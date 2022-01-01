Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
101 Asian Kitchen 7170 Beverly Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy our Asian cuisine! We have a wide range of items for you to try, ranging from Chinese cuisine to Hawaiian plates to Sushi! Our head chef has over 30 years of experience working at various types of Asian restaurants, so you won't be disappointed!
7170 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
