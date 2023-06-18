Restaurant header imageView gallery

100 Grand

review star

No reviews yet

17125 Texas SH 249

Houston, TX 77064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Aqua Pana

$3.00

Peligrino

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kool-Aid

$2.50

Food

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Smoked Gouda Four Cheese Blend, Candied Bacon, Red Onions, Croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.85

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in our truffle caesar dressing

Appetizers

Hot Spinach Dip

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Fried Ribs

$16.00

Fried Baby Back Ribs with 100 Grand Special Dipping Sauce

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Truffle Cream, Parmesan and Fresh Herbs

Oxtail Sliders

$26.00

3 Sliders with Our Smoked Gouda Four Cheese Blend, Peppers & Onions, with Oxtail Jous Dipping Sauce

Boudin Balls

$15.00

Homemade Boudin Balls with homemade remoulade sauce

Entree

100 Grand Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Fettuccine in basil cream sauce with spinach and aromatics

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

8oz Salmon Fillet with Citrus Dill Cream Sauce over Spinach Fried Rice

Burger + Fries

$16.00

1/2lb Short Rib Blend Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickles on a Slow Dough Potato Bun Served with Our Hand Cut Fries

Pork Chops

$20.00

8oz Bone-in Grilled or Fried, Perfectly Seasoned Pork Chop with Choice of 2 Savory Sides

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

Buttermilk Soaked, Smoked Turkey Collards, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Chicken Gravy

Ribeye Steak (16 oz)

$34.00

Mushrooms & Onion Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Medley of Spinach

The Luxe Seafood Platter

$27.00

Sides

Caramelized Brussels

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Candied Yams

$7.00

Late Night Bar Bites

Catfish Basket

$16.00

Catfish Strips, Coleslaw, Fries

Wing Basket

$15.00

Buttery Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Fries

Burger Basket

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs, Coleslaw, Fries

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Gulf Shrimp, Fries, Sauce

Bottles

Vodka

Highway Hemp

$160.00

Ciroc

$160.00

Ciroc Peach

$160.00

Ciroc Mango

$160.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$160.00

Ciroc Apple

$160.00

Grey Goose

$160.00

Titos

$160.00

Ketel One

$160.00

Belvedere

$160.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$160.00

Crown

$160.00

Crown Apple

$160.00

Crown Peach

$160.00

Crown Vanilla

$160.00

Jameson

$160.00

Macallan 12

$160.00

Macallan 18

$250.00

Jack Daniels

$160.00

Makers Mark

$160.00

Glenfiddich 12

$160.00

Glenfiddich 15

$250.00

Glenfiddich 18

$300.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$250.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$450.00

Cognac

Martell

$160.00

Hennessy VS

$160.00

Hennessy VSOP

$295.00

Hennessy XO

$300.00

Remy 1738

$160.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$220.00

Remyy Martin XO

$350.00

D'Usse VSOP

$220.00

D'Usse XO

$300.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$160.00

Don Julio Repo

$160.00

Don Julio Anejo

$160.00

Casamigos Blanco

$160.00

Casamigos Repo

$160.00

Patron Blanco

$160.00

Patron Repo

$160.00

Patron Anejo

$160.00

Champagne

Moët Nectar Rosé Imperial

$175.00

Moët Ice

$175.00

Moët Nectar Rosé Imperial Mag

$280.00

Belaire Rosé

$175.00

Veuve Clicquot

$175.00

Dom Pèrignon

$320.00

Dom Pèrignon Magnum

$820.00

Ace of Spades Gold

$520.00

Ace of Spades Magnum

$1,000.00

Brunch

Weekend Brunch

Peach Cobbler French Toast with Ice Cream

$16.00

Churro French Toast Topped with Warm Peach Cobbler and Ice Cream

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Churro Waffle with Fried Golden Crispy Wings Topped with Maple Gravy, Powdered Sugar and Fruit

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Creamy Smoked Gouda Grits with Sautéed Cajun Shrimp and Peppers Topped with Cajun Cream Sauce

100 Grand Breakfast Plate

$14.00

(2) Eggs Your Way, Your Choice of Meat (Bacon or Turkey Sausage), Breakfast Potatoes, Smoked Gouda Grits and Toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Golden Chicken Fried Steak Topped with Cream Gravy with (2) Eggs Your Way, Breakfast Potatoes and Toast

Catfish

$22.00

Oxtails

$26.00

Smothered Salisbury Steak

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$20.00

Weekend Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Eggs

$4.00

French Toast

$8.00

Chicken

$10.00

Biscuits

$6.00

Waffle

$8.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Shrimp

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

EVERY BITE IS WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD!

Website

Location

17125 Texas SH 249, Houston, TX 77064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Saigon - Tomball
orange starNo Reviews
12661 Tomball parkway, suite 800 Houston, TX 77086
View restaurantnext
WINGS PIZZA N THINGS
orange star4.6 • 714
13420 TX-249 Houston, TX 77086
View restaurantnext
Bluewave Seafood- 77067 - 11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170
orange starNo Reviews
11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170 Houston, TX 77067
View restaurantnext
Kabob Korner
orange starNo Reviews
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210 Houston, TX 77066
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2213 South Victory Drive Houston, TX 77088
View restaurantnext
Rita's Cantina of Houston - 14960 Nothwest Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
14960 Nothwest Freeway Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston