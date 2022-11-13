101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
No reviews yet
1200 South Range Line Road
Suite 100
Carmel, IN 46032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Holiday Family Meals
Thanksgiving Meal Package - Serves 8
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Complete fully-cooked Thanksgiving meal to serve 8. Comes with Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Country Green Beans, Housemade Cranberry Relish, and your choice of Classic Pumpkin Pie w/ Maple Whipped Cream or Butterscotch Bread Pudding w/ Crème Anglaise
Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* All Natural Turkey Breast, Marinated in Fresh Herbs, Roasted Garlic, Shallots and Olive oil, & served with Gravy; Serves 8.
Country Green Beans
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Tasso Ham, Chicken Stock, Garlic & Onions; Serves 8.
Cranberry Relish
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Fresh Cranberries stewed with Oranges & Fall Spices; Serves 8.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Boursin Cheese, Roasted Garlic Pesto & Natural Gravy; Serves 8.
Southern Corn Pudding
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Whole Corn, Creamed Corn Custard & Course Ground Grits; Serves 8.
Sweet Potato Casserole
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar, Butter and Spices, topped with Candied Pecans and Marshmallows; Serves 8.
Traditional Thankgiving Stuffing
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Sour Dough Bread, Sage, Apples, Celery, Onion, Dried Cranberries, Butter, Cream & Eggs; Serves 8.
Butterscotch Bread Pudding
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Butterscotch Bread Pudding served w/ Creme Anglaise; Serves 8.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Traditional Pumpkin Pie served w/ Maple Whipped Cream; Serves 8.
Apps, Soups & Salads
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
Housemade Soft Pretzels
Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread V
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Butternut Squash Perogies
Brown Butter, Sage, Shallots, Parmesan Cheese, Sherry Vinegar & Wilted Spinach (V)
Southern BLT
Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, Sweet Glazed Slab Bacon, Hot Pepper Jam, Pickled Watermelon & Microgreens
Whipped Ricotta Dip
Ricotta Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato Purée, Pesto Oil, Basil & Grilled Baguette Slices (V)
Ale & Cheddar Soup
Topped w/ Sourdough Crostini & Pork Croutons
Butternut Squash Soup
Topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Fall Apple Salad
House Chop Mix, Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples & Blue Cheese Crumbles tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette served over Apple Butter (GF)
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Roasted Beet Sauce, Goat Cheese, Oranges, Candied Pecans & Sourdough Croutons w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette (V)
Meals
101 Burger
Angus Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Monterey Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Hot Pepper Sauce, Onion Marmalade, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Fall Grilled Cheese & Soup
Brie, Apples & Fig-Honey Jam on Sourdough Bread; served w/ Butternut Squash Soup topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche & Choice of Side
Grilled Salmon BLT
Arugula, Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Lemon Avocado Mayo, Telera Bread & Choice of Side
Open-Faced Vegan Burger
Black Bean, Crimini Mushroom & Roasted Broccoli Patties, Roasted Beets, Microgreens, Mushrooms, Basil Cashew “Mayo”, Toasted Sourdough, Basil Oil & Balsamic Glaze (VV)
Turkey Pesto Panini
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Choice of Side
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy Six-Cheese House Mornay Sauce, Rigatoni & Toasted Bread Crumbs (V)
Blackened Walleye Entree
Fried Green Tomatoes, Peperonata, Spinach, Green Onions, Remoulade & Hot Pepper Sauce
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Fried Cod, Housemade Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Fall Kale Slaw & Choice of Side
Green Chili
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime GF
Grilled Twin 4oz. Filets
Horseradish & Blue Cheese Crispy Red Potatoes, Herb Green Beans, Chimichurri Sauce & Crispy Onions 29.95
Lemon Chicken
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
Seared Salmon Bowl
Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Autumn Couscous Salad, Roasted Beets, Chives & Beet Sauce (GF)
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
Sides
Coucous Salad
Kale, Red Onion, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries & Citrus (V)
Cheddar Grits
Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
Crispy Blue Cheese Potatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes
Remoulade Sauce & Green Onions (V)
Housemade Beet Chips
Roasted & Sliced Beets Seasoned & Fried Daily
Macaroni & Cheese
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs (V)
Parmesan Fries
Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)
Pesto Green Beans
Pan Seared & tossed in Pesto Oil (VV / GF)
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Capers, Brown Sugar & Onions
Proteins
4 oz. Filet
4 oz. Choice Filet Grilled to Preferred Temperature (GF)
Andouille
Diced Andouille Sausage to Spice Up Your Dish
Burger Patty
Angus Ground Beef Cooked to Desired Temperature
Grilled Chicken Breast
Balsamic Marinated, Grilled & Sliced to Order (GF)
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
Sautéed w/ Roasted Garlic Pesto & Paprika, 4 ea. (GF)
Large Shrimp, 1 ea.
Sautéed with Roasted Garlic Pesto & Paprika, 1 ea.
Parmesan Breaded Chicken
Lightly Pounded, Parmesan Breaded & Seared Golden Brown
Seared Norwegian Salmon
Roasted Garlic Marinated & Pan Seared 4oz Norwegian Salmon (GF)
Sriracha Glazed Slab Bacon
Brown Sugar, Ancho Chili & Chives
Vegan Patties
Black Bean, Crimini Mushroom & Roasted Broccoli Patties
Sweets
Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
Peanut Butter Oreo Pie
Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter Mousse, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce & Chopped Peanuts (V)
Warm Pineapple Butter Cake
Caramelized Pineapple Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream & Mint (V)
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea
Classic & Housemade Daily
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Dozen
Classic & Housemade Daily
Kids
Beer-Battered Cod
Beer-Battered & Fried Cod w/ Side of Tartar Sauce and w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Cheeseburger
Angus Ground Beef, American Cheese & Brioche Bun w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Macaroni & Cheese
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce & Mini Rigatoni (V) w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Pizza Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread, Butter, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses served with side of Marinara Sauce & Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Pretzel Dog
All Beef Kosher Hot Dog wrapped in Housemade Pretzel Dough w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
N/A Bev To Go
To Go Wine & Mead
Sparkling | Kenwood Yulupa | Sonoma
A light refreshing balanced sparkling wine with fruit flavors and aromas of citrus, pear, peaches, followed by a nuance of spice.
Rosé | Bieler Pere et Fils | Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence
The wine naturally is a beautiful balance between red fruit and acid structure, without either element overpowering the other. Savory and citrus notes are framed by a mineral core.
Riesling | Wente | Monterey
Completely dry wine with fresh aromatics of pear and honeysuckle that is balanced with a crisp acidity.
Pinot Grigio | Capolsaldo | Italy
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture with medium body and delicate aromas of apples and peaches further enhanced by acacia blossoms and almonds on the palate and a clean, crisp, vibrant structure.
Fumé Blanc | Ferrari-Carano | Sonoma
This wine has delicious aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon grass, lychee, pear, citrus, orange blossom, peach and a touch of minerality. The Fumé Blanc has bright acidity and crisp freshness from the cool, stainless steel tank fermentation, while the subtle oak character from neutral French oak barrels adds body, complexity and depth.
Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough
Aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
Chardonnay | Benziger | Sonoma
Well developed, vibrant fruit and lively acid. Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop and engage the palate while subtle, creamy hints of butter and meringue pamper the palate, providing a luscious finish, leaving you refreshed and wanting more.
Chardonnay | La Crema | Sonoma
Aromas of meyer lemon, gala apple, and subtle hints of oak are followed by flavors of white stone fruit, yellow plum, and honey dew melon. On the palate, the wine is vibrant and concentrated with juicy acidity that drives a lingering finish.
Pinot Noir | Meiomi | Sonoma
A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.
Merlot | Spellbound | California
Approachable, with deep flavors of ripe berry and balanced American oak. This wine was created to demonstrate the dark yet playful profile of Merlot with its soft tannins and rich aromatics of mixed berry pie.
