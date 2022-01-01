Seafood
Steakhouses
American
10 McGillis Public House
157 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef owned and operated, farm to table casual dining in Lake George Village. Daily menu changes will ensure only the freshest ingredients hit you plate. With a variety or steaks, seafood, authentic dishes, craft beer, wine & spirits, you are sure to find something to enjoy for dine in or take out.
Location
10 McGillis Avenue, Lake George, NY 12845
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J And A American Grille Saratoga - 38 High rock Ave
No Reviews
38 High rock Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurant