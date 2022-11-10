Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

10e Restaurant 10e DTLA

1,128 Reviews

$$

811 West 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Mezze (Starter)

****Set Up *****

Set Up Order

$7.00

Hummus

$10.95

This is a description

Babaghanoush

$12.95

Jajuk

$11.95

Muhammara

$12.95

Falafel

$11.95

Lentil Kofta

$10.95Out of stock

Sarma

$12.95

Marinated Cucumbers

$9.95

Marinated Olives & Pickles

$9.95

Taste of 10e

$91.80

Salata/Flatbread

Tabbouleh

$12.95

Fattoush

$14.95

Mediterranean Chop

$15.95

Za'atar Flatbread

$14.95

Vegetarian Flatbread

$17.95

Sujuk Flatbread

$17.95

Michag (Medium)

Sujuk Flame

$12.95

Kibbeh Nayyeh

$16.95

Hot Feta

$12.95

Mante (Beef Dumplings)

$16.95

Arnabeet Mekle (Cauliflower)

$14.95

Brussels Sprouts

$16.95

Batata Harra (Potatoes)

$12.95

Beef Fried Kibbeh

$12.95

Cheese Boreg

$10.95

Medz (Large)

Chicken Kebab

$17.95

Chicken Lule Kebab

$17.95

Beef Lule Kebab (Halal)

$19.95

Lamb Lule Kebab (Halal)

$22.95

Lamb Chops (Halal)

$29.95

Shish Kebab (Angust beef filet, Halal)

$29.95

Oyster Mushroom Kebab

$18.95

Sea Scallops

$19.95

Black Iron Shrimp

$19.95

Salmon Kebab

$25.95

Branzino

$29.95

Surf & Turf

$35.95

Mixed Grill (Halal)

$115.80

Serves 4-6 people. Shish kebab, white meat chicken kebab, lule kebab, lamb chops, Armenian pilaf (rice), fire grilled veggies

Signature Cocktails

Cucumber Eastside

$16.00

Mediterranean Margarita

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

White Negroni

$17.00

10e Mijito

$16.00

Bartender's Choice

$16.00

Passion flower

$17.00

Mezcal Sour

$17.00

Classic Cocktails

Passion Flower

$16.00

Bartender's Choice

$14.00

Pomegranate Western Son

$14.00

Passion Fruit Western Son

$14.00

HH Mediterranen Margarita

$10.00

Beer

Almaza

$8.00

Erebuni

$9.00

Kotyak

$9.00

Trumer Pils

$9.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$9.00

Stone Buenaveza

$9.00

MadeWest

$9.00

BOGO Corona

$5.00

Bottle Red

Btl Antigal Uno Malbec

$38.00

Btl Chalone Pinot Noir

$62.00

Btl Coppola Claret

$46.00

Btl Massaya Combier

$47.00

Btl Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

Btl Graffigna

$47.00

Btl Ksara Chateau

$55.00

Btl Massaya Blend

$138.00

Btl Massaya Terrasses

$72.00

Btl Mercer Family Rsv Cab

$65.00

Btl Parducci Cab Sauv

$45.00

Btl Trapiche Coletto

$148.00

Btl Trinity 6100

$58.00

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Btl Moshin Pinot Noir

$46.00

Btl Ksara Reserve

$46.00

Schug Pinot

$54.00

Btl BoneShaker Zinfandel

$50.00

Btl Smith & Hook

$58.00

Ksara Cab Bottle

$55.00

Btl Unshackled Cab Sav

$62.00

Btl Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$75.00

Bottle White/Rose

BTL Arak Massaya

$65.00

Btl Bartenura PG

$54.00

Btl Benziger

$38.00

Btl Bodvar Rose 1

$64.00

Btl Bodvar Rose 7

$72.00

Btl Branford Estate SB

$42.00

Btl Chalone Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Chateau Kefraya Sblanc

$47.00

Btl Cigalus Gerard Bertrand

$85.00

Btl Cotes Des Roses 375ml

$30.00

Btl Cotes Des Roses 750ml

$60.00

Btl Cupcake Rose

$38.00

Btl Jean Baptiste

$58.00

Btl Jules Taylor SB

$50.00

Btl KawaKawa Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Btl Ksara

$42.00

Btl Myst Keyfraya

$42.00

Btl Left Coast

$38.00

Btl Lone Birch

$34.00

Btl Massaya Rose

$47.00

Btl Natura

$38.00

Btl Oyster Bay Chard

$38.00

Btl Russian River Valley

$65.00

Btl The Pale

$50.00

Btl Toad Hollow

$42.00

Btl Whispering Angel Magnum Rose

$95.00

Btl Whispering Angel Rosé

$58.00

Btl Kenwood Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl Fantinel PG

$46.00

Btl MFN Chardonnay

$85.00

Btl Blindfold White Pinot Noir

$85.00

Btl Crossings Sav Blanc

$46.00

Btl LaTour Grand Ardeche Chardonnay

$46.00

Btl Cigalis

$85.00

Sparkling / Champagne

Btl Yulupa Cuvee Brut

$42.00

Btl Tarantas Brut

$45.00

Gls Tarantas Brut

$13.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Époque Brut

$575.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$185.00

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Gls Veuve Clicquot

$19.00

Btl Vueve Clicquot

$110.00

Btl Mumms

$68.00

Gls Mumms

$18.00

Gls Cupcake prosecco

$10.00

Jp Chenet Brut

$9.00

Jp Chenet Rose

$9.00

Gls La Gioiosa

$9.00

Btl La Gioiosa

$25.00

Bottle service

Casamigos Represado

$225.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$20.00

Event Corkage Fee

$30.00

Mezzes

Hummus

$48.00

Baba ghanoush

$58.00

Labne Feta

$48.00

Muhammara

$52.00

Tabbouleh

$48.00

Arnabeet Mekle

$48.00

Brussels Sprouts

$58.00

Batata Harra

$45.00

Marinated Cucumbers

$38.00

Apps

Sarma

$58.00

Falafel

$48.00

Cheese Boreg

$68.00

Salads

Fattoush

$48.00

Mediterranean chop

$48.00

Kebabs

Chicken Kebab (for 8-10)

$118.00

Beef kebab (for 8-10)

$138.00

Shish Kebab (for 8-10)

$198.00

Scottish Salmon (for 8-10)

$198.00

Lamb Chops (for 8-10)

$198.00

Chicken Shwarma

$118.00

Beef Shwarma

$158.00

Sides

Armenian Pilaf (for 8-10)

$48.00

Grilled Veggies (for 8-10)

$58.00

Dessert

Baklava Catering

$48.00

SECOND COURSE

Chicken Lule & Beef Lule Kebab

Fattoush Salad

Falafel Kebab

FIRST COURSE

Lentil Soup

$25.00

Mezza Spread

$25.00

10e Assorted Pastries

$25.00

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Baklava Bites

$7.00

FIRST COURSE

Mezza Spread

$45.00

10e Assorted Pastries

$45.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$45.00

SECOND COURSE

Duck Shawarma DLA

Lamb Chops DLA

Shish Kebab DLA

Scottish Salmon Kebab DLA

Oyster Mushroom Kebab DLA

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

Baklava Bites

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Eatery & cocktail lounge supplying elevated Armenian & Lebanese cuisine in sophisticated surrounds.

Website

Location

811 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

10e Restaurant image
10e Restaurant image

