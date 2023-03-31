Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murphys Deli Fallbrook

review star

No reviews yet

10720 W. Sam Houston Parkway N

#130

houston, TX 77064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Espresso Traditions

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.05+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+
Caffè Mocha Latte

Caffè Mocha Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.05+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.29+

Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Shaken Espresso Oatmilk

$4.95+

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Of The Day

Coffee Of The Day

$2.75+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew

$4.65+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

$4.75+

To-Go Coffee Catering

$26.99

Frappuccino Beverages

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.85+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.95+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95+
White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.95+
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

$4.95+

Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.15+
Green Matcha Frap

Green Matcha Frap

$5.15+

Chai Creme Frap

$4.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+
Honey Citrus Tea

Honey Citrus Tea

$3.55+

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Shake Iced Tea

$2.85+

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.35+
Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$4.15+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.15+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Additions: Syrup, Soy, Espresso

No ICE Add More

$1.00

Cold Foam

$0.80

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Add Syrup

$0.60

Add Shot

$0.90

Add Oat Milk

$0.80

Add Soy

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

Toppings

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.

Website

Location

10720 W. Sam Houston Parkway N, #130, houston, TX 77064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Backyard Grill - 9453 Jones Road
orange starNo Reviews
9453 Jones Road Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Grill - On Wheels
orange starNo Reviews
9453 Jones Road Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Anothai Cuisine - Houston - 11049 Farm to Market 1960
orange starNo Reviews
11049 Farm to Market 1960 Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Loaded Daiquiri Togo - 17175 Tomball Parkway Houston,Tx 77064 Suite 5C2
orange starNo Reviews
17175 Tomball Parkway Houston, TX 77064
View restaurantnext
Panoramic Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
17195 Tomball Parkway Suite 4D Houston, TX 77064
View restaurantnext
yummy pho & bo ne - 17375 Tomball Parkway, Suite 2h
orange starNo Reviews
17375 Tomball Parkway, Suite 2h Houston, TX 77064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston