 

Pray For POW

$10.00

Winter Stout / IBU 60 / ABV 7% This is not your ordinary American Stout. In fact, this recipe has taken home 4 Golds, 3 Silvers and 4 Bronze medals throughout the years. This storm inspired recipe hits you with dark chocolate, coffee, citrus, and berry notes to make some deep turns on your palate - the perfect big warmer after a day waist-deep in pow. Enjoy this same award-winning beer with a fresh new look.

Profuse Juice 6PK

Profuse Juice 6PK

$10.00

Hazy IPA - 6.5% ABV / 45 IBU. We might have over juiced this one. The focus of this addicting Hazy IPA was to bring out all the tropical juicy hop flavors we could while keeping the bitterness in check and balanced. Huge whirlpool additions and multiple Dry Hopping did the trick. It drinks just like fruit juice... but better.

Pub Beer 16oz 6PK

Pub Beer 16oz 6PK

$7.00

Craft Lager / ABV 5%

Pub Beer 18PK

Pub Beer 18PK

$15.00
Rasp Crush 6PK

Rasp Crush 6PK

$13.00

Sour / IBU 4 / ABV 6.5% A great introduction to the sour world. Raspberry crush will slap you in the face with raspberry tartness then again with an undeniable sourness. Refreshingly mouth puckering.

Reel Good 6PK

$10.00Out of stock

Kolsch / IBU 24 / ABV 5% Brewed using traditional methods and subtle Champagne-like fermentation, this Kolsch-style summer ale is clean, crisp, balanced, and almost as light as a dry fly. Fish it Well and Drink Beer Outside!

Rock Hop 6PK

$10.00
Soft Core 6PK

Soft Core 6PK

$10.00Out of stock

Hard Apple Cider / ABV 6.5% This cider is provocative and enticing but not to over the top. Tantalizing crisp apples from the northwest is the star of the show. Big fruit flavor without cloying sweetness will excited the taste buds while keeping it classy.

Refreshie- Pom Cider 6PK

$10.00

Woosah Double Hazy 4PK

$10.00

N/A IPA

$10.00

32oz Can Crowler

Can Crowler Fill

Can Crowler Fill

$10.00

32oz. of fresh draft goodness to take with you.

Tall Boys/Bombers

Ambre Roche

Ambre Roche

$7.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/ Kumquats - 7.3% ABV. Ambre Roche was inspired by Belgian old world brewing traditions but given a new world twist. Old: A three year wild beer aged in Pinot barrels. New: Aged in the barrels with kumquats and vanilla to balance out the complex tartness.

Apocalypse 22oz

Apocalypse 22oz

$4.00

IPA / IBU 70 / ABV 6.8% This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. We can talk about how good we think it is but if you like IPA’s... Just give it a try for yourself.

Belle Fraise

Belle Fraise

$9.00

Strawberry Lambic Ale - 6% ABV. In 2015 a team of 10 Barrel and Belle-Vue brewers collaborated on creating a strawberry lambic. The team added copious amounts of Belgian Portola strawberries to lambic filled barrels that aged for over a year. The final iteration is a blend of the barrels, young and old lambic, and more strawberries creating a wonderfully layered drinking experience.

Estonya

Estonya

$7.00

Imperial Baltic Porter - 11.9% ABV. This imperial porter was inspired by a Baltic version designed by Tonya Cornett. She created a beer that has nuances of milk chocolate, figs, and caramel that dance throughout. Bourbon barrels are the perfect dance partner with their notes of dried fruit and vanilla. The complexity of this beer creates an experience of a lifetime.

Femme De La Rouge

Femme De La Rouge

$9.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4% Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?

Floresca

Floresca

$8.00

Tequila Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented w/ Peaches & Pink Sea Salt - 5.5% ABV. Floresca is a salted peach sour ale born from the collaboration of Wicked Weed and 10 Barrel Brewing. These brewers came together to tour the peach orchard that grew the fruit for this beer, and in the process gained the inspiration for Floresca. After brewing, months resting in pink tequila barrels that previously held Wicked Weed's Oaxacan Sour Ale added depth and nuance, and a refermentation on peaches brought to the forefront already-present stone fruit notes. The addition of pink sea salt from Wicked Weed's neighbors at the Celtic Sea Salt company completed this uniquely refreshing sour ale.

Jamaican Me Pumpkin 22oz

Jamaican Me Pumpkin 22oz

$5.00

Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Beer / ABV 10% We created a unique nuanced pumpkin beer, this is not your dad's taste-like-bad-store-bought-pumpkin-pie-beer. This subtly spiced beer was created to let all of its attributes shine. The texture of the pumpkin flows into cinnamon and nutmeg then finishes with sugar cane imparted by the rum barrel. By aging it for 24 months it fully harmonizes, and hopefully will become your dad's new go-to pumpkin beer.

Paxton Project Bottle

Paxton Project Bottle

$7.00

Belgian Quad - 16.3% ABV From the creative minds of Tonya & Sean, this masterpiece has been aging in Port Barrels for over a year. Dripping with nuances of chocolate, orange, and cinnamon, the expertise and patience put into this beer pays off in every sip.

Rose Bois

Rose Bois

$8.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% Inspired by old school Belgian Sours, this brew took Jimmy three years to age to perfection. Using two types of wild yeasts this concoction will take your sense on a wild trip through earth and time.

Sir Bois

Sir Bois

$7.00

Belgian Sour - 8.5% ABV Sir Bois is an old school Belgian sour with a twist. It matured for over 3 years before being introduced to pinot noir barrels with fresh syrah grapes. This creates a complexity and nuance of a fine wine intertwined with the effervescence and rich malt character of the base beer

Vino De Grano

Vino De Grano

$7.00

Wheat Wine - 10.8% ABV This wheat wine ale was aged in whiskey and Oregon pinot noir barrels for a complex array of tannic dark fruit and drying whiskey nuances. Then it was layered with graham crackers for a mind blowing sensory journey that will keep you captivated until the very end.

Slice of Heaven- Pecan Barley Wine

$7.00

Revive

$7.00

Strata-Farmhouse Sour

$8.00

Farmhouse Sour

Can Wine

10B Sparkling Rose

$6.00

10B Brut Sparkling

$6.00

Action Pack'd

Action Pack'd 12 Pack

$18.00

PUB ICE

PUB ICE - Single

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

10 Barrel Brewing Eastside Pub. 62950 NE 18th ST. Bend, OR 97701

Website

Location

62950 NE 18th st., Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
10 Barrel Brewing image
Banner pic
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Worthy Brewing - Main Pub
orange starNo Reviews
495 NE Bellevue Dr Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Immersion Brewing
orange star4.0 • 447
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Worthy Brewing Beers & Burgers - BNB
orange starNo Reviews
806 NW Brooks St Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Bend Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,698
1019 NW Brooks St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston