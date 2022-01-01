101 Asian Kitchen imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

101 Asian Kitchen 7170 Beverly Blvd

4,992 Reviews

$$

7170 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

CN49. COMBO CHOW FUN
GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN
A5. STEAMED DUMPLING (6 PCS)

APPETIZERS

A1. SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

A2. VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL (4 PCS)

$6.95

A3. PORK EGG ROLL (2 PCS)

$5.95

A4. CREAM CHEESE WONTON (8 PCS)

$8.95

A5. STEAMED DUMPLING (6 PCS)

$8.95

A6. FRIED DUMPLING (6 PCS)

$8.95

A7. VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.95

A8. SHRIMP TEMPURA/MISO SOUP

$11.50

A9. 101 HAPPY COMBO

$14.95

(SHRIMP, CHEESE WONTON, EGGROLL, FRENCH FRIES)

A10. BBQ PORK SLICE

$11.95

A11. CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS (8 PCS)

$10.75

A12. HONEY CHICKEN WINGS (8 PCS)

$10.75

A13. STEAMED BBQ PORK BUN (3 PCS)

$6.50

A14. SESAME SEED BALL (8 PCS)

$6.95

A15. TARO BUN (4 PCS)

$6.95

2 Veg Spring Roll

$3.75

Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Hot Mustard

BEVERAGES

B1. BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

B2. SODA

$1.75

B3S. SNAPPLE

$2.75

B3A. ARIZONA

$2.75

B4. LEMONADE

$2.75

B5. PERRIER

$2.90

B6. LEMON ICED TEA

$2.95

B7. THAI ICED TEA

$3.95

B8. BOBA MILK TEA

$4.25

B9. HONEY GREEN TEA

$3.95

Boba Thai Tea

$4.50

CHICKEN & PORK

CN1. SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN

$14.95

CN2. ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.95

CN3. HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN

$15.95

CN4. KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$14.95

CN5. CASHEW CHICKEN

$14.95

CN6. SNOW PEA CHICKEN

$14.95

CN7. MUSHROOM CHICKEN

$14.95

CN8. GREEN BEAN CHICKEN

$14.95

CN9. BROCCOLI CHICKEN

$14.95

CN10. CHICKEN CHOP SUEY

$14.95

CN11. SESAME CHICKEN

$14.95

CN12. SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$14.95

CN13. SICHUAN HOT & SPICY CHICKEN

$15.95

CN14. SPICY&SALTY PORK CHOP

$15.50

CN15. PEKING SAUCE PORK CHOP

$15.50

CN15A. SWEET & PUNGENT CHICKEN

$14.95

Mix Veg Chicken 杂菜鸡

$14.95

Sweet Sour Pork

$14.95

GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN

$14.95

Mongolian Chicken

$14.95

Fried Rice

$1.00

Brown rice

$1.00

Sub Lo mein( No Rice)

$3.99

BEEF

CN16. BROCCOLI BEEF

$16.50

CN17. SNOW PEAS BEEF

$16.50

CN18. GREEN BEAN BEEF

$16.50

CN19. KUNG PAO BEEF

$16.50

CN20. ORANGE BEEF

$16.50

CN21. MONGOLIAN BEEF

$16.50

CN22. MUSHROOM & BAMBOO SHOOT W/ BEEF

$16.50

CN23. BEEF CHOP SUEY

$16.95

CN24. KUNG PAO THREE DELIGHTS

$18.95

(CHICKEN, BEEF, SHRIMP)

CN25. FILLET MIGNON IN FRENCH STYLE

$18.95

CN26. SIZZLING BEEF FILLET MIGNON

$18.95

Sichuan Beef

$16.95

Fried Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Sub Lo Mein (No Rice)

$3.99

SEAFOOD

CN27. SNOW PEAS WITH SHRIMP

$17.50

CN28. SHRIMP CHOP SUEY

$17.50

CN29. BROCCOLI WITH SHRIMP

$17.50

CN30. FRIED SHRIMP W/ SPICY SALT

$18.50

CN31. ORANGE FLAVORED SHRIMP

$18.50

CN32. GARLIC SHRIMP

$18.50

CN33. KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$18.50

CN34. SHRIMP W/ LOBSTER SAUCE

$18.50

CN35. HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$18.50

CN36. CASHEW SHRIMP

$18.50

CN36A. SWEET & PUNGENT SHRIMP

$18.50

MIX VEG SHRIMP

$17.50

Fried Rice炒饭

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Sub Lo Mein( No Rice)

