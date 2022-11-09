American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
101 North Eatery & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Free delivery & curbside pick up services are now available! At 101 North Eatery & Bar, our food & drink products are responsibly & locally sourced & are packed with nutrients. Our team has always practiced exceptionally safe & sanitary food handling & we look forward to continuing to serve you while adjusting to the current climate. We sincerely thank you for your continued support & encouragement. We wish everyone good health & look forward to welcoming you back into our restaurant as soon as possible.
Location
30760 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362
