Restaurant header imageView gallery

101 Cantina Tallahassee

review star

No reviews yet

705 S Woodword Avenue

#A-102

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Share

Appetizer Trio

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Rolls

$8.95

Chip Refill

Flautas Cheese

$5.95

Flautas Chicken N Cheese

$6.95

Guacamole Goat Cheese

$10.00

Guacamole Original

$7.95

Guacamole Spicy

$8.95

Loaded Dip

$9.95

Nachos Con Amigos

$9.95

Queso

$7.95

Salsa

$5.75

SW Lettuce Wrap Chicken

$7.95

SW Lettuce Wrap Shrimp

$9.95

Tiki Wings

$8.95

Plates

Burrito

$8.95

King Quesadilla

$16.95

Quesadilla

$7.95

Chimi

$9.95

Fajitas

$11.95

MexiBowl

$7.95

Fuego Burger

$10.95

Mexican Chili

$5.95

Avocado Mango Tomato

$7.95

MexiCobb

$9.95

MexiCaesar

$9.95

Tacos

Baja Tacos Cod (2 Tacos)

$8.95

Baja Tacos Cod (3 Tacos)

$12.75

Baja Tacos Shrimp (2 Tacos)

$9.95

Baja Tacos Shrimp (3 Tacos)

$14.45

Buffalo Ranch (2 Tacos)

$7.95

Buffalo Ranch (3 Tacos)

$11.25

Gringo (2 Tacos)

$9.95

Gringo (3 Tacos)

$14.45

La Bamba (2 Tacos)

$9.95

La Bamba (3 Tacos)

$14.45

Tres Originales Beef

$8.50

Tres Originales Beef/Chix

$8.50

Tres Originales Chicken

$8.50

Tres Originales Veggie

$7.50

Flatbreads

Skinny

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$8.95

Fajita

$11.95

Chorizo & Pork Belly

$10.95

Sides

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Guac

$2.25

Side Jalapeños Fresh

$0.75

Side Jalapeños Pickled

$0.75

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$1.50

Side Seasoned Rice

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tortillas

$0.50

Dessert

Nightcap Nachos

$8.95

Cheesecake Flautas

$6.95

Kid's Menu

Dos Taco's Jr

$5.95

Burrito Jr

$6.95

Quesadilla Jr

$4.95

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Crystal Light

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

101 Cantina is the best Taco and Tequila Bar in Tallahassee!

Website

Location

705 S Woodword Avenue, #A-102, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Directions

Gallery
101 Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee (Madison)
orange starNo Reviews
815 W Madison St #106 Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Munchies Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,255
695 W. Virginia St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee
orange star4.5 • 633
1861 W Tennessee St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Eve on Adams - 101 S. Adams St.
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Adams St. Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Munchies Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,255
695 W. Virginia St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston