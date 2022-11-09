Restaurant header imageView gallery

101 | Paratha

3311 Regent Boulevard #121

Irving, TX 75063

Popular Items

6. Just Potato - Aloo Paratha
16. Chak De Punjab - Amritsar Aloo Paratha
29. Makhan Mar Ke - Paneer Makhani Paratha

Vegetarian Paratha

1. Twisted Paratha - Laccha Paratha

$9.99

Layered, flaky flatbread typically made with wheat flour

2. Nani Ka Nuska - Ajwain Paratha

$9.99

Flaky flatbread stuffed with carom seeds

3. Hara Bhara - Pudina Paratha

$9.99

Layered flatbread stuffed with mint & coriander leaves

4. Cry Baby - Pyaz & Mint Paratha

$9.99

Flatbread stuffed with onions, mint & Indian spices

5. Kuch Teekha Kuch Khatta - Achari Paratha

$9.99

Flatbread stuffed with spiced-pickled vegetables

6. Just Potato - Aloo Paratha

$10.99

Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, ginger, cumin & green chilies

7. Bharwan Aloo Dahi Pocket Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with marinated potatoes, yogurt, green chilies, cilantro & dried mango

8. Mast Mix - Aloo Matar Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potateso & green peas

9. Meri Teri Khoob Nibhey Gi - Aloo Methi Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread filled with mashed potatoes & fenugreek leaves

10. Hum Dono - Aloo Paneer

$12.99

Flatbread filled with cottage cheese, potatoes, green chilies & cilantro

11. Chatpata Achari Aloo Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with tangy potato & pickled vegetables

12. Mogambo khush hua - Aloo Pyaaz Tamatar Paratha

$11.99

A popular combination of potatoes, onions and tomatoes, stuffed flatbread

13. Golum Gol - Aloo mushroom sprouts Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with potatoes, gram sprouts & saut√©¬é mushrooms

14. Swaad ka asli raaz - Aloo Gajar Mattar Pyaaz Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, cumin & cilantro leaves

15. Chennai ka don - Masala Dosa Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with South Indian flavored masala potatoes, onions, chilies & curry leaves

16. Chak De Punjab - Amritsar Aloo Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with potatoes, dry mango powder, cilantro, garam masala & ground Indian spices

17. Aloo Bikaneri - Aloo Bhujiya Pyaz Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with chopped potatoes, onions, tomatoes & Indian spices

18. Phoolan ki bahar - Gobhi Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated cauliflower, cilantro, green chili & Indian spices

19. Kuch Khaas -Gobhi Paneer Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cauliflower, cottage cheese, cumin & chili powder

20. Golmal hai bhai sab golmal - Gobhi Mattar Corn Cheese Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with cauliflower, green peas, corn kernels, cream cheese & Indian spices

21. Mausam e bahaar - Gobhi Mushroom Paneer Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with mushrooms, cauliflower, grated cottage cheese, cumin & cilantro

22. Patte Pe Patta - Patta-Gobhi Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated cabbage, cilantro, red chili & dry mango powder

23. Haryali aur Rasta - Paata Gobhi Mutter Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cabbage, mashed green peas & grounded spices

24. Soongete rah jaao ge - Mooli Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & seasoned with spices

25. Khushboo jo saath nibhaye - Mooli Paneer Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & cottage cheese

26. Jiya Jale Jaan Jale - Hari Mirch Pyaz Paratha

$10.99

Flatbread filled with saut¬éed green chilies, onion and nigella seeds

27. Tu cheese badi hai mast mast - Hari Mirch cheese paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with chopped green chilies, cream cheese & cumin

28. Nai dulhan - Paneer Bhurji Parantha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated cottage cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & ground spices

29. Makhan Mar Ke - Paneer Makhani Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated cottage cheese, butter sauce & spices

30. Wah kya cheese hai - Paneer Pyaaz shimla Mirch Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers

31. Ek Dum Jhakas - Panner Tikka Hari Mirch Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, green chilies, and Indian spices

32. Hawa Hawaii - Cream Cheese Corn pineapple Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with cream cheese, corn, cilantro & pineapple

33. Sham Savera - Paneer Palak Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, chopped spinach, cumin powder& Indian spices

34. Pundit Bihari khaye - Paneer Achari Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with spiced pickled vegetables & cottage cheese

35. Desi Gone to Italy - Chili Paneer Pizza Style Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese, onions green chilies & soy sauce

36. Forget Me Not - Paneer Aloo Gobhi Mooli Pyaaz Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with cheese, spiced potatoes, cauliflower, radish, chopped onions & spices

37. Channa ve mereya - Chana Dal Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with yellow lentils, green chilies & cilantro

38. Triple M - Methi Malai Mattar Partha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves, cream & green peas spiced with chilies

39. Halo Re Halo - Jalapeno Cheese Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced jalapeno , sour cream & Indian spices

40. Rawalpindi Ki Sair - Pindi Chana Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with white chickpeas & Indian spices with a tangy flavor

41. Jammu Ka Nazrana - Rajma Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with kidney beans, onions, mango powder and spices

42. Nakli kukkar shakahari - Soya Bean Nutri Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with soya nutrela, green chilies, onions & spices

43. Laal Laal Gaal - Chukandar Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated beetroot, cilantro & green chilies

44. Chal Akela Chal Akela - Lilwa Toor Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with green gram lentils, onions, cilantro & green chili

45. Salame Baingan - Baingan Bhartha Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with oven-roasted eggplant, cilantro & green chilies

46. Kabul Ki Shaan - Kabuli Chana Hara Pyaaz Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with chickpeas, spring onions, green chili & mango powder

47. Milli Juli Saazish - Mix Veg Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with saut¬éed & pickled vegetables

48. Begum Ki Pasand - Mysore Aloo Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with lentil, potato, curry leaves red chilies mustard seed & garlic

49. Health is wealth - Broccoli Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with blanched broccoli, onions & green chili

50. Haryali Aur Rasta - Broccoli,cheese, pyaz Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with chopped broccoli, sour cream & onions

51. Dil Dahi Dhai - Dahi Kebab Pocket Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with yogurt, onions, cilantro, chili & spices

52. Evergreen - Methi Hari Mirch Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with chopped fenugreek leaves, green chili, mango powder & spices

53. Lahasuni Parantha - Palak Hara Lahasun Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with garlic, spinach, green chilies & spices

Non-Vegetarian Paratha

54. Just Egg - Ubla Anda Paratha

$10.99

Flatbread Stuffed with a boiled egg mixture and Indian spices

55. Ande Ka funda - Anda omelet Paratha

$10.99

Flatbread stuffed with boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, green chili, and cilantro

56. Anda Bolein Oye Oye - Anda Bhurji Paratha

$10.99

Flatbread stuffed with scrambled egg, cumin seeds, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro & spices

57. Anarkali Parantha - Anda -Turkey keema Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread fried with egg white and stuffed with spiced ground turkey

58. Shaukeen Parantha - Anda Kukkad Keema Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread topped with egg and stuffed with minced chicken, cilantro & spices

59. Nawabi Nakhra - Anda Bakra Keema Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread topped with egg; stuffed with minced lamb and Indian spices

60. Jashne Baharan - Achari Kukad Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with spiced chicken, cilantro & lemon

61. Kukkad punjabi -- Murg keema Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken, cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro

62. Chicken Shikan aur Matar - Murg keema mattar Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken, and peas cooked with ground Indian spices

63. Makhani Kukkad -Murg Makhan Mar Ke Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with butter chicken, onion & cilantro. Definitely a favorite

64. Gazab ka tikka - Murgh tikka green pepper Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with marinated chicken & green bell peppers

65. Creamy delight - Malai Murg Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with spiced marinated chicken & cream

66. Kukkad - e - Hariyali - Murg Spinach cheese paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced chicken and creamy spinach

67. Sar jo tera chakraye - Murg tossed with house sharab Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken pieces tossed in cooking alcohol & spices

68. Murg with Miss Methi - Methi Murg Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with chicken, fenugreek leaves, onions & chilies

69. Murg ke saath khaas pyaaz - Murg do pyaza Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken, variety of onions and Indian spices

70. Badame Murgh - Almond Chicken Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken, almonds, and spices

71. Yeh Parantha Mujhe de de Thakur- Haryali Murg kebab Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread filled with chicken marinated in yogurt, mint & cilantro

72. Hanste Hanste Lag Gaye Raste - Chili Murg Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with an Indo-chinese flavored chicken , tossed with soy sauce & chilies

