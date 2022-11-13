Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

10 East Kitchen & Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

10 E. Main St

Turlock, CA 95380

Popular Items

Firecracker Chicken Penne
Truffle Mac N Cheese
The Bruschetta Burger

Main Dinner Entrees

Firecracker Chicken Penne

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$15.00

14 oz Ribeye Steak

$36.00

Grass-Fed Rib Steak

$39.00

Curry Noodles

$16.00

Pork Rib Steak

$25.00

Shared Plates

Loaded Beer Cheese Fries

$15.00

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Chicken n’ Waffles

$18.00

Wings(6)

$9.00

Wings(12)

$15.00

10 East Nachos

$15.00

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Fry Flight

$15.00

10 East Potstickers

$14.00

Calamari

$11.00

10 East Nachos & Beer - Happy Hour

$22.00

Burgers

10 EAST Burger

$18.00

The Train Wreck

$18.00

The Bruschetta Burger

$17.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Pickle Haven Burger

$18.00

Scorpion Valley Burger

$17.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.00

Two 10 East Burgers - Happy Hour

$30.00

Sandwiches

The Golden State Dubwich

$17.00

Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Banh Mi

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Wolfsen's Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$15.00

Classic Salad

$13.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Micro Green Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mini Nachos

$7.00

Kid's Chicken & Veggies

$8.00

Calamari Fries

$9.00

Sweets

Oak Barrel Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side Beer Cheese

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Garlic Fries Side

$5.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.50

Side Regular Fries

$4.50

Side Classic Salad

$5.50

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$5.50

Side Truffle Fries

$5.50

Yam Tots side

$5.50

Side Eggs (2)

$5.00

Side Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$3.00

Side Bacon (4)

$4.50

Side Sausage (4)

$4.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Duck Eggs (1)

$2.75

Duck Eggs (2)

$4.75

Extra Beef Patty

$5.00

Add-Ons Pizzas

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Extra Pepperoni

$1.25

Extra Sausage

$2.25

Extra veggies

$1.25

Extra Sauce

Extra Onion

$1.00

Shared Plates

Chicken n’ Waffles

$18.00

Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$15.00

10 East Nachos

$15.00

Beer Cheese Fries

$15.00

Faux Chicken Bites

$12.00

Onion Ring Tower

$9.00

Fry Flight

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

10 EAST Burger

$18.00

The Train Wreck

$18.00

The Bruschetta Burger

$17.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

The Golden State Dubwich

$17.00

Banh Mi Sandwich

$16.00

Mushroom and swiss

$18.00

Brunch Mains

Breakfast “Street” Tacos

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Duck Egg Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

Strawberry Waffles

$15.00

Benedicts

Benedicts

$17.00

Soups and Salads

Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$15.00

Classic Salad

$13.00

Thai Noodle Salad

$16.00

Faux Chicken Bites

$12.00

Grilled chicken Salad

$16.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless Sangria

$15.50

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.50

Mimosa by Glass

$9.25

Sangria by Glass

$9.25

Bloodymary

$13.00

Bacon Bloodymary

$15.00

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon (2)

$2.75

Side Bacon (4)

$4.25

Side Sausage (2)

$2.75

Side Sausage (4)

$4.25

Side Eggs (2)

$4.58

Side Fruit

$4.25

Side English Muffin

$2.75

Side Country Potatoes

$4.25

Side Beer Cheese

$3.25

Add Avocado

$2.50

Duck Eggs (1)

$2.75

Duck Eggs (2)

$4.75

NA Bev

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Juice (No Refills)

$5.50

Milk

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Cup of Coffee

$4.00

10 East Strawberry Lemonade (No refills)

$4.50

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Cocktails

AMF

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Jager bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50

