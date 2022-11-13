American
Bars & Lounges
10 East Kitchen & Taphouse
10 E. Main St
Turlock, CA 95380
Main Dinner Entrees
Shared Plates
Burgers
Sandwiches
Soups and Salads
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Beer Cheese
$3.50
Side Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Garlic Fries Side
$5.50
Side Onion Rings
$5.50
Side Regular Fries
$4.50
Side Classic Salad
$5.50
Side Fruit
$4.50
Side Cranberry & Walnut Salad
$5.50
Side Truffle Fries
$5.50
Yam Tots side
$5.50
Side Eggs (2)
$5.00
Side Bacon (2)
$3.00
Side Sausage (2)
$3.00
Side Bacon (4)
$4.50
Side Sausage (4)
$4.50
Add Avocado
$2.50
Duck Eggs (1)
$2.75
Duck Eggs (2)
$4.75
Extra Beef Patty
$5.00
Add-Ons Pizzas
Cocktails
AMF
$9.00
Martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Irish coffee
$9.00
Jager bomb
$9.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemondrop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Margarita
$8.50
Cadillac Margarita
$11.50
Screwdriver
$8.00
Side Car
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$9.00
Sangria
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Peanut Butter Jelly
$11.00
10 East Margarita
$8.50
French 75
$9.00
Hendrix Smash
$8.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Mojito
$9.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$8.50
Woodford Old Fashioned
$9.00
Blackberry Hendrix Smash
$9.50
"10"cho
$9.00
Chris Farley
$9.00
Joan Rivers
$9.00
Mitch Hedberg
$8.50
Gilda Radner
$9.00
Grand Central Station
$32.00
Penn Station
$32.00
Union Station
$32.00
Faux-Jito
$5.00
Mocktail Mule
$5.00
Mock Champagne
$5.00
Shirley Temple Twist
$5.00
Shift Drink
$2.00
High Noon Seltzer Peach
$8.00Out of stock
High Noon Seltzer Watermelon
$8.00Out of stock
High Noon Seltzer Pineapple
$8.00Out of stock
High Noon Seltzer Cherry
$8.00Out of stock
Moscow Mule Well
$9.00
Moscow Mule Titos
$10.50
Moscow Mule Grey Goose
$12.50
Mexican Mule Well
$9.00
Mexican Mule Casamigos
$10.50
Irish Mule
$10.50
Kentucky Mule Well
$9.00
Kentucky Mule Bullit
$11.00
Kentucky Mule Jack Daniels
$10.50
Wine
Barefoot Moscato
$6.00Out of stock
Chateau Chardonnay
$6.00Out of stock
Edna Valley Pinot Grigio, California
$7.00
Lamarca Prosecco, Italy
$9.00
Wente Chardonnay
$12.00
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
$10.00
Leaping Horse Chardonnay
$7.00
Geyser Charonnay
$8.00
Obsession Apple
$7.00Out of stock
Obsession Peach
$7.00Out of stock
Obsession Mango
$7.00Out of stock
Leaping Horse Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Chateau Cabernet, California
$6.00
Wente Cabernet, Monterey
$15.00
Louis Martini Cabernet, Sonoma County
$12.00
”Locations” Rotating Red Blend, California
$12.00
William Hill Merlot, Central Coast
$8.00
Frei Brothers Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley
$11.00
William Hill Cabernet, Central Coast
$8.00
Las Rocas Garnacha, Spain
$8.00
Bridelwood Blend 175
$8.00
Obsession Red
$8.00
Ironstone Reserve
$12.00
Mariella Rosé, Portugal
$9.00
Mariella Rosé, Portugal
$35.00
Chateau Cabernet
$22.00
Wente Cabernet
$55.00
Louis Martini Cabernet
$48.00
"Locations" Red Blend
$48.00
William Hill Merlot
$30.00
Frei Brothers Zinfandel
$42.00
William Hill Cabernet, Central Coast
$30.00
Las Rocas Garnacha, Spain
$30.00
Bridlewood Blend 175
$30.00
Chateau Chardonnay
$22.00
Wente Chardonnay
$48.00
Barefoot Moscato
$22.00
San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
Edna Valley Pinot Grigio
$26.00
Lamarca Prosecco
$35.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Liquor
Castillo Rum
$6.00
Montezuma Tequila
$6.00
Barton Whiskey
$6.00
Jaques Bonet Brandy
$6.00
New Amsterdam Vodka
$6.00
New Amsterdam Gin
$6.00
Blantons
$12.00
Bulleit
$8.00
Bulleit rye
$8.00
Bushmills
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Apple Crown Royal
$8.00
Glenfiddich
$10.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$12.00
Johnny Walker Blue Label
$55.00
Johnny Walker Red Label
$8.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
McCallans 12 yr
$19.00
McCallans 15 yr
$23.00
McCallans 18 yr
$55.00
Noble Oak
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Woodford
$9.00
Absolute
$7.00
Belvedere
$9.00
Cake Pinacle
$7.00
Cherry Pinacle
$7.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Raspberry Smirnoff
$7.00
Skyy Vodka
$7.00
Smirnoff
$7.00
Stoli
$9.00
Titos Vodka
$8.00
Rumhaven Coconut rum
$8.00
Diplomatico Rum
$9.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyers Rum
$7.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Hendrix Gin
$9.00
St. Germaine
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
New Amsterdam Gin
$8.00
Camarena Repasado
$7.00Out of stock
Camarena Silver
$7.00Out of stock
Casamigos Anejo
$9.00Out of stock
Casamigos Mezcal
$9.00Out of stock
Casamigos Reposado
$9.00Out of stock
Cazadores
$8.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$10.00Out of stock
Don Julio Silver
$10.00Out of stock
Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00Out of stock
Patron Anejo
$8.00Out of stock
Patron Silver
$8.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Baileys
$7.00
Courvosier
$8.00
Fireball
$8.00
Godiva Chocolate liquor
$8.00
Grand Marinier
$7.00
Hennesey
$8.00
Jaeger
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Disorono
$9.00
On Tap
1- 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
2 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
3 - 5oz
$3.50Out of stock
4 - 5oz
$3.50Out of stock
5 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
6 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
7 - 5 oz
$3.50
8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 5 oz
$3.50
9 - Shaow of a doubt 5 oz
$3.50
10 -5 oz
$3.50
11 - Glorious-er Plum/blackberry 5 oz
$3.50
12 -5 oz
$4.00
13 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
14 - Octoberfest 5oz
$3.50
15 - Goses are red 5 oz
$3.50
16 - 5 oz
$3.50
17 - Little Beast Lager 5 oz
$3.50
18 - 5 oz
$3.50
19 -STS 5 oz
$3.50
20 - Grains Of Virtue Sirbakesalot 5 oz
$3.50
21 - Pliny 5 oz
$3.50
22 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
23 - Taco Truck 5 0z
$3.50
24 - 5 oz
$3.50Out of stock
25 -Hemly Cider Pear 5 oz
$3.50
26 -Boat Shoes 5 oz
$3.50
27 - What Rough Beast 5 oz
$3.50
28 - 5 0z
$3.50
29 - 5 oz
$3.50
30 - 5oz
$3.50
1 - 10oz
$5.50Out of stock
2 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
3. - 10oz
$5.50Out of stock
4 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
5 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
6 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
7 - 10 oz
$5.50
8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 10 oz
$5.50
9 - Shadow of a Doubt 10 oz
$5.50
10 - 10 oz
$5.50
11 - MT Glorious-er Plum/Blkbry 10 oz
$5.50
12 - 10 oz
$5.50
13 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
14 - Octoberfest 10 oz
$5.50
15 - Goses are red 10 oz
$5.50
16 10 oz
$5.50
17 - Little Beast Lager 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
18 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
19 - STS 10 oz
$5.50
20 - Sirbakesalot 10 oz
$5.50
21 - Russian River Pliny the Elder 10 oz
$5.50
22 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
23 - Taco Truck 10oz
$5.50
24 - 10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
25 - Chai Pear 10 oz
$5.50
26 -Boat Shoes10 oz
$5.50Out of stock
27 - What Rough Beast 10 oz
$5.50
28 - 10 oz
$5.50
29 - 10 oz
$5.50
30 - 10oz
$5.50
1 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
2 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
3 - 16 oz
$10.00Out of stock
4 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
5 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
6 - 16 oz
$10.00Out of stock
7 - 16 oz
$8.00
8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 16 oz
$8.00
9 - Shaow of a Doubt 16 oz
$8.00
10 - 16 oz
$8.00
11 - Glorious-er Plum/Blkbry 16 oz
$8.00
12 - 16 oz
$10.00
13 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
14 - Octoberfest 16 oz
$8.00
15 - Goses are red 16 oz
$8.00
16 - 16 oz
$8.00
17 - Little Beast Lager 16 oz
$8.00
18 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
19 - STS 16 oz
$8.00
20 - Grains of Virtue Sirbakesalot 16 oz
$8.00
21 - Pliny 16 oz
$8.00
22 - 16 0z
$8.00Out of stock
23 - Taco Truck 16 oz
$8.00
24 - 16 oz
$8.00Out of stock
25 - Chai Pear 16 oz
$8.00
26 -Boat Shoes 16 oz
$8.00
27 - What Rough Beast 16 oz
$8.00
28 - 16 0z
$8.00
29 - 16 oz
$8.00
30 - 16 oz
$8.00
3-
$8.00Out of stock
6-
$8.00Out of stock
14-
$8.50Out of stock
18-
$8.00Out of stock
30-
$8.50Out of stock
12-Tripel 12oz
$9.00
Bottle Beers
Bud lt 12 oz
$4.50
Budweiser 12 oz
$4.50
Coors 12 oz
$4.50
Coors lt 12 oz
$4.50
O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic
$4.50
Corona 12 oz
$6.00
Modelo 12 oz
$6.00
Guinness 12 oz
$6.00
Heineken 12 oz
$6.00
Stella Artois 12 oz
$6.00
Pacifico 12 oz
$6.00
Pliny The Elder 16oz
$8.00
Velvet Glow 16 oz
$8.00
STS Pilsner 16oz
$8.00
Happy Hops 16 oz
$8.00
Short Throw Little Lungs
$8.00
EvilTwin We Named This Beer...
$8.00
Stillwater New Sensation
$8.00
Moonraker Summer Weed Slayer
$8.00
American Solera Handsome Brothers
$8.00
Moonraker Sling Jaw 16 oz
$8.00
Melvin Warrying Empires
$8.00
El Seguno Whompin Bear
$8.00
Strang Magic
$8.00
El Segundo Broken Skull
$8.00
Liquid Gravity Don't trip
$8.00
American Solera Handsome Brothers
$8.00
Kern River Gravity Check
$8.00
Other Brother Beers Heermans Lager
$8.00
Four Corners La Chingona
$8.00
Russian River Apical Dominance
$8.00
Michelada Modelo Especial
$9.00
Michelada Corona
$9.00
Michelada Pacifico
$9.00
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