73. Murg in Shimla - Shimla Mirch Chicken Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken, bell peppers & spices

74. Laila Majnu - Mughlai Murg Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread filled with saffron spiced chicken, cashew, dry fruits & spices

75. Makai Ki Bahar - Sweet Corn Cheese Pyaz Murg Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken, corn kernels, cheese cream, cilantro & spices

76. Bhatti da Murgh - Tandoori Murgh Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with marinated chicken, cooked in a clay over, yogurt & Indian spices

77. Chandni Chowk to China - Schezuwan Murgh Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with chicken, red chilis, shallots & garlic cloves

78. Taka Tak Special - Lamb Keema Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro

79. Preetam Aan Milo - Lamb Keema green peas creamy cheese Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb, green peas, cream cheese & cilantro

80. Jal Ki Rani - Fish Tikka Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with fish marinated in yogurt, spices, green chilies, dry mango & cilantro

81. Bade bhaiya ki pasand - Mutton Seekh Kebab Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with minced goat meat, marinated with garam masala & mustard oil

Sweet Paratha

82. Mast Paratha - Dry Fruit Cream Cheese Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread filled with chopped dry fruits, cream cheese, cardamom powder & sugar

83. Kuch Meetha ho jaye - Chinni Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with a combination of white & brown sugar

84. Dadi Maa ki Pasand - Gur Shakkar Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread filled with grated jaggery, dry fruits & dry coconut shavings

85. Gulabi Gubaara - Gulab Jamun Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with dumplings made of fried condensed milk, cardamom powder & dried fruits

86. Chaand Ka Tukra - Kalakand Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with sweet milk cake, dry fruits cardamom powder & rose water flavor mix

87. Dadi Ke haath Se - Chinni Shakkar Churi Paratha

$12.99

Fried, crushed flatbread filled with sugar, ghee, dry fruits & dried coconut

88. Bacchon ki pasand - Nutella Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with Nutella & dried fruits

89. Khate khate luv ho jaye - Motichoor Ladoo Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with sweet gram flour dumpling, dry fruits & cardamom powder

90. Lost in paradise - Khoya Paratha

$13.99

Flatbread stuffed with slow cooked sweet, flavored milk & cardamom powder

91. Meve Ka bhandar - Khoya Dry Fruits Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with slow cooked mixture of sweet milk & chopped dry fruits

92. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom - Dry Fruits soaked in alcohol Overnight

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed with chopped-mashed dry fruits soaked overnight in alcohol & sugar

Singapore Special

93. Doston ka Dost - Achari Aloo Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with potato & pickled vegetables

94. Wah kya baat-Aloo Gobhi Pyaaz Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated cauliflower; potatoes & onions tossed in ground Indian spices

95. Teen Ki Tigri - Paata Gobhi Mutter Gajar Paratha

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with cabbage, carrots, green peas, dry mango powder & garam masala

96. Kha Ke Dekho - Mooli Paratha

$11.99

Flatbread stuffed with grated white radish & seasoned with spices

97. Hara Bhara Keema - Lamb Keema Green Peas Paratha

$14.99

Flatbread stuffed minced lamb and green peas cooked with ground Indian spices & cilantro

98. Nawabe Khas - Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Flatbread stuffed with grilled chicken & green pepper

99. Sunday Yahn Monday Roz khao Ande - Egg on Egg Paratha

$10.99

Flat Bread stuffed with Egg & grated onion

100. Kukad khaye Palak - Chicken Palak Mix Paratha

$13.99

Flat Bread stuffed with grated chicken and palak

101. ROYAL PARATHA - Lamb Nuts Saffron Silver Paratha

$16.99

Flat Bread stuffed with lamb, Nuts, Saffron Silver Waqar Chef special

Extra-Sides

Daal Makhani (8oz)

$5.99

Amritsari Pindi Chole (8oz)

$5.99

Palak Paneer (8oz)

$6.99

Dhaba Chicken (8oz)

$7.99

Pickle

$1.00

Homestyle Butter

$1.00

Raita

$1.00

Sweet Paan

$2.99

Sweet betel leaf paan

Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Shadi-Wali Nescafé

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet-Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant serving 101 different type of shareable Punjabi parathas! Each paratha is accompanied with delicious sides and pickles.

Website

Location

3311 Regent Boulevard #121, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

