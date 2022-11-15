Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

101 Baltimore 1118 S Charles St-101

372 Reviews

$$

1118 S Charles St Suite 101

Baltimore, MD 21230

MULES & MARTINIS

Hibiscus Mule Smirnoff

$7.00

Hibiscus Mule Espolon

$7.00

Hibiscus Mule Gordons Gin

$7.00

Hibiscus Mule Capt Spiced

$7.00

Hibiscus Mule Evan Williams

$7.00

Batch Old Fashioned

$7.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$7.00

Espresso Yourself

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

City Girl

$7.00

Smooth Passion Mule

$7.00

Cherry Limeade Mule

$7.00

Smirnoff Sweet & Spicy Mule

$7.00

Espolon Sweet & Spicy Mule

$7.00

Gordons Gin Sweet & Spicy Mule

$7.00

Capt White Sweet & Spicy Mule

$7.00

Evan Williams Sweet & Spicy Mule

$7.00

House Marg

$7.00

Season Sangria

$7.00

32oz DRAFTS

32oz Bud Light

$6.00

32oz Stella

$6.00

32oz Narragansett

$6.00

32oz Austin Eastcider

$6.00

HOUSE WINES

GLS Orchard Lane Sauv Blanc

$6.00

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Two Mountain Rose

$6.00

GLS Honor Cava Brut

$6.00

CANS

White Claw (Any Flavor)

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