$3.99

VEGETABLES

CN37. SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$11.95

CN38. HOT SPICY EGGPLANT

$12.95

CN39. SAUTEED BOK CHOY

$12.95

CN40. SAUTEED STRING BEAN

$13.95

CN41. FRIED TOFU W/ BROWN SAUCE

$12.95

CN42. MAPO TOFU IN SPICY SAUCE

$12.95

Small Steamed Broccoli 小盒白灼芥蘭

$4.99

Fried Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Sub Lo Mein ( No Rice)

$3.99

NOODLES

CN43. VEGETABLE CHOW FUN

$12.95

CN44. PAD THAI

$14.50

CN45. BBQ PORK CHOW FUN

$13.95

CN46. CHICKEN CHOW FUN

$13.95

CN47. BEEF CHOW FUN

$14.50

CN48. SHRIMP CHOW FUN

$14.50

CN49. COMBO CHOW FUN

$14.50

(BBQ PORK, CHICKEN, BEEF)

CN50. LO MEIN W/ SAUCE

$11.95

CN51. LO MEIN (CHICKEN, PORK, BEEF, OR VEG)

$13.95

CN52. 101 SPECIAL LO MEIN

$14.95

(COMBO: SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BEEF)

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Beef Lo Mein

$13.95

Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

Veg Lo Mein

$13.95

Small Lo Mein

$4.99

RICE

CN53. VEGETABLE FRIED RICE菜炒饭

$11.95

CN54. CHICKEN FRIED RICE鸡炒饭

$12.95

CN55. BBQ PORK FRIED RICE叉烧炒饭

$12.95

CN56. BEEF FRIED RICE牛肉炒饭

$12.95

CN57. YANG CHOW FRIED RICE杨州炒饭

$13.95

(SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BEEF, PEAS, EGG)

CN58. HAWAIIAN FRIED RICE 夏威夷炒饭

$13.95

(CHICKEN, PINEAPPLE, SHRIMP)

CN59. SHRIMP FRIED RICE虾炒饭

$13.95

CN60 STEAMED RICE白饭

$1.95

CN61. FRIED RICE炒饭

$2.75

CN62. BROWN RICE黄饭

$2.25

TOFU FRIED RICE

$11.95

Brown RICE用黄饭炒$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Macaroni

$1.99

Side Of Mashed Potato

$1.99

SOUP

CN63. SMALL EGG FLOWER SOUP小蛋花汤

$4.95

CN64. SMALL WONTON SOUP 小云吞汤

$4.95

CN65. SMALL HOT & SOUR SOUP 小酸辣汤

$4.95

CN66. SMALL CHICKEN CORN SOUP 小玉米鸡汤

$4.95

CN67. SMALL MISO SOUP 小日本汤

$4.95

CN68. RAMEN拉面

$11.95

CN63L. LARGE EGG FLOWER SOUP大蛋花汤

$8.95

CN64L. LARGE WONTON SOUP大云吞汤

$8.95

CN65L. LARGE HOT & SOUR SOUP大酸辣汤

$8.95

CN66L. LARGE CHICKEN CORN SOUP大玉米汤

$8.95

CN67L. LARGE MISO SOUP大日本汤

$8.95

Shrimp Ramen

$13.50

Small Chicken Broth

$2.99

SALAD

CN69. SEAWEED SALAD 海带莎拉

$5.99

SUSHI DELIGHT

S1. VEGGIE ROLL

$8.50

S2. SPICY SALMON ROLL

$8.50

S3. SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.50

S4. SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.50

S5. CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.50

S6. SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$11.50

S7. CRUNCHY ROLL

$11.50

S8. California Tempura Roll

$10.00

S9. EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

S10. RAINBOW ROLL

$13.50

S11. TIGER ROLL

$14.00

S12. SPIDER ROLL

$14.00

S13. BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$14.95

S14. FIRE ROLL

$14.95

S15. VOLCANO ROLL

$14.95

S16. 101 SPECIAL ROLL ( No Rice)

