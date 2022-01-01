Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

10 McGillis Public House

157 Reviews

$$

10 McGillis Avenue

Lake George, NY 12845

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
K/Tenders
Adult Chicken Tenders

STARTERS

Calamari

$12.00

Brie

$12.00

Brisket Poutine

$13.00

Frog Legs

$12.00

Wings

$13.00

Potato Barrels

$9.00Out of stock

Fritters

$13.00Out of stock

Korean Pancakes

$13.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

10 McGillis Angus Burger

$15.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Creole Burger

$15.00

Balt

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

FO Burger

$16.00

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Blue Fondue GRUMPY OL MAN

$12.00Out of stock

OTHER

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Buff Mac N Cheese

$22.00

Brisket Mac

$23.00

Grilled Chicken MacNcheese

$23.00Out of stock

Veggie Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

STEAKS & CHOPS

Ribeye 18oz

$40.00

NYStrip 16oz

$34.00

Sirloin

$27.00

Lamb Rack

$32.00

Twin Chop

$24.00

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chicken Montreal

$25.00

Pub Chicken

$27.00

Chicken Forrester

$25.00

Duck Breast

$27.00

DEFILE DE POISSONS

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Scallops

$30.00

Salmon Saltimbocca

$25.00

Creole Pasta

$27.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Raspberry

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Blue Berry

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Peacon

$10.00

German Chocolate

$10.00Out of stock

Fall Moo

$10.00Out of stock

Almond Joy

$10.00Out of stock

Spiced Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Choc Peanut

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Poppy

$10.00

KIDS

K/Burger

$8.00

K/Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

K/Steak

$10.00

K/Grilled Chx Dinner

$8.00

K/Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac& cheese

$10.00

SIDES

Sauce Side

$1.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad Side

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Roasted Pot

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Garret Special

$12.00Out of stock

Side Of Tartar

CRAFT CANS

Rogue Dead Guy

$8.00

Flying Dog The Fear

$8.00

Drekker Peach

$10.00

Rogue Honeu Kolsch

$6.00

Rogue Dreamland Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$8.00

Glutenberg IPA

$8.00

Singlecut Plaintop Pilsner

$8.00

Ipso Lacto Sour

$9.00

Brooklyn Pilsner

$6.00

Drippitysmoothie

$10.00

River Horse Ras Ale

$10.00

Veltins Pilsner

$8.00

Good Fort

$9.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Dancing Gnome Lustra

$9.00

Dancing Gnome Lustra

$8.00

Save The Robots

$8.00Out of stock

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Ommegang Neon Ipa

$8.00

Clown Shoes Dbl Ipa Haze Cake

$9.00

Reverie Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

River Horse Milk Stout

$8.00

Partake

$7.00

Clown Shoes Gal Ipa

$8.00

Rogue Knuckle Buster

$7.00Out of stock

Upstate 15 Plato

$7.00Out of stock

Destihl Tourbus

$8.00

Juicy Ass

$8.00

Clown Shoes Space Cake

$9.00

Maudite

$9.00

Stable 12

$8.00

Wild Sour Dragon Fruit

$7.00

Kim Sour

$8.00

Happiness Ipa

$8.00

Mad Bishop Octoberfest

$6.00

Drekker Rainbow Sherbet

$10.00

Drekker Mango Pear

$10.00

Drekker Banana Split

$10.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Sweet Baby Hazel

$7.00

NY Cream Ale

$7.00

NY Fall IPA

$7.00

Wolf Hollow Stout

$8.00

Petes Apple Cider

$7.00

Ithica Pumpkin Chi

$8.00

Wolf Hollow Mex Lager

$7.00

Wolf HollowIPA

$8.00

Wolf Hollow Pills

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

UFO Pumpkin

$6.00

Nigel Ipa

$7.00

Switchback Ipa

$7.00

Ommegang Witte

$8.00

Shed Mountain Ale

$8.00

Indian Ladder Superstar IPA

$8.00

Long Trail IPA

$8.00

Brightside IPA

$8.00

DOMESTIC bottles

C/Miller Lite

$5.00

C/Coors Light

$5.00

C/Bud

$5.00

C/Bud Light

$5.00

C/Michelob Ultra

$5.00

C/Corona Extra

$6.00

Labatts Blue

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$6.00

Dogfish Blueberry

$8.00

Dogfish Blood Orange

$8.00

Heineken

$5.00

Dogfish Head Straw Lem

$8.00

High Noon

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Bucket 5 Noons

$30.00

Bucket Dom

$25.00

Stella

$6.00

Whiteclaw Water Melon

$7.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

DRAFTS

Browns Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Two Roads Ale

$8.00

Lake Placid UBO

$7.00Out of stock

Super Star IPA

$8.00

Frog Alley Harvest Ale

$8.00

WINE BOTTLES

Fableist Cab

$35.00

Josh Cab

$38.00

Fableist Merlot

$35.00

Brilla Prosecco

$27.00

Brila Rose Prosecco

$9.00

B- Fableist Chard

$34.00

Tempranillo Fableist

$35.00

Will Val Oregon Pinot Noir

$34.00

Gewurztraminer

$35.00

LaVigna DiRiva Pinot Grigio

$28.00Out of stock

1861 Malbec

$22.00

Cab Franc

$35.00

B-Matua

$31.00

Lawn Chair Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Carrara Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Fableist Pinot Noir

$34.00

Rioja Red Blend

$28.00

Fablelist Noir

$34.00

Fableist Red Zinfandel

$35.00

NA BVG

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Shirley Temp

$3.00

Kids Milk

$4.00

KidsChoc Milk

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Half N Half

$3.00

N/a Bloody Mary

$6.00

Water

Peach Tea

$4.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Water

$1.00

Soda Cran

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$5.00

Rain Water

$5.00

Kids Juice

$4.00

Kids Soda

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Long T

$25.00Out of stock

T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Staff

$33.00

Bar

Margarita 16oz

$9.00

Margarita Quart

$20.00

Peach Margarita 16oz

$9.00

Peach Margarita Quart

$20.00

Blueberry Lemonade 16oz

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade Quart

$20.00

Prosecco Strawberry Cocktail Quart

$22.00

Sweet Daily 16 Oz

$9.00

Sweet Daily Quart

$20.00

Greyhound 16oz

$9.00

Greyhound Quart

$20.00

Peach Punch 16 Oz

$9.00

Peach Punch Quart

$22.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$40.00

Charddonnay

$40.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef owned and operated, farm to table casual dining in Lake George Village. Daily menu changes will ensure only the freshest ingredients hit you plate. With a variety or steaks, seafood, authentic dishes, craft beer, wine & spirits, you are sure to find something to enjoy for dine in or take out.

Website

Location

10 McGillis Avenue, Lake George, NY 12845

Directions

Consumer pic
10 McGillis Public House image
10 McGillis Public House image

Map
