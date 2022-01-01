100x35 Cocina Con Raices imageView gallery
Latin American

100x35 Cocina Con Raices 520 west ave suite 3

No reviews yet

520 West Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Appetizers

ALACAPURRIAS DE JUEYES

$12.00Out of stock

ALCAPURRIAS DE DOÑA JUANA

$10.00

Crunchy fritter made of taro root and green bananas, Stuffed with GROUND BEEF. Crujiente fritura hecha de masa de yautía y guineos verdes, relleno de CARNE MOLIDA

ALITAS DE POLLO

$12.99Out of stock

Fried chicken chunks marinated in our house seasoning. Trozos de pollo frito marinados en nuestro sazón.

Bolitas de Queso

$14.00

Crunchy cheese ball fritters served with a special guava sauce. Crujientes bolitas de queso servidas con nuestra salsa de guayaba.

EL SANCOCHO DE LA ABUELA

$18.00

ENSALADA DE PULPO

$22.00

Delicious combination of fresh octopus, white and red onion, mixed peppers and cilantro. Deliciosa combinación de pulpo fresco, cebolla morada, cebolla blanca, pimientos mixtos y cilantro.

SORULLITOS

$9.00

BACALAITOS

$9.99

TOSTONES RELLENOS

Tostones De Pana

$8.00

Morcilla 1 Lb

$19.99

PAL CHAMAQUITO

PIZZA

$12.00Out of stock

Filetes de pollo empanados con papas fritas.

FILETE DE POLLO EMPANADO

$12.00

ESPECIAL DEL DIA APERITIVO

ALCAPURRIAS DE CHURRASCO

$12.00Out of stock

EMPANADILLA DE LANGOSTA

$8.00

EMPANADILLA DE POLLO

$5.00Out of stock

PASTEL VEGANO

$9.00

Mariquitas

$4.00

Empanadilla Pionono

$6.00

SURTIDO PICADA MIX

$38.00

ALCAPURRIAS MIX

$14.00

ROLLO PRIMAVERA ( 3 VEGETARIANO)

$8.00

CHIPS

$8.00

PASTELES (CERDO)

$8.00

BORICUA DE PURA CEPA

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$29.00

CHULETA KAN KAN

$38.00Out of stock

CARNE FRITA

$19.99

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$22.00

CHURRASCO

$38.00

MAR Y TIERRA

$65.00

FILETE DE CHILLO AL MOJO

$28.00

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$29.00

CHILLO RELLENO

$48.00Out of stock

Chuleta Frita

$24.99

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

PECHUGA EMPANADA

$28.00

DE LA MANO DEL CHEF

COSTILLA DE CERDO

$25.95

FILETE DE ATUN

$29.99

LANGOSTA RELLENA

$95.00

ENTRECOT (RIBAYE)

$38.00Out of stock

CHULETAS FRITA

$24.95

MOFONGOS

MFG PLATANO VERDE

MFG MADURO

BFG MADURO Y VERDE

TRIFONGO

MOFONGO VEGETALES

$19.99

ESPECIALES DEL DIA

Asopao De Langosta/tostones Pana O Regular

$48.00

MFG De Pulpo Y Camarones

$46.00

MFG Pastrami

$32.00

MFG POLLO Y CAMARON

$35.00

MFG PULPO CAMARONES Y LANGOSTA

$49.50

MFGO DE CHURRASCO Y CAMARONES

$41.00

Churrasco Lunch

$12.95

Chillo 1Lb Lunch

$12.95

Carne Frita Lunch

$12.95

Pechuga Encebollada Lunch

$12.95

Ensalada Pollo Lunch

$12.95

Pastel Vegano

$9.00

MFG langosta Y Churrasco

$45.00

Mofongo Carne Frita Y Pollo

$28.00

ESPECIAL TRILOGIA BORICUA

$68.00

Mofongo Langosta Y Camaron

$45.00

Mofongo De Vegetales

$19.99

Trifongo De Vegetales

$19.99

MOFONGO CARNE FRITA EVENTO

MOFONGO DE POLLO EVENTO

PERNIL CON ARROZ CON GANDULES

Mofongo Mixto 3°

$52.00

LASAÑA BERENJENA

$22.00

Pescado Frito(3tostones)

$22.00

Bowl Boricua

$29.00

TRILOGIA MOFONGO

$45.00

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Paella Especial

$38.00

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

Summer Salad

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sides/Complementos

Arroz Con Gandules

$6.00

Arroz Mamposteao

$6.00

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Habichuelas Guisadas

$6.00

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Platanos Maduros

$5.00

Mofongo Side

$8.00

Trifongo Side

$9.00

Bifongo Side

$8.00

Vegetales Side

$9.00

ensalada

$9.00

Sauces Extra

Salsa Ajillo

$2.00

Salsa Chimichurri

$2.00

Salsa criolla

$2.00

Salsa Guava

$2.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

Malta India

$3.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Fanta China/Orange

$4.50

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Coco Rico

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Agua Tonica

$3.00

red bull

$6.00

Jugo de Guanabana

$8.00Out of stock

Jugo de Parcha

$8.00

Jugo de China

$8.00

Jugo de China Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Jugo de Tamarind

$8.00

Jugo de Limonada

$5.00

Jugo de Acerola

$8.00

Jugo De Mango

$8.00

Mineral Spring

$8.00

Sparkling

$8.00

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.75

Cortadito

$4.50

Double Espresso

$5.95

Espresso

$4.75

Black Tea

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

POSTRES DE LA CASA

TEMBLEQUE

$9.00

FLAN DEL DIA

$14.00

CHESEECAKE

$14.00

TOSTADAS FRANCESAS

$23.00

POSTRES ESPECIALES

BIZCOCHO DE CHOCOLATE

$12.00Out of stock

MOUSSE DE PARCHA

$14.00Out of stock

MOUSSE DE GUANABANA

$14.00Out of stock

MOUSSE DE NUTELLA

$14.00Out of stock

CREME BROULEE

$12.00

TRES LECHES

$10.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

HELADO FRITO

GALLETAS

BIMBO VAINILLA PAQUETE

$8.00

BIMBO VAINILLA UNIDAD

$1.50

BIMBO CHOCOLATE PAQUETE

$8.00

BIMBO CHOCOLATE UNIDAD

$1.50

FAVORITA PAQUETE

$12.00

FAVORITA UNIDAD

$2.50

CHOCOLATES

DUPLO

$2.50

TRONKY

$2.50

SERENATA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A little Puerto Rican corner!

Location

520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