Malbec | Trapiche | Argentina
A rich, red-colored wine with violet hues, reminiscent of plums and cherries. Round in the mouth with a touch of truffle and vanilla.
Cabernet | St. Francis | Sonoma
Balanced and vibrant, this medium-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows off expressive aromas and flavors of dark, red fruits and berries with notes of black licorice, cocoa powder, dried sage, and toast. the oak is well integrated for good structure and a smooth, lingering finish.
Red Blend | The Seeker | Chile
Aromas of ripe plum and blackberry with spicy notes and a touch of vanilla and chocolate. On the palate, the wine is fleshy, round and generous, with velvety tannins surrounding multiple layers of blackberry, cherry, and vanilla that linger on the finish.
Redstone Traditional Mountain Honey Wine
A blend of orange blossom and wildflower honey that leads to a semi-sweet and medium-bodied mead. Aromas of orange peel and honeycomb with a dry citrus finish.
Dansk Mjød Viking Blod Mead
Traditional semi-sweet mead with various hops, spices and dried hibiscus added. This highly sought after mead pours copper in color with a floral & sweet aftertaste, like good Madeira.
Dansk Mjød Ribe Mead
Dessert honey wine that can be enjoyed cooled or at room temperature. Same honey base as Viking Blod/ Klapøjster with the addition of fresh, unfiltered apple juice.
Dansk Mjød Klapøjster Mead
A Metheglin-style mead, a technique using herbs and even hops as a natural preservative and flavor. Warming alcohol, spice & port-like flavors.
Grocery
Cheddar Cheese Lg
10 oz of freshly grated cheddar cheese.
Pretzel Cheese Lg
10oz of our housemade beer cheese spread!
Blue Cheese Dressing Lg
10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!
Ranch Dressing Lg
10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!
Silverware
No Charge. Please enter quantity under Special Instructions.
Family Style Starters
Crudite
Seasonally Available Veggies served w/ House Ranch Dressing (V, GF)
Dip Duo
House Guacamole & Pimento Cheese w/ Corn Tortillas Chips (V)
Housemade Soft Pretzel Rods
Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread (V)
Loaded Housemade Tater Tots
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar, Green Onions & Sriracha Cream
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & House Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Whipped Ricotta Dip
Ricotta Cheese, Sundried Tomato Purée, Pesto Oil, Basil & Grilled Baguette (V)
Ale & Cheddar Soup
Served w/ Sourdough Crostinis & Pork Croutons
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing (GF)
Fall Apple Salad
House Chop Mix and Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Apple Butter & Balsamic Dressing
Family Style Entrees
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Asparagus, Peperonata, Mini Rigatoni & Parmesan Cheese
Crispy Lemon Chicken
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs (V)
Individually Boxed Meals - 6 Minimum
Crispy Lemon Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Boiled Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Sauce served with Wedge Salad topped with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing
Filet Chimichurri
Horseradish & Blue Cheese Red Potatoes, Herb Green Beans, Chimichurri Sauce & Crispy Onions
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs served with Wedge Salad topped w/ Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese w/ Andouille
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni, Spicy Andouille Sausage & Toasted Breadcrumbs served with Wedge Salad topped w/ Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits served with Wedge Salad topped with Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing
Turkey Pesto Panini
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Autumn Couscous Salad
Fall Grilled Cheese & Soup
Brie, Gala Apples, Fig & Honey Jam on Sourdough Bread served w/ Beet Chips & Cup of Butternut Squash Soup topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche
Seared Salmon
Autumn Couscous Salad, Roasted Beets, Sautéed Spinach & Beet Sauce
Desserts
Extras
Blue Cheese Dressing Lg
10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!
Ranch Dressing Lg
10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!
Cheddar Cheese Lg
10 oz of freshly grated cheddar cheese.
Pretzel Cheese Lg
10oz of our housemade beer cheese spread!
Silverware
No Charge. Please enter quantity under Special Instructions.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.
1200 South Range Line Road, Suite 100, Carmel, IN 46032