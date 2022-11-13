Restaurant header imageView gallery

101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel

No reviews yet

1200 South Range Line Road

Suite 100

Carmel, IN 46032

Popular Items

101 Burger
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Lemon Chicken

Holiday Family Meals

Thanksgiving Meal Package - Serves 8

$350.00

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Complete fully-cooked Thanksgiving meal to serve 8. Comes with Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Country Green Beans, Housemade Cranberry Relish, and your choice of Classic Pumpkin Pie w/ Maple Whipped Cream or Butterscotch Bread Pudding w/ Crème Anglaise

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy

$130.00

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* All Natural Turkey Breast, Marinated in Fresh Herbs, Roasted Garlic, Shallots and Olive oil, & served with Gravy; Serves 8.

Country Green Beans

$28.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Tasso Ham, Chicken Stock, Garlic & Onions; Serves 8.

Cranberry Relish

$10.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Fresh Cranberries stewed with Oranges & Fall Spices; Serves 8.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$34.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Boursin Cheese, Roasted Garlic Pesto & Natural Gravy; Serves 8.

Southern Corn Pudding

$28.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Whole Corn, Creamed Corn Custard & Course Ground Grits; Serves 8.

Sweet Potato Casserole

$28.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar, Butter and Spices, topped with Candied Pecans and Marshmallows; Serves 8.

Traditional Thankgiving Stuffing

$34.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Sour Dough Bread, Sage, Apples, Celery, Onion, Dried Cranberries, Butter, Cream & Eggs; Serves 8.

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$25.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Butterscotch Bread Pudding served w/ Creme Anglaise; Serves 8.

Classic Pumpkin Pie

$21.95

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Traditional Pumpkin Pie served w/ Maple Whipped Cream; Serves 8.

Apps, Soups & Salads

A snack to share with friends or a meal for yourself...
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots

Housemade Loaded Tater Tots

$9.50

Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream

Housemade Soft Pretzels

Housemade Soft Pretzels

$8.95

Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread V

Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings

Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings

$13.50

Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Butternut Squash Perogies

Butternut Squash Perogies

$9.95

Brown Butter, Sage, Shallots, Parmesan Cheese, Sherry Vinegar & Wilted Spinach (V)

Southern BLT

Southern BLT

$13.95

Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, Sweet Glazed Slab Bacon, Hot Pepper Jam, Pickled Watermelon & Microgreens

Whipped Ricotta Dip

Whipped Ricotta Dip

$10.95

Ricotta Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato Purée, Pesto Oil, Basil & Grilled Baguette Slices (V)

Ale & Cheddar Soup

Ale & Cheddar Soup

$6.95

Topped w/ Sourdough Crostini & Pork Croutons

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

Topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche

101 Wedge Salad

101 Wedge Salad

$8.50

Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing

Fall Apple Salad

Fall Apple Salad

$9.25

House Chop Mix, Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples & Blue Cheese Crumbles tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette served over Apple Butter (GF)

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.25

Arugula, Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Roasted Beet Sauce, Goat Cheese, Oranges, Candied Pecans & Sourdough Croutons w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette (V)

Meals

Our chefs have created delicious entrees highlighting the flavors of the season as well as our tried and true 101 Classics.
101 Burger

101 Burger

$14.95

Angus Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Hot Pepper Sauce, Onion Marmalade, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Fall Grilled Cheese & Soup

Fall Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.95

Brie, Apples & Fig-Honey Jam on Sourdough Bread; served w/ Butternut Squash Soup topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche & Choice of Side

Grilled Salmon BLT

$14.95

Arugula, Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Lemon Avocado Mayo, Telera Bread & Choice of Side

Open-Faced Vegan Burger

Open-Faced Vegan Burger

$11.95

Black Bean, Crimini Mushroom & Roasted Broccoli Patties, Roasted Beets, Microgreens, Mushrooms, Basil Cashew “Mayo”, Toasted Sourdough, Basil Oil & Balsamic Glaze (VV)

