101 | Paratha

Vegetarian Paratha
1. Twisted Paratha - Laccha Paratha
Layered, flaky flatbread typically made with wheat flour
2. Nani Ka Nuska - Ajwain Paratha
Flaky flatbread stuffed with carom seeds
3. Hara Bhara - Pudina Paratha
Layered flatbread stuffed with mint & coriander leaves
4. Cry Baby - Pyaz & Mint Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with onions, mint & Indian spices
5. Kuch Teekha Kuch Khatta - Achari Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with spiced-pickled vegetables
6. Just Potato - Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, ginger, cumin & green chilies
7. Bharwan Aloo Dahi Pocket Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with marinated potatoes, yogurt, green chilies, cilantro & dried mango
8. Mast Mix - Aloo Matar Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potateso & green peas
9. Meri Teri Khoob Nibhey Gi - Aloo Methi Paratha
Flatbread filled with mashed potatoes & fenugreek leaves
10. Hum Dono - Aloo Paneer
Flatbread filled with cottage cheese, potatoes, green chilies & cilantro
11. Chatpata Achari Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with tangy potato & pickled vegetables
12. Mogambo khush hua - Aloo Pyaaz Tamatar Paratha
A popular combination of potatoes, onions and tomatoes, stuffed flatbread
13. Golum Gol - Aloo mushroom sprouts Paratha
Flatbread filled with potatoes, gram sprouts & saut√©¬é mushrooms
14. Swaad ka asli raaz - Aloo Gajar Mattar Pyaaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, cumin & cilantro leaves
15. Chennai ka don - Masala Dosa Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with South Indian flavored masala potatoes, onions, chilies & curry leaves
16. Chak De Punjab - Amritsar Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, dry mango powder, cilantro, garam masala & ground Indian spices
17. Aloo Bikaneri - Aloo Bhujiya Pyaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chopped potatoes, onions, tomatoes & Indian spices
18. Phoolan ki bahar - Gobhi Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated cauliflower, cilantro, green chili & Indian spices
19. Kuch Khaas -Gobhi Paneer Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cauliflower, cottage cheese, cumin & chili powder
20. Golmal hai bhai sab golmal - Gobhi Mattar Corn Cheese Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cauliflower, green peas, corn kernels, cream cheese & Indian spices
21. Mausam e bahaar - Gobhi Mushroom Paneer Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with mushrooms, cauliflower, grated cottage cheese, cumin & cilantro
22. Patte Pe Patta - Patta-Gobhi Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated cabbage, cilantro, red chili & dry mango powder
23. Haryali aur Rasta - Paata Gobhi Mutter Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cabbage, mashed green peas & grounded spices
24. Soongete rah jaao ge - Mooli Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & seasoned with spices
25. Khushboo jo saath nibhaye - Mooli Paneer Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & cottage cheese
26. Jiya Jale Jaan Jale - Hari Mirch Pyaz Paratha
Flatbread filled with saut¬éed green chilies, onion and nigella seeds
27. Tu cheese badi hai mast mast - Hari Mirch cheese paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chopped green chilies, cream cheese & cumin
28. Nai dulhan - Paneer Bhurji Parantha
Flatbread stuffed with grated cottage cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & ground spices
29. Makhan Mar Ke - Paneer Makhani Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated cottage cheese, butter sauce & spices
30. Wah kya cheese hai - Paneer Pyaaz shimla Mirch Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers
31. Ek Dum Jhakas - Panner Tikka Hari Mirch Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, green chilies, and Indian spices
32. Hawa Hawaii - Cream Cheese Corn pineapple Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cream cheese, corn, cilantro & pineapple
33. Sham Savera - Paneer Palak Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, chopped spinach, cumin powder& Indian spices
34. Pundit Bihari khaye - Paneer Achari Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with spiced pickled vegetables & cottage cheese
35. Desi Gone to Italy - Chili Paneer Pizza Style Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, onions green chilies & soy sauce
36. Forget Me Not - Paneer Aloo Gobhi Mooli Pyaaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cheese, spiced potatoes, cauliflower, radish, chopped onions & spices
37. Channa ve mereya - Chana Dal Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with yellow lentils, green chilies & cilantro
38. Triple M - Methi Malai Mattar Partha
Flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves, cream & green peas spiced with chilies
39. Halo Re Halo - Jalapeno Cheese Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced jalapeno , sour cream & Indian spices
40. Rawalpindi Ki Sair - Pindi Chana Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with white chickpeas & Indian spices with a tangy flavor
41. Jammu Ka Nazrana - Rajma Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with kidney beans, onions, mango powder and spices
42. Nakli kukkar shakahari - Soya Bean Nutri Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with soya nutrela, green chilies, onions & spices
43. Laal Laal Gaal - Chukandar Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated beetroot, cilantro & green chilies
44. Chal Akela Chal Akela - Lilwa Toor Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with green gram lentils, onions, cilantro & green chili
45. Salame Baingan - Baingan Bhartha Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with oven-roasted eggplant, cilantro & green chilies
46. Kabul Ki Shaan - Kabuli Chana Hara Pyaaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chickpeas, spring onions, green chili & mango powder
47. Milli Juli Saazish - Mix Veg Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with saut¬éed & pickled vegetables
48. Begum Ki Pasand - Mysore Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with lentil, potato, curry leaves red chilies mustard seed & garlic
49. Health is wealth - Broccoli Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with blanched broccoli, onions & green chili
50. Haryali Aur Rasta - Broccoli,cheese, pyaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chopped broccoli, sour cream & onions
51. Dil Dahi Dhai - Dahi Kebab Pocket Paratha
Flatbread filled with yogurt, onions, cilantro, chili & spices
52. Evergreen - Methi Hari Mirch Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chopped fenugreek leaves, green chili, mango powder & spices
53. Lahasuni Parantha - Palak Hara Lahasun Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with garlic, spinach, green chilies & spices
Non-Vegetarian Paratha
54. Just Egg - Ubla Anda Paratha
Flatbread Stuffed with a boiled egg mixture and Indian spices
55. Ande Ka funda - Anda omelet Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, green chili, and cilantro
56. Anda Bolein Oye Oye - Anda Bhurji Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with scrambled egg, cumin seeds, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro & spices
57. Anarkali Parantha - Anda -Turkey keema Paratha
Flatbread fried with egg white and stuffed with spiced ground turkey
58. Shaukeen Parantha - Anda Kukkad Keema Paratha
Flatbread topped with egg and stuffed with minced chicken, cilantro & spices
59. Nawabi Nakhra - Anda Bakra Keema Paratha
Flatbread topped with egg; stuffed with minced lamb and Indian spices
60. Jashne Baharan - Achari Kukad Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with spiced chicken, cilantro & lemon
61. Kukkad punjabi -- Murg keema Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken, cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro
62. Chicken Shikan aur Matar - Murg keema mattar Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken, and peas cooked with ground Indian spices
63. Makhani Kukkad -Murg Makhan Mar Ke Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with butter chicken, onion & cilantro. Definitely a favorite
64. Gazab ka tikka - Murgh tikka green pepper Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with marinated chicken & green bell peppers
65. Creamy delight - Malai Murg Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with spiced marinated chicken & cream
66. Kukkad - e - Hariyali - Murg Spinach cheese paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken and creamy spinach
67. Sar jo tera chakraye - Murg tossed with house sharab Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken pieces tossed in cooking alcohol & spices
68. Murg with Miss Methi - Methi Murg Paratha
Flatbread filled with chicken, fenugreek leaves, onions & chilies
69. Murg ke saath khaas pyaaz - Murg do pyaza Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken, variety of onions and Indian spices
70. Badame Murgh - Almond Chicken Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken, almonds, and spices
71. Yeh Parantha Mujhe de de Thakur- Haryali Murg kebab Paratha
Flatbread filled with chicken marinated in yogurt, mint & cilantro
72. Hanste Hanste Lag Gaye Raste - Chili Murg Paratha
Flatbread filled with an Indo-chinese flavored chicken , tossed with soy sauce & chilies
73. Murg in Shimla - Shimla Mirch Chicken Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken, bell peppers & spices
74. Laila Majnu - Mughlai Murg Paratha
Flatbread filled with saffron spiced chicken, cashew, dry fruits & spices
75. Makai Ki Bahar - Sweet Corn Cheese Pyaz Murg Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken, corn kernels, cheese cream, cilantro & spices
76. Bhatti da Murgh - Tandoori Murgh Paratha
Flatbread filled with marinated chicken, cooked in a clay over, yogurt & Indian spices
77. Chandni Chowk to China - Schezuwan Murgh Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with chicken, red chilis, shallots & garlic cloves
78. Taka Tak Special - Lamb Keema Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro
79. Preetam Aan Milo - Lamb Keema green peas creamy cheese Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb, green peas, cream cheese & cilantro
80. Jal Ki Rani - Fish Tikka Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with fish marinated in yogurt, spices, green chilies, dry mango & cilantro
81. Bade bhaiya ki pasand - Mutton Seekh Kebab Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with minced goat meat, marinated with garam masala & mustard oil
Sweet Paratha
82. Mast Paratha - Dry Fruit Cream Cheese Paratha
Flatbread filled with chopped dry fruits, cream cheese, cardamom powder & sugar
83. Kuch Meetha ho jaye - Chinni Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with a combination of white & brown sugar
84. Dadi Maa ki Pasand - Gur Shakkar Paratha
Flatbread filled with grated jaggery, dry fruits & dry coconut shavings
85. Gulabi Gubaara - Gulab Jamun Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with dumplings made of fried condensed milk, cardamom powder & dried fruits
86. Chaand Ka Tukra - Kalakand Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with sweet milk cake, dry fruits cardamom powder & rose water flavor mix
87. Dadi Ke haath Se - Chinni Shakkar Churi Paratha
Fried, crushed flatbread filled with sugar, ghee, dry fruits & dried coconut
88. Bacchon ki pasand - Nutella Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with Nutella & dried fruits
89. Khate khate luv ho jaye - Motichoor Ladoo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with sweet gram flour dumpling, dry fruits & cardamom powder
90. Lost in paradise - Khoya Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with slow cooked sweet, flavored milk & cardamom powder
91. Meve Ka bhandar - Khoya Dry Fruits Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with slow cooked mixture of sweet milk & chopped dry fruits
92. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom - Dry Fruits soaked in alcohol Overnight
Flatbread stuffed with chopped-mashed dry fruits soaked overnight in alcohol & sugar
Singapore Special
93. Doston ka Dost - Achari Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with potato & pickled vegetables
94. Wah kya baat-Aloo Gobhi Pyaaz Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated cauliflower; potatoes & onions tossed in ground Indian spices
95. Teen Ki Tigri - Paata Gobhi Mutter Gajar Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with cabbage, carrots, green peas, dry mango powder & garam masala
96. Kha Ke Dekho - Mooli Paratha
Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & seasoned with spices
97. Hara Bhara Keema - Lamb Keema Green Peas Paratha
Flatbread stuffed minced lamb and green peas cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro
98. Nawabe Khas - Chicken Tikka
Flatbread stuffed with grilled chicken & green pepper
99. Sunday Yahn Monday Roz khao Ande - Egg on Egg Paratha
Flat Bread stuffed with Egg & grated onion
100. Kukad khaye Palak - Chicken Palak Mix Paratha
Flat Bread stuffed with grated chicken and palak
101. ROYAL PARATHA - Lamb Nuts Saffron Silver Paratha
Flat Bread stuffed with lamb, Nuts, Saffron Silver Waqar Chef special
