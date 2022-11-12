Restaurant header imageView gallery

India 101 Xpress

review star

No reviews yet

2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200

The Colony, TX 75056

Popular Items

Combo One
Combo Two
Combo Three

Combos

Combo One

Combo One

$7.99

Select one entree with a side of rice & naan

Combo Two

Combo Two

$11.99

Select two entrees with a side of rice & naan

Combo Three

Combo Three

$15.99

Select three entrees with a side of rice & naan

MAKE IT A MEAL

$4.00

Add one samosa and any drink of your choice!

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2Pc)

$2.99

Popcorn Pepper Chicken

$4.99

Chaat

Pani Puri

$6.99

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Chaat Papri

$6.99

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

Entrées

Chana Masala

$13.99

Daal Makhani

$13.99

Daal Curry

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Masala

$15.99

Goat Curry

$16.99

Mix Veg Korma

$14.99

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Palak Chicken

$15.99

Biryani & Rice

Veg Biryani

$12.99

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

White Rice

$2.99

Breads

Plain Naan

$1.99

Butter Naan

$1.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Rasgulla

$3.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Nimbu Pani

$1.99

Soda

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sweet Lassi

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
India 101 proudly presents 101 Xpress! A modern quick-service restaurant serving crisp and fresh Indian food! The tandoors are fired up - Come On In!

2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200, The Colony, TX 75056

