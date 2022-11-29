Restaurant header imageView gallery
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland

review star

No reviews yet

1411 Northwest Flanders Street

Portland, OR 97209

Popular Items

10 Barrel Burger
Portland Salad
Bavarian Pretzel

Starters

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Rotates weekly

Cheddar Beer Dip

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Rotates weekly

Fries

$6.00

Regular fries, or upgrade to Truffle Fries for $3: crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil, topped with shaved aged parmesan, served with a roasted garlic aioli

House Salad

$6.00

Arcadian field greens, shredded carrots, croutons, garnishes, choice of dressing

Steak Nachos

$18.00

Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Second Pretzel

$5.00

Alabama Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Mains

10 Barrel Burger

$15.00

Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun

Chile Pork Verde

$12.00

Thick stew of braised pork, fingerling potato, hominy, in a tomatillo green chili sauce, finished with spiced chicharrone, roasted garlic cumin yogurt and fresh cilantro

Portland Salad

$12.00

Arcadian greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette

Chicken and Focaccia

$16.00

BLTC

$14.00

Chimichurri Burger

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Rockfish

$14.00

Kale and Radicchio Salad

$12.00

Pizzas

14" Jaca

$22.00

Garlic cream sauce, pepperoni, house smoked pulled pork, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños, mozzarella

14" PDX

$21.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spinach, Mama Lil’s pickled peppers, goat cheese

14" Pepperoni

$20.00

14" Plain Jane

$17.00

The classic -- red sauce, cheese

14" Sausage and Mushroom

$21.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, house Italian sausage, roasted wild mushrooms, Mama Lils pickled peppers, roasted garlic and red onion

14" Salami and Pepperoncini

$21.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil

14' Pizza Margherita

$20.00

14' Viking

$22.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, pulled pork, black olives, pepperoncini

14" Better Call Fall

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Chi'k Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids HM Lemonade

Dessert Menu

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Housemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Cock & Bull

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

HM Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

Water

CANNED BEER

18 Pack Pub Beer

$14.00

25oz Pub Beer

$4.00

All Ways Down 6 Pack

$11.00
Apocalypse IPA 6 Pack

$11.00

Clean Line Mix Pack

$19.00

Cloud Mentality

$11.00

Club Tread 6 Pack

$11.00

Crush Variety

$20.00
Cucumber Crush 6 Pack

$13.00
Guava Crush 6 Pack

$13.00
Hazy Trail 6 Pack

$11.00

N/A IPA

$10.00
Nature Calls 6 Pack

$11.00

Pearl 12 Pack

$20.00
Pearl IPA 6 Pack

$11.00

Pilsner 6 Pack

$11.00

Pray for Pow 6 Pack

$11.00
Profuse Juice 6 Pack

$11.00
Pub Beer 6 Pack

$9.00
Raspberry Crush 6 Pack

$13.00

Reel Good 6 Pack

$11.00

Refreshy Cider 6 Pack

$13.00

Rock Hop 6 Pack

$11.00
Soft Core Cider 6 Pack

$13.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

4pk Bloody Mary

$13.95Out of stock
4pk Greyhound

$13.95Out of stock

4pk Mai Thai

$13.95Out of stock
4pk Margarita Classic

$13.95Out of stock
4pk Moscow Mule

$13.95Out of stock
4pk Vodka Soda Blood Orange

$9.95
4pk Vodka Soda Lemongrass Lime

$9.95

8pk Cocktail Variety Pack

$19.95Out of stock

4pk Ranch Water

$13.95Out of stock

4pk Golf Tea

$13.95Out of stock

CROWLERS AND GROWLERS

32oz Crowler

$8.00

Refill 32oz Growler

$5.00

Refill 64oz Growler

$10.00

New 64oz Growler

$15.00

FANCY BEER

Estonya

$12.00

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Porter ABV: 10.2

Femme de la Rouge

$8.00

Floresca

$8.00

Jamacan Me Pumpkin

$5.00

Revive

$8.00

Rose Bois

$7.00
Sir Bois

$7.00

Belgian Style Sour Ale with Syrah Grapes ABV: 8.5

Slice of Heaven Bottle

$7.00

Strata

$7.00
Vino De Grano

$7.00

Wheat Wine Ale ABV: 10.8

Wicked Weed Bombadile

$12.00

CANNED WINE

Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Sparkling White

$6.00

Starters

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil, topped with shaved aged Parmesan, served with a roasted garlic aioli

House Meatballs with Arrabiatta

$13.00

House made beef and bacon meatballs, spicy arrabiatta sauce, shaved aged parmesan, fresh basil.

Crispy Salmon Cakes

$9.00

Vegan Beer Cheese Dip

$9.00

Vegan dip made with plant based cheddar and cream cheese, onions and white beans, served with house made pita chips

House Side Salad

$8.00

Arcadian field greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, radish and choice of dressing

Mids

Steak Nachos w/ Chips

$18.00

House pub chips, our 4 cheese sauce, gorgonzola, seasoned steak, chopped bacon, jalapenos and topped with green onions.