Screwdriver

$8.00

Side Car

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$11.00

10 East Margarita

$8.50

French 75

$9.00

Hendrix Smash

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.50

Woodford Old Fashioned

$9.00

Blackberry Hendrix Smash

$9.50

"10"cho

$9.00

Chris Farley

$9.00

Joan Rivers

$9.00

Mitch Hedberg

$8.50

Gilda Radner

$9.00

Grand Central Station

$32.00

Penn Station

$32.00

Union Station

$32.00

Faux-Jito

$5.00

Mocktail Mule

$5.00

Mock Champagne

$5.00

Shirley Temple Twist

$5.00

Shift Drink

$2.00

High Noon Seltzer Peach

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer Watermelon

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer Pineapple

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer Cherry

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule Well

$9.00

Moscow Mule Titos

$10.50

Moscow Mule Grey Goose

$12.50

Mexican Mule Well

$9.00

Mexican Mule Casamigos

$10.50

Irish Mule

$10.50

Kentucky Mule Well

$9.00

Kentucky Mule Bullit

$11.00

Kentucky Mule Jack Daniels

$10.50

Wine

Barefoot Moscato

$6.00Out of stock

Chateau Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

Edna Valley Pinot Grigio, California

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco, Italy

$9.00

Wente Chardonnay

$12.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$10.00

Leaping Horse Chardonnay

$7.00

Geyser Charonnay

$8.00

Obsession Apple

$7.00Out of stock

Obsession Peach

$7.00Out of stock

Obsession Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Leaping Horse Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chateau Cabernet, California

$6.00

Wente Cabernet, Monterey

$15.00

Louis Martini Cabernet, Sonoma County

$12.00

”Locations” Rotating Red Blend, California

$12.00

William Hill Merlot, Central Coast

$8.00

Frei Brothers Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley

$11.00

William Hill Cabernet, Central Coast

$8.00

Las Rocas Garnacha, Spain

$8.00

Bridelwood Blend 175

$8.00

Obsession Red

$8.00

Ironstone Reserve

$12.00

Mariella Rosé, Portugal

$9.00

Mariella Rosé, Portugal

$35.00

Chateau Cabernet

$22.00

Wente Cabernet

$55.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$48.00

"Locations" Red Blend

$48.00

William Hill Merlot

$30.00

Frei Brothers Zinfandel

$42.00

William Hill Cabernet, Central Coast

$30.00

Las Rocas Garnacha, Spain

$30.00

Bridlewood Blend 175

$30.00

Chateau Chardonnay

$22.00

Wente Chardonnay

$48.00

Barefoot Moscato

$22.00

San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Edna Valley Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Liquor

Castillo Rum

$6.00

Montezuma Tequila

$6.00

Barton Whiskey

$6.00

Jaques Bonet Brandy

$6.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Blantons

$12.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Apple Crown Royal

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$55.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

McCallans 12 yr

$19.00

McCallans 15 yr

$23.00

McCallans 18 yr

$55.00

Noble Oak

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford

$9.00

Absolute

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Cake Pinacle

$7.00

Cherry Pinacle

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Raspberry Smirnoff

$7.00

Skyy Vodka

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Rumhaven Coconut rum

$8.00

Diplomatico Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers Rum

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Hendrix Gin

$9.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Camarena Repasado

$7.00Out of stock

Camarena Silver

$7.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Cazadores

$8.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$10.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$8.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Courvosier

