101 North Eatery & Bar

30760 Russell Ranch Rd

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Margherita
Chicken Kebab
Babe Farms Gem Salad

Starters

Papas

Papas

$10.00

Salt & vinegar fries, citrus aioli

Wood Roasted Cauliflower

Wood Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Calabrian Chili Romesco

Hummus and Baba

$15.00

White bean hummus, smoked eggplant baba ghanoush, garlic lavash

Crispy Split Corn

Crispy Split Corn

$11.00

Bacon aioli, Ground chili, Pecorino

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$16.00

Avocado pureé, tahini, pickled cucumber & shallots

Short Rib Sliders

Short Rib Sliders

$17.00

Balsamic braised beef short ribs, celery & green apple salad

Baked Meatball Pomodoro

Baked Meatball Pomodoro

$18.00

Strauss farms grass-fed beef, herbed ricotta

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Crispy Organic Mary's Chicken Breast, Fresno Chili Slaw, Brioche

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$21.00

Fire Grilled, Corona Beans, Cilantro Butter, Aji Amarillo.

Salads

Baby Kale Salad

Baby Kale Salad

$16.00

Spiced pumpkin seeds, midnight moon cheese, dried cranberries, apple vinaigrette

Arugula & Endive Salad

$16.00

Purple Watercress, Ricotta Salata, Hazelnut, Orange Honey Viniagrette.

Babe Farms Gem Salad

$16.00

Gem lettuce, shallots, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, lemon vinaigrette

Wood Fired Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Burrata, Grilled baby artichokes, roasted garlic, arugula, pine nuts

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$19.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, spicy fennel sausage

Funghi

Funghi

$19.00

Roasted mushrooms, tellegio, thyme, caramelized onions, ligurian olives

Lamb Kefta

Lamb Kefta

$19.00

Lamb meatballs, goat cheese, harissa, pickled shallots, shaved baby gems

Main Dishes

Picante Shrimp Tagliolini

Picante Shrimp Tagliolini

$29.00

Homemade tagliolini pasta, selva prawns, clams, picante salami

Bolognese

$27.00

Gragnano pasta, pork & veal ragu, ricotta, pecorino

Pasta Pomodoro

$21.00

Vesuvio Pasta, Roasted tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and parmesan

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Wild Mahi Mahi, Shrimp & Fregola, fennel pesto

Hangar Steak

$34.00

Grilled grass-fed hanger steak, salt crusted potatoes, mojo verde

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$29.00

Za'atar chicken, Vegetable pomodoro, Feta salsa verde

Vegan Saffron Risotto

$26.00

Zucchini Blossoms, Roasted heirloom tomatos

Side Dishes

Sauteed Broccolini

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Cocktail Kits

The Lovely Loon Kit

The Lovely Loon Kit

$50.00

Bottle of Smooch vodka w/ homemade mix of lemon juice, agave, organic blueberries, mint, sparkling brut

Margarita Kit

Margarita Kit

$50.00

Bottle of El Jimador Tequila with a quart of house-made margarita mix and Lime + Orange Garnish!

Old Fashioned Kit

$50.00

Bottle of redemption bourbon w/ homemade mix of simple syrup/bitters & lemon/orange zests

Add Juice (Name in Special Instructions)

$25.00

Italian Ice Tea Kit

$50.00

Mojito Kit

$50.00

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Pre-Order (Serves 2-3)

$175.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order (Serves 2-3)
$175.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order (Serves 2-3)

$175.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Free delivery & curbside pick up services are now available! At 101 North Eatery & Bar, our food & drink products are responsibly & locally sourced & are packed with nutrients. Our team has always practiced exceptionally safe & sanitary food handling & we look forward to continuing to serve you while adjusting to the current climate. We sincerely thank you for your continued support & encouragement. We wish everyone good health & look forward to welcoming you back into our restaurant as soon as possible.

30760 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362

