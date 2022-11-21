Gastropubs
Pizza
Burgers
101 Crafthouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Craft Food and Craft Beer
Location
12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Wood and Iron Midlothian
No Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurant
River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
No Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23112
View restaurant