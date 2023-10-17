Drinks Kiosk

Coffee

Regular Kickstand
$4.00

Our house blend of drip coffee. A blend of Ethiopia and Guatemala done at a medium roast.

Large Kickstand
$5.00

Our house blend of drip coffee. A blend of Ethiopia and Guatemala done at a medium roast.

Regular Single Origin
$4.50
Large Single Origin
$5.50
Espresso
$4.00
Regular Latte
$5.50
Large Latte
$6.50
Regular Americano
$5.00
Large Americano
$6.00
Macchiato
$4.50

a 3 oz drink with a double shot of espresso and a very small amount of steamed milk

Regular Cold Brew
$6.00
Large Cold Brew
$7.00
Regular Nitro
$7.00
Large Nitro
$8.00
Cortado
$4.50

a 4 oz drink with equal parts espresso and milk

Espresso Tonic
$8.00
12Oz Kickstand Beans
$20.00
12 Oz Single Origin Beans
$21.00
5 Lb Bag
$85.00
Cappuccino
$5.00

8 oz

Coffee Box
$30.00
Coffee Refill
$1.00

Tea

Sencha
$4.50
Green Pineapple
$4.50
Crushed Mint
$4.50
Rich Black Lawrence
$4.50
Creamy Earl Grey
$4.50
Passion Fruit Jasmine
$4.50
Peach Oolong
$4.50
Coconut Chamomile
$4.50
Regular Chai Latte
$5.50
Large Chai Latte
$6.50
Regular Matcha Latte
$5.50

a latte made with ceremonial grade unsweetened matcha and a milk of your choice. Add sweeteners if desired.

Large Matcha Latte
$6.50

a latte made with ceremonial grade unsweetened matcha and a milk of your choice. Add sweeteners if desired.

Matcha Cappuccino
$5.00
Regular Matcha Americano
$4.50
Large Matcha Americano
$5.50
Matcha Lemonade
$8.00

Non Coffee

Regular Golden Latte
$6.50

a caffeine free health steamer made with curcumin, cardamom, cinnamon and a milk of your choosing.

Large Golden Latte
$7.50

a caffeine free health steamer made with curcumin, cardamom, cinnamon and a milk of your choosing.

Regular Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Large Hot Chocolate
$5.50
Kid's Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Regular Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Large Chocolate Milk
$5.00
Regular Steamed Milk
$3.00
Large Steamed Milk
$4.00
Regular Cold Milk
$2.50
Large Cold Milk
$3.50

Food Kiosk

Pastry

Almond Croissant
$5.00
Nutella Croissant
$5.00Out of stock
Plain Croissant
$5.00Out of stock
Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant
$5.00Out of stock
Everything Croissant
$5.00Out of stock

a croissant flavored with everything bagel seasoning and filled with chive cream cheese

Ham & Cheese Croissant
$5.00Out of stock
Kouign - Amman
$5.00

layered puff pastry with a caramelized sugar bottom

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
$3.00Out of stock
Super Seed Cookie
$3.00

a cookie with assorted seeds and dried fruit. Sweetened with agave.

Onion Bagel
$5.00Out of stock
Plain Bagel
$5.00Out of stock
Cream Cheese
$0.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin
$5.00Out of stock

Cold Case

Strawberry Chia Protein Parfait
$7.00
Chia Granola Parfait
$7.00
Dragonfruit Protein Bowl
$12.00
Blue Mermaid Protein Bowl
$12.00
Fruit Cup
$7.00
Brookie Bites
$7.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Banana Bread
$5.50Out of stock

contains walnuts

Chorizo Hermanito Burrito
$14.00
Vegan Hermanito Burrito
$14.00