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Choice of Side

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

$12.25

Creamy Six-Cheese House Mornay Sauce, Rigatoni & Toasted Bread Crumbs (V)

Blackened Walleye Entree

Blackened Walleye Entree

$25.95

Fried Green Tomatoes, Peperonata, Spinach, Green Onions, Remoulade & Hot Pepper Sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.75

Beer-Battered Fried Cod, Housemade Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Fall Kale Slaw & Choice of Side

Green Chili

Green Chili

$14.25

Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime GF

Grilled Twin 4oz. Filets

Grilled Twin 4oz. Filets

$29.95

Horseradish & Blue Cheese Crispy Red Potatoes, Herb Green Beans, Chimichurri Sauce & Crispy Onions 29.95

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$18.95

Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce

Seared Salmon Bowl

Seared Salmon Bowl

$23.95

Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Autumn Couscous Salad, Roasted Beets, Chives & Beet Sauce (GF)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)

Sides

Adding sides is a great way to customize your meal. Start with a protein, add a couple sides, and get it just the way you like it.
Coucous Salad

Coucous Salad

$4.50

Kale, Red Onion, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries & Citrus (V)

Cheddar Grits

Cheddar Grits

$3.00

Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)

Crispy Blue Cheese Potatoes

$4.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Remoulade Sauce & Green Onions (V)

Housemade Beet Chips

Housemade Beet Chips

$3.95

Roasted & Sliced Beets Seasoned & Fried Daily

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs (V)

Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$3.75

Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)

Pesto Green Beans

Pesto Green Beans

$4.50

Pan Seared & tossed in Pesto Oil (VV / GF)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Capers, Brown Sugar & Onions

Proteins

Protein choices to build your own meal. Add a couple sides and you're in business!

4 oz. Filet

$10.25

4 oz. Choice Filet Grilled to Preferred Temperature (GF)

Andouille

$4.50

Diced Andouille Sausage to Spice Up Your Dish

Burger Patty

$6.00

Angus Ground Beef Cooked to Desired Temperature

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.25

Balsamic Marinated, Grilled & Sliced to Order (GF)

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$8.75

Sautéed w/ Roasted Garlic Pesto & Paprika, 4 ea. (GF)

Large Shrimp, 1 ea.

$2.50

Sautéed with Roasted Garlic Pesto & Paprika, 1 ea.

Parmesan Breaded Chicken

$6.50

Lightly Pounded, Parmesan Breaded & Seared Golden Brown

Seared Norwegian Salmon

$8.95

Roasted Garlic Marinated & Pan Seared 4oz Norwegian Salmon (GF)

Sriracha Glazed Slab Bacon

$8.95

Brown Sugar, Ancho Chili & Chives

Vegan Patties

$4.95

Black Bean, Crimini Mushroom & Roasted Broccoli Patties

Sweets

Something sweet, made with love to put an exclamation point on your meal.
Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake

Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake

$7.25

Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)

Peanut Butter Oreo Pie

$6.95

Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter Mousse, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce & Chopped Peanuts (V)

Warm Pineapple Butter Cake

Warm Pineapple Butter Cake

$6.95

Caramelized Pineapple Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream & Mint (V)

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea

$1.00

Classic & Housemade Daily

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Dozen

$15.00

Classic & Housemade Daily

Kids

Beer-Battered Cod

$7.00

Beer-Battered & Fried Cod w/ Side of Tartar Sauce and w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Angus Ground Beef, American Cheese & Brioche Bun w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce & Mini Rigatoni (V) w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sourdough Bread, Butter, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses served with side of Marinara Sauce & Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

Pretzel Dog

Pretzel Dog

$7.00

All Beef Kosher Hot Dog wrapped in Housemade Pretzel Dough w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert

N/A Bev To Go

Fountain Drink - Coca Cola

$2.00

Fountain Drink - Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink - Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Pellegrino

$4.50

Root Beer, Sprecher Bottle

$3.00

To Go Wine & Mead

Sparkling | Kenwood Yulupa | Sonoma

Sparkling | Kenwood Yulupa | Sonoma

$30.00

A light refreshing balanced sparkling wine with fruit flavors and aromas of citrus, pear, peaches, followed by a nuance of spice.

Rosé | Bieler Pere et Fils | Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence

Rosé | Bieler Pere et Fils | Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence

$36.00

The wine naturally is a beautiful balance between red fruit and acid structure, without either element overpowering the other. Savory and citrus notes are framed by a mineral core.

Riesling | Wente | Monterey

Riesling | Wente | Monterey

$32.00

Completely dry wine with fresh aromatics of pear and honeysuckle that is balanced with a crisp acidity.

Pinot Grigio | Capolsaldo | Italy

Pinot Grigio | Capolsaldo | Italy

$32.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture with medium body and delicate aromas of apples and peaches further enhanced by acacia blossoms and almonds on the palate and a clean, crisp, vibrant structure.

Fumé Blanc | Ferrari-Carano | Sonoma

Fumé Blanc | Ferrari-Carano | Sonoma

$38.00

This wine has delicious aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon grass, lychee, pear, citrus, orange blossom, peach and a touch of minerality. The Fumé Blanc has bright acidity and crisp freshness from the cool, stainless steel tank fermentation, while the subtle oak character from neutral French oak barrels adds body, complexity and depth.

Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough

Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough

$40.00

Aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

Chardonnay | Benziger | Sonoma

Chardonnay | Benziger | Sonoma

$38.00

Well developed, vibrant fruit and lively acid. Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop and engage the palate while subtle, creamy hints of butter and meringue pamper the palate, providing a luscious finish, leaving you refreshed and wanting more.

Chardonnay | La Crema | Sonoma

Chardonnay | La Crema | Sonoma

$44.00

Aromas of meyer lemon, gala apple, and subtle hints of oak are followed by flavors of white stone fruit, yellow plum, and honey dew melon. On the palate, the wine is vibrant and concentrated with juicy acidity that drives a lingering finish.

Pinot Noir | Meiomi | Sonoma

Pinot Noir | Meiomi | Sonoma

$48.00

A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.

Merlot | Spellbound | California

Merlot | Spellbound | California

$32.00

Approachable, with deep flavors of ripe berry and balanced American oak. This wine was created to demonstrate the dark yet playful profile of Merlot with its soft tannins and rich aromatics of mixed berry pie.

Malbec | Trapiche | Argentina

Malbec | Trapiche | Argentina

$38.00

A rich, red-colored wine with violet hues, reminiscent of plums and cherries. Round in the mouth with a touch of truffle and vanilla.

Cabernet | St. Francis | Sonoma

Cabernet | St. Francis | Sonoma

$43.00

Balanced and vibrant, this medium-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows off expressive aromas and flavors of dark, red fruits and berries with notes of black licorice, cocoa powder, dried sage, and toast. the oak is well integrated for good structure and a smooth, lingering finish.

Red Blend | The Seeker | Chile

Red Blend | The Seeker | Chile

$38.00Out of stock

Aromas of ripe plum and blackberry with spicy notes and a touch of vanilla and chocolate. On the palate, the wine is fleshy, round and generous, with velvety tannins surrounding multiple layers of blackberry, cherry, and vanilla that linger on the finish.

Redstone Traditional Mountain Honey Wine

$38.00

A blend of orange blossom and wildflower honey that leads to a semi-sweet and medium-bodied mead. Aromas of orange peel and honeycomb with a dry citrus finish.

Dansk Mjød Viking Blod Mead

$45.00

Traditional semi-sweet mead with various hops, spices and dried hibiscus added. This highly sought after mead pours copper in color with a floral & sweet aftertaste, like good Madeira.

Dansk Mjød Ribe Mead

$45.00

Dessert honey wine that can be enjoyed cooled or at room temperature. Same honey base as Viking Blod/ Klapøjster with the addition of fresh, unfiltered apple juice.

