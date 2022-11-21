101 Crafthouse imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Pizza
Burgers

101 Crafthouse

review star

No reviews yet

12646 Stone Village Way

Midlothian, VA 23236

Apps

6 Mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

6 jumbo wings

$9.99

12 jumbo wings

$15.99

Baked Meatballs

$7.99

Baked meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta

$7.99

Crostini topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil with a balsamic drizzle

Garlic Knots with Marinara

$6.99

Garlic dough knots with a side of marinara sauce. Upgrade to add cheese and/or pepperoni

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$7.99

6 mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$11.99

2 soft pretzels served with house made beer cheese (using beer on tap)

Ravioli

$7.99

Pretzel specials

$6.99

Chicken ranch dip

$10.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Calamari

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Beer cheese nachos

$7.99

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.99

Feta, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine, croutons, carrots, cucumber, onion and tomatoes

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Carrots/Celery

$2.99

Loaded Fries

$3.49

Loaded Tots

$3.49

Side House Salad

$3.49

house/Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.49

Tomato-Mozzarella Salad

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.49

Side Beer Cheese

$1.99

Tiny Tots

Tiny Tenders

$7.99

Tiny Hamburger

$7.99

Tiny Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Cookie Delight with Ice Cream

$7.99

Beignets

$7.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.49

Mains/Handhelds

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli spread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Calzone

$12.99

Calzone stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli spread

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, roasted red peppers and italian dressing.

Hamburger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and extra cheese

Meat Supreme Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese

Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

Mushrooms, black olives, artichoke and green peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , ranch drizzle and chives

Margherita Pizza

$14.99+

Plum tomato base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, basil and oregano

Combination Pizza

$14.99+

Build Your Own Cheese

$10.00+

Gluten Free Cauliflower 10 in. Pizza

$7.99

Breakfast pizza

$14.99+

Italian Stromboli

$7.00

Brunch

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Bacon

$2.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Chicken and Waffle sliders

