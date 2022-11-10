Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
10e Restaurant 10e DTLA
1,128 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Eatery & cocktail lounge supplying elevated Armenian & Lebanese cuisine in sophisticated surrounds.
Location
811 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