Dansk Mjød Klapøjster Mead

$45.00

A Metheglin-style mead, a technique using herbs and even hops as a natural preservative and flavor. Warming alcohol, spice & port-like flavors.

Grocery

Cheddar Cheese Lg

Cheddar Cheese Lg

$4.50

10 oz of freshly grated cheddar cheese.

Pretzel Cheese Lg

Pretzel Cheese Lg

$9.00

10oz of our housemade beer cheese spread!

Blue Cheese Dressing Lg

Blue Cheese Dressing Lg

$5.50

10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!

Ranch Dressing Lg

Ranch Dressing Lg

$4.00

10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!

Silverware

No Charge. Please enter quantity under Special Instructions.

Family Style Starters

Catering orders require 24 hours notice - please contact the store for same day orders before placing. Thank you!

Crudite

$18.00

Seasonally Available Veggies served w/ House Ranch Dressing (V, GF)

Dip Duo

$24.00

House Guacamole & Pimento Cheese w/ Corn Tortillas Chips (V)

Housemade Soft Pretzel Rods

$20.00+

Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread (V)

Loaded Housemade Tater Tots

$30.00+

Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar, Green Onions & Sriracha Cream

Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings

$48.00+

Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & House Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Whipped Ricotta Dip

$26.00

Ricotta Cheese, Sundried Tomato Purée, Pesto Oil, Basil & Grilled Baguette (V)

Ale & Cheddar Soup

$34.00

Served w/ Sourdough Crostinis & Pork Croutons

101 Wedge Salad

$28.00+

Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing (GF)

Fall Apple Salad

$30.00+

House Chop Mix and Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Apple Butter & Balsamic Dressing

Family Style Entrees

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$44.00+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Asparagus, Peperonata, Mini Rigatoni & Parmesan Cheese

Crispy Lemon Chicken

$40.00+

Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

$40.00+

Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs (V)

Individually Boxed Meals - 6 Minimum

Crispy Lemon Chicken

$20.95

Crispy Chicken, Boiled Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Sauce served with Wedge Salad topped with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing

Filet Chimichurri

$26.95

Horseradish & Blue Cheese Red Potatoes, Herb Green Beans, Chimichurri Sauce & Crispy Onions

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

$17.95

Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni & Toasted Breadcrumbs served with Wedge Salad topped w/ Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese w/ Andouille

$19.95

Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce, Mini Rigatoni, Spicy Andouille Sausage & Toasted Breadcrumbs served with Wedge Salad topped w/ Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing

Shrimp & Grits

$23.95

Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits served with Wedge Salad topped with Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes and Choice of Housemade Dressing

Turkey Pesto Panini

$16.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Autumn Couscous Salad

Fall Grilled Cheese & Soup

$17.95

Brie, Gala Apples, Fig & Honey Jam on Sourdough Bread served w/ Beet Chips & Cup of Butternut Squash Soup topped w/ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds & Crème Fraîche

Seared Salmon

$26.95

Autumn Couscous Salad, Roasted Beets, Sautéed Spinach & Beet Sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Dozen

$15.00

Classic & Housemade Daily

Double Chocolate Brownies, Dozen

$15.00

Rich and Chewy w/ Semi-Sweet, Milk and Dark Chocolate, Whipped Cream & Toffee Pieces

Peanut Butter Oreo Pie

$30.00

Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter Mousse, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream & Chopped Peanuts (V)

Extras

Blue Cheese Dressing Lg

Blue Cheese Dressing Lg

$5.50

10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!

Ranch Dressing Lg

Ranch Dressing Lg

$4.00

10 oz of our delicious housemade dressing!

Cheddar Cheese Lg

Cheddar Cheese Lg

$4.50

10 oz of freshly grated cheddar cheese.

Pretzel Cheese Lg

Pretzel Cheese Lg

$9.00

10oz of our housemade beer cheese spread!

Silverware

No Charge. Please enter quantity under Special Instructions.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

Location

1200 South Range Line Road, Suite 100, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