$12.99

Breakfast Pizza

$14.99+

Egg Skillet

$6.99

Pumpkin waffles

$6.99

BEER

Alewerks Superb

$11.00+

Baby Shark

$12.00+Out of stock

Cold IPA Ardent

$13.00+Out of stock

Elvis Juice

$11.00+

Hazy Jane

$11.00+Out of stock

Second City Waves

$6.00+Out of stock

Cosmic Cowboy

$2.00+Out of stock

Nuclear Nugget

$8.00+

Mosaic Goat

$5.50+

Double Candy

$5.00+

Big Slice Juicy DIPA

$4.75+

Stereophonic

$2.00+Out of stock

Tropicoastal

$2.00+Out of stock

Alewerks Giant Peach DIPA

$3.00+

2 silos lowkey trickster

$3.75+Out of stock

Minute Man

$4.50+Out of stock

1985

$4.25+Out of stock

Gorgeous

$4.00+

Big Little Imp IPA

$5.50+Out of stock

Citralicious

$3.75+

Ride the Tide

$4.50+

VelociRabbit

$3.75+

Port City Integral

$4.00+

Lucy Juicy

$5.00+

Frozen Sun

$4.75+

Alewerks Irish Cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Campside

$2.00+Out of stock

Firefly Nights

$4.50+Out of stock

LH Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$15.00+

Vanilla Hobo Imperial Stout

$4.75+Out of stock

6 Bears O'Dark 30

$4.00+Out of stock

Biggie Smores

$15.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$18.00+Out of stock

Choc.Straw.Mac

$4.00+Out of stock

Choosy Mother PB Porter

$11.00+

Dogfish Head Camp Amp

$6.00+Out of stock

Hardywood Gingerbread stout

$18.00+

Yuengling hershey chocolate

$12.00+

House Walrus Oatmeal Stout

$4.25+

Moment on the lips

$3.75+

Evil Santa

$5.15+

Island Time

$2.00+Out of stock

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$14.00+

3 Notch'd In-law

$4.00+

Allagash White

$11.00+

Blonde Betty

$12.00+

Isley Strawberries R Us

$11.00+

Lake Life Mango Wheat

$13.00+

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.00+Out of stock

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$11.00+

Nost Lady Hef

$6.00+Out of stock

Ballad Peach Wheat

$2.00+Out of stock

Sommer fling hef

$4.00+Out of stock

Hardywood Blackberry

$5.75+

Bells Oberon

$3.75+

Port City Hefeweizen

$3.50+

Goldenbear Tripel

$5.75+

Hydraulian

$6.00+Out of stock

Rockville Red

$10.00+Out of stock

Smithwick Irish Red

$12.00+Out of stock

Vixen Irish Red Ale

$16.00+

Summer Love

$3.75+Out of stock

Von Trapp Pilsner

$10.00+

Port City Downright

$3.75+

D9 PB&J

$6.00+Out of stock

Drink a Peach

$18.00+Out of stock

Squared Pants

$4.25+Out of stock

Watermelon Gose

$6.00+

Wild Little Thing

$2.00+Out of stock

Vasen Blood Peach Sour

$2.00+

Key Lime Sour

$5.00+Out of stock

It's always sunny

$2.00+Out of stock

Orange Crush VAS

$5.50+

Rainbow Sherbet

$4.50+

Vasan Triple Berry

$5.50+

Blackberry

$3.75+

Bold Rock Honey Crisp

$4.50+Out of stock

Cider Donut

$4.00+Out of stock

Dead and Berried

$11.00+Out of stock

Downeast Original

$2.00+Out of stock

downeast strawberry

$12.00+

Larry's Hard Lemonade

$9.00+

Moonlight little apples

$6.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin cider

$3.75+Out of stock

Triple Jam

$12.00+

Unicorn Fuel

$11.00+Out of stock

Downeast Pineapple

$4.00+Out of stock

Winter Blend

$3.75+

Blake Peach Blackberry

$4.50+

Bold Rock Pomegranite

$4.00+

Ardent Kellebier

$2.00+Out of stock

Harp Lager

$6.00+Out of stock

Narragansett

$7.00+

Vamanos Hermanos Mex Lager

$10.00+Out of stock

VAS Mexican Lager

$12.00+Out of stock

Weekend Lager

$11.00+Out of stock

Brewdog Cold

$3.75+Out of stock

Time Lapse

$3.75+

Vasan Light Lager

$3.25+

Miller Lite

$3.75+

Bienvenidos

$4.00+

Majestic Mullet

$2.05+Out of stock

Midnight Watermelon Lime

$2.00+Out of stock

Kindred Oktoberfest

$5.75+Out of stock

Sams Oct. Fest

$3.75+

DB Oct. Fest

$4.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Latte Blonde

$6.00+Out of stock

Apple Crumb

$12.00+

Aleworks Xmas

$15.00+

Xmas at Midnight

$13.00+

2 Silo Gingerbread

$4.50+

Black & Tan

$11.00+

Pink Cadillac Graf

$2.00+

Schlafly Pumpkin

$5.00+

Blue Mt. Fest

$4.75+

Persnickety witch

$3.75+

Wasserhund Oktoberfest

$3.75+

Dog fish head Punkin

$4.00+

2 Silos pumpkin

$4.25+

Snowblind

$5.50+

Winter White

$4.00+

Heineken 0

$4.50

Three Knotch'd Hazy IPA

$4.50Out of stock

NA BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Milk (kids)

$2.49

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Juice

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Cans

Dog Fish Head Vodka Soda

$6.50

Dog Fish Head Vodka Crush

$6.50

Crown Peach Tea

$8.00

Crown Washington Apple

$8.00

Smash on the beach

$8.00

Cranberry smash

$8.00

Cayman Paloma

$6.50

Cayman Margarita

$6.50

Cayman Mojito

$6.50

Cayman Moscow Mule

$6.50

16oz glass

16oz glass

$10.00

4 oz sample glass

4 oz sample glass

$4.00

Empty growler

Empty growler

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Craft Food and Craft Beer

Website

Location

12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23236

Directions

Gallery
101 Crafthouse image

Map