Steak Nachos 1/2&1/2

$18.00

Half pub chips, half french fries, our 4 cheese sauce, gorgonzola, seasoned steak, chopped bacon, jalapenos and topped with green onions.

Steak Nachos w/ Fries

$18.00

Cripsy French fries, our 4 cheese sauce, gorgonzola, seasoned steak, chopped bacon, jalapenos and topped with green onions.

Portland Salad

$14.00

Tender Arcadian greens, crumbled goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette.

Arugula Autumn Salad

$15.00

Wild baby arugula, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, honeycrisp apples, bourbon candied pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Mains

10 Barrel Burger

$16.00

Custom burger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house burger sauce, pub bun with choice of side.

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Beyond Meat burger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun with choice of side

Vegetable Quinoa Stir Fry

$17.00

Sauteed quinoa, veggies, sesame, ginger soy sauce, hoisin drizzle, topped with Togarashi spiced wonton strips.

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Blackened wild Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet, rustic cheesy fingerling gratin, wild mushroom and spinach cream sauce.

Pork Chili Verde

$16.00

A hearty rich tomatillo and chili stew with roasted pork, fingerlings and hominy topped with spiced chicharrones a roasted garlic cumin yogurt and fresh cilantro.

Sweet Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken thighs, sweet habanero sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded cabbage, red onion, dill pickles, mayo, pub bun

Butternut Bucattini Pasta

$19.00

Locally made fresh bucattini pasta, roasted butternut squash, seasoned chickpeas, baby spinach, coconut cream sauce, lemon parsley breadcrumbs VEGAN

Apple Bottom Burger

$18.00

Custom beef patty, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, apple mustard BBQ sauce, mayo, red onions, arugula, crispy fried jalapenos, pub bun

Pizzas

14" Plain Jane

$20.00

14" Pepperoni

$22.00

14" Jaca

$25.00

Garlic cream sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, house italian sausage, pulled pork, jalapenos and pineapple.

14" PDX

$24.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, baby spinach, pepperoni, chopped bacon, Mama Lils pickled peppers, fresh goat cheese.

14" Sausage and Mushroom

$24.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, house Italian sausage, roasted wild mushrooms, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, red onion, roasted garlic cloves

14" Spicy Salami

$24.00

Spicy tomato sauce base, mozzarella, soppressata salami, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, fresh basil.

14" BYO Pizza

$20.00

14" Viking

$25.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, house italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives and sliced pepperoncini.

14" Fall Harvest Pie

$25.00

Sweet potato puree base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, fresh sage

Personal Pizzas

Personal Plain Jane

$17.00

A small cheese pizza with a side salad. Different side options available.

Personal Pepperoni

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Served with a side salad. (Other side options available.)

Personal Jaca

$17.00

Garlic cream sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, house italian sausage, pulled pork, jalapenos and pineapple. Served with a side salad. (other side options)

Personal PDX

$17.00

Marinara base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Mama Lil's peppers, spinach, goat cheese

Personal Spicy Salami

$17.00

Spicy tomato sauce base, mozzarella, soppressata salami, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh ricotta.

Personal Sausage and Mushroom

$17.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, house italian sausage, roasted wild mushrooms, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, red onions, roasted garlic cloves. Served with a side salad (other side options)

Personal Fall Harvest

$17.00

Sweet potato puree base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, fresh sage

GF Pizza Options

GF JACA

$18.00

Garlic Cream base, mozzarella, pepperoni, pulled pork, house italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeno on a Gluten Free Crust (house sausage contains gluten)

GF PDX

$18.00

House tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, baby spinach, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, goat cheese

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella. Gluten Free Crust

GF PEPPERONI

$18.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Gluten Free crust

GF SPICY SALAMI

$18.00

House tomato sauce, chili flakes, mozzarella, soppressata salami, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil. Gluten Free crust

GF SAUSAGE MUSHROOM

$18.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, house italian sausage, roasted wild mushrooms, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, red onion, roasted garlic. Gluten Fresh crust. (House sausage contains gluten)

GF PIZZA SPECIAL

$18.00

GF FALL HARVEST

$18.00

Sweet potato puree base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushroom, red onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, fresh sage. Gluten Free Crust

Sides/Add Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Seared Salmon

$6.00

Pan Seared wild Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet.

Avocado

$2.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Custom ground patty cooked to order.

Beyond Patty

$7.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Roasted Garlic Aioli

Side of Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Dressing

Side of Mustard

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side of Pub Chips

$2.00

Four Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tender greens with shredded carrots, cucumbers and radishes.

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Pickles

Side of Tomato

Side of Lettuce

Side of Mayo

Side of Burger Sauce

Our take on a 1000 Islands Dressing made with IPA in it!!

Side of Apple Cider Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We are open for to-go food and beer!

Location

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Gallery
10 Barrel Brewing image
10 Barrel Brewing image