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate liquor

$8.00

Grand Marinier

$7.00

Hennesey

$8.00

Jaeger

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Disorono

$9.00

Mocktails

Faux-jito

$5.50

Mocktail Mule

$5.50

Mock Champagne

$5.50

Shirley Temple Twist

$5.50

Locomotive Sized Cocktails

Grand Central Station

$32.00

Penn Station

$32.00

Union Station

$32.00

On Tap

1- 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

2 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

3 - 5oz

$3.50Out of stock

4 - 5oz

$3.50Out of stock

5 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

6 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

7 - 5 oz

$3.50

8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 5 oz

$3.50

9 - Shaow of a doubt 5 oz

$3.50

10 -5 oz

$3.50

11 - Glorious-er Plum/blackberry 5 oz

$3.50

12 -5 oz

$4.00

13 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

14 - Octoberfest 5oz

$3.50

15 - Goses are red 5 oz

$3.50

16 - 5 oz

$3.50

17 - Little Beast Lager 5 oz

$3.50

18 - 5 oz

$3.50

19 -STS 5 oz

$3.50

20 - Grains Of Virtue Sirbakesalot 5 oz

$3.50

21 - Pliny 5 oz

$3.50

22 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

23 - Taco Truck 5 0z

$3.50

24 - 5 oz

$3.50Out of stock

25 -Hemly Cider Pear 5 oz

$3.50

26 -Boat Shoes 5 oz

$3.50

27 - What Rough Beast 5 oz

$3.50

28 - 5 0z

$3.50

29 - 5 oz

$3.50

30 - 5oz

$3.50

1 - 10oz

$5.50Out of stock

2 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

3. - 10oz

$5.50Out of stock

4 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

5 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

6 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

7 - 10 oz

$5.50

8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 10 oz

$5.50

9 - Shadow of a Doubt 10 oz

$5.50

10 - 10 oz

$5.50

11 - MT Glorious-er Plum/Blkbry 10 oz

$5.50

12 - 10 oz

$5.50

13 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

14 - Octoberfest 10 oz

$5.50

15 - Goses are red 10 oz

$5.50

16 10 oz

$5.50

17 - Little Beast Lager 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

18 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

19 - STS 10 oz

$5.50

20 - Sirbakesalot 10 oz

$5.50

21 - Russian River Pliny the Elder 10 oz

$5.50

22 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

23 - Taco Truck 10oz

$5.50

24 - 10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

25 - Chai Pear 10 oz

$5.50

26 -Boat Shoes10 oz

$5.50Out of stock

27 - What Rough Beast 10 oz

$5.50

28 - 10 oz

$5.50

29 - 10 oz

$5.50

30 - 10oz

$5.50

1 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

2 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

3 - 16 oz

$10.00Out of stock

4 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

5 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

6 - 16 oz

$10.00Out of stock

7 - 16 oz

$8.00

8 - The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red 16 oz

$8.00

9 - Shaow of a Doubt 16 oz

$8.00

10 - 16 oz

$8.00

11 - Glorious-er Plum/Blkbry 16 oz

$8.00

12 - 16 oz

$10.00

13 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

14 - Octoberfest 16 oz

$8.00

15 - Goses are red 16 oz

$8.00

16 - 16 oz

$8.00

17 - Little Beast Lager 16 oz

$8.00

18 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

19 - STS 16 oz

$8.00

20 - Grains of Virtue Sirbakesalot 16 oz

$8.00

21 - Pliny 16 oz

$8.00

22 - 16 0z

$8.00Out of stock

23 - Taco Truck 16 oz

$8.00

24 - 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

25 - Chai Pear 16 oz

$8.00

26 -Boat Shoes 16 oz

$8.00

27 - What Rough Beast 16 oz

$8.00

28 - 16 0z

$8.00

29 - 16 oz

$8.00

30 - 16 oz

$8.00

3-

$8.00Out of stock

6-

$8.00Out of stock

14-

$8.50Out of stock

18-

$8.00Out of stock

30-

$8.50Out of stock

12-Tripel 12oz

$9.00

Bottle Beers

Bud lt 12 oz

$4.50

Budweiser 12 oz

$4.50

Coors 12 oz

$4.50

Coors lt 12 oz

$4.50

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Corona 12 oz

$6.00

Modelo 12 oz

$6.00

Guinness 12 oz

$6.00

Heineken 12 oz

$6.00

Stella Artois 12 oz

$6.00

Pacifico 12 oz

$6.00

Pliny The Elder 16oz

$8.00

Velvet Glow 16 oz

$8.00

STS Pilsner 16oz

$8.00

Happy Hops 16 oz

$8.00

Short Throw Little Lungs

$8.00

EvilTwin We Named This Beer...

$8.00

Stillwater New Sensation

$8.00

Moonraker Summer Weed Slayer

$8.00

American Solera Handsome Brothers

$8.00

Moonraker Sling Jaw 16 oz

$8.00

Melvin Warrying Empires

$8.00

El Seguno Whompin Bear

$8.00

Strang Magic

$8.00

El Segundo Broken Skull

$8.00

Liquid Gravity Don't trip

$8.00

American Solera Handsome Brothers

$8.00

Kern River Gravity Check

$8.00

Other Brother Beers Heermans Lager

$8.00

Four Corners La Chingona

$8.00

Russian River Apical Dominance

$8.00

Michelada Modelo Especial

$9.00

Michelada Corona

$9.00

Michelada Pacifico

$9.00

Beer Taster

taster #1

taster #2

taster #3

taster #4

taster #5

taster #6

taster #7

taster #8

taster #9

taster #10

taster # 11

taster #12

taster #13

taster #14

taster #15

taster #16

taster #17

taster #18

taster #19

taster #20

taster #21

taster #22

taster #23

taster #24

taster #25

taster #26

taster #27

taster #28

taster #29

taster #30

Wood Fired Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Curry Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Szechuan Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Margherita

$15.00

3-Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Daisy's Mystic Pizza

$20.00

The Roman

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

10 E. Main St, Turlock, CA 95380

Directions

Gallery
10 East Kitchen & Taphouse image
10 East Kitchen & Taphouse image

Map