$14.95

S17. COMBINATION SASHIMI

$17.99

S18. NIGIRI SUSHI

$6.60

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.50

Philly Roll

$9.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

HAWAIIAN BBQ

H1. HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN夏威夷鸡

$15.95

H2. CHICKEN KATSU日本鸡

$15.95

H3. GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST 煎鸡

$16.95

H4. KALBI SHORT RIBS 牛仔骨

$20.50

H5. HAWAIIAN BBQ BEEF夏牛

$17.95

H6. CHICKEN COMBO拼鸡

$16.95

(BBQ CHICKEN, CHICKEN KATSU)

H7. HAWAIIAN BBQ COMBO拼牛

$19.50

H8. SEAFOOD COMBO拼海鲜

$18.95

LUNCH SPECIAL (SUSHI)

L21. CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL 午）炸加州卷

$9.50

L22. SPICY TUNA ROLL & SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL午）辣吞拿&甜不辣虾卷

$11.00

L23. CALIFORNIA & SPICY TUNA ROLL午）加州&辣吞拿卷

$11.00

L24. SPICY SALMON ROLL & SPICY TUNA ROLL午）辣三文鱼&辣吞拿卷

$11.00

L25. CALIFORNIA & SALMON ROLL午）加州&三文鱼卷

$11.00

L26. PHILLY ROLL & SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL午）费城&炸虾卷

$11.00

L27. EEL AVOCADO ROLL & CALI ROLL午）慢鱼牛果&加州卷

$11.00

L28. CALI ROLL & VEGETABLE ROLL午）加州&菜卷

$11.00

L29. PHILLY ROLL & SALMON ROLL费城&三文鱼卷

$11.00

L30. SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL & EEL AVOCADO ROLL午）甜不辣虾&慢鱼牛果卷

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIAL (CHINESE)

L1. KUNG PAO CHICKEN午）公宝鸡

$10.50

L2. BROCCOLI CHICKEN午）西蓝鸡

$10.50

L3. CASHEW CHICKEN午）腰果鸡

$10.50

L4. SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN午）蒜香鸡

$10.50

L5. CHICKEN CHOW FUN午）鸡炒河

$10.50

L6. BEEF DRY STYLE CHOW FUN午）干炒牛河

$11.00

L7. ORANGE CHICKEN午）橙皮鸡

$10.50

L8. SESAME CHICKEN午）芝麻鸡

$10.50

L9. BROCCOLI BEEF午）西蓝牛

$11.00

L10. KUNG PAO BEEF午）公宝牛

$11.00

L11. MONGOLIAN BEEF午）蒙古牛

$11.00

L12. KUNG PAO SHRIMP午）公宝虾

$11.00

L13. GARLIC SHRIMP午）蒜香虾

$11.00

L14. BROCCOLI W/ SHRIMP午）西蓝虾

$11.00

L15. MIXED VEGETABLE杂锦菜

$9.50

L16. FRIED TOFU W/ BROWN SAUCE午）红烧豆付

$9.50

L17. MA PO TOFU IN SPICY SAUCE麻婆豆付

$9.50

L18. BEEF LO MEIN午）牛肉捞面

$10.00

L19. CHICKEN LO MEIN午）鸡捞面

$9.50

L20. SAUTEED STRING BEAN午）干炒四豆

$9.50

PARTY TRAY

CHICKEN ITEM

$26.00

BEEF ITEM

$30.00

SHRIMP ITEM

$34.00

VEGETABLE ITEM

$24.00

FRIED NOODLES OR RICE

$26.00

STEAMED RICE

$14.00

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN

$38.00

CHICKEN KATSU

$38.00

HAWAIIAN BEEF

$48.00

HAWAIIAN SHORT RIBS

$65.00

SUSHI & SUSHI ROLL

$34.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Asian cuisine! We have a wide range of items for you to try, ranging from Chinese cuisine to Hawaiian plates to Sushi! Our head chef has over 30 years of experience working at various types of Asian restaurants, so you won't be disappointed!

Website

Location

7170 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
101 Asian Kitchen image

