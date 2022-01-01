Restaurant header imageView gallery

1000 Faces Coffee

510 North Thomas Street

Athens, GA 30601

Order Again

Retail Bags

Aldo's

$16.00

bELL's

$16.00

Savio

$16.00

Summer Solstice

$21.00

Fugi Washed

$19.00

Ngoma

$20.00

Familia Ortega Gomez

$22.00

Angel Ortega

$22.00

Adonis Cerri

$18.00

Celso & Gertrudes

$18.00

Decaf Monk

$17.00

Test Roast

$12.00

Barista Blend

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
1000 Faces Coffee

510 North Thomas Street, Athens, GA 30601

