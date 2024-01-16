- Home
- 10 Barrel Brewing WEST Side Bend - West
10 Barrel Brewing WEST Side Bend West
1135 NW Galveston Avenue
Bend, OR 97703
FOOD
Starters
- Beer Nuts$6.00
House roasted peanuts tossed in chipotle, cumin, and achiote seasoning
- Small Wings (5)$11.00
Your choice of house made sauce or rub, with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Large Wings (10)$22.00
Your choice of sauce or rub, with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Steak Nachos$19.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
- Smoked Queso$16.00
Smoked queso, diced jalapeno, tomato, green onion, served with Cajun chips, chicharrónes, or both.
- Peanut & Jam Hummus$12.00
- Tofu Chorizo Nachos$19.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with tofu chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack, four cheese sauce, green onion
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$10.00
- Rocky Patty$6.00
Share the 10 Barrel experience with you four legged best friend! A delicious unseasoned burger patty!
- Cup Soup$6.00Out of stock
Beef and black bean chili with fresno pepper garnish, and grilled sourdough baguette on the side.
- Bowl Soup$9.00Out of stock
Beef and black bean chili, garnished with fresno peppers, served with sourdough baguette on the side.
Salad
- Sm Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
- Sm House Salad$6.00
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
- Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
- Lrg House Salad$9.00
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
- Cous Cous Salad$16.00
Arugula, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, Granny Smith Apple, pistachios, and feta, tossed with a basil mint vinaigrette
- Cabbage Wedge$14.00
Roasted and grilled red cabbage on cracked pepper labneh, with tumeric tahini dressing, candied peanuts, seasame seeds, garlic, and feta cheese
Pub Grub
- 10 Barrel Burger$17.00
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, mayo, served on Big Ed's potato bun
- Blue Goat Burger$18.00
Bacon, blueberry jam, goat cheese, arugula, onion, garlic aioli
- Steak Sando$22.00
- Rockfish and Chips$22.00
Beer battered Oregon Rockfish, dusted with Cajun seasoning, candied jalapeno coleslaw, lemon aioli
- One Ring Mac + Cheese$20.00
Gouda, pepperjack, jalapeno topped with chili flake, green onion, onion ring. **Get it Nalu's way with a scoop of chili to the onion ring
- Lemon Carbonara$20.00
- Pork Tacos$12.00
Three crispy pulled pork tacos with pickled red onion, candied jalapeno slaw, queso fresco
- Spicy Maple Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried dill brined chicken breast, maple dijon sauce, candied jalapeno slaw, on a Big Ed's potato bun
- Macfish Sando$18.00Out of stock
- Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Full sized grilled cheese with adult portion of fries
- Adult Chicken Strips$10.00
Adult portion of our chicken strips and fries
- 16oz Pub Beer$3.00
Pizza
- Pizza 1/2 & 1/2
Customize your ZA!
- Cowboy Pizza$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
- Fun Gi Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream, shredded mozz, oyster mushroom, red onion, roasted garlic, mushroom ricotta, and chili flake
- Jaca Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
- Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of large pepperoni, cup n char small pepperoni, and herbs
- Plain Jane Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
- Sweet Heat Pizza$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, fresno peppers, house cured pork, pineapple
- SoCal BBQ Pizza$24.00
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, mushroom, Alabama sauce drizzle
- The Soprano Pizza$24.00
Personal Pie
- Personal Pepperoni$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Pepperoni - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of large pepperoni, cup and char small pepperoni, parmesan, and herbs*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal The Jaca$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. The Jaca - Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños** No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Cowboy$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Cowboy - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Sweet Heat$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Hawaiian - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, fresno peppers, house cured pork & pineapple.*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Plain Jane$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Personal Plain Jane - Tomato sauce and shredded mozz*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Fun Gi Pizza$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Garlic cream, shredded mozz, oyster mushrooms, red onion,, roasted garlic, mushroom ricotta, and chili flake**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Soprano$16.00
- Personal SoCal BBQ$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. BBQ sauce, mozz, pulled pork, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, mushrooms, and Alabama sauce drizzle**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza
Kids Menu
- K-Cheeseburger$10.00
Kids cheeseburger with their choice of side
- K-Cheese Pizza$10.00
Kids cheese pizza!
- K- Chicken Fingers$8.00
Kids chicken fingers - comes with fries, fruit or salad.
- K-Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza!
- K-Grilled Cheese$8.00
Kids grilled cheese with their choice of side
- K-Hawaiian Pizza$10.00
Kids Hawaiian Pizza
- K-Sundae$3.00
Ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.
Sides
- $ Anchovie$1.00
- $ Avocado$1.00
- $ Bacon$2.00
- $ Beyond Patty$6.00
- $ Burger Patty$6.00
- $ Cajun Chips$5.00
- $ Calabrese$4.00
- $ Chicken$8.00
- $ Chicken Tenders$6.00
- $ Coleslaw$3.00
- $ Cous Cous 3oz$3.00
- $ Dressing 8oz$4.00
- $ Flatbread$3.00
- $ Four Cheese$4.00
- $ Fries$4.00
- $ Gluten Free Crust$10.00
- $ Ice Cream$2.00
- $ Jalapenos$0.50
- $ Marinara COLD$2.00
- $ Marinara HOT$2.00
- $ One Piece Rockfish$4.00
- $ Oranges$2.00
- $ Pork$4.00
- $ Portobello$4.00
- $ Ranch To Go$0.50
- $ Sausage$3.00
- $ Shredded Mozz$1.00
- $ Sliced Apples$2.00
- $ Sour Dough$2.00
- $ Steak$9.00
- $ Steak Tips$4.00
- $ Veggies$2.00
- Add Sauce