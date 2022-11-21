Main picView gallery

10 Main Cafe & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

10 Main Street

Bristol, CT 06010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Soup of The Day 11/18
Breakfast Sandwich
Sandwich

Hot Beverages / Ice Coffee

House blend Coffee

$2.00+

Premium fresh ground light roast

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.00+

Medium-dark blend

Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Naturally decaffeinated, medium roast

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Teas

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Two Grade A large Eggs and Cheese on a fresh Harvest Bakery Roll phtoto is of a Two egg ,Pepper jack cheese Fresh Jalapeno, roasted peppers , raw Onion price as shown $5.00

Hash Brown (1)

Hash Brown (1)

$1.50
Hash Browns (2)

Hash Browns (2)

$2.50

2 crispy baked not fried Hash browns !! yummy

Parfait

Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Fresh Fruit & Honey Oat Granola

English Muffin (sandwich size )

$1.50

Bagel

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.75

Garitt's Breakfast Bomber

$9.00

4 XL cage free eggs smoked Keilbasa .american cheese oven baked On a 12" Harvest bakery grinder roll

Bakery Items

Bagel

$1.50

fresh from Harvest Bakery

English Muffin

$1.25

Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Giant Pretzel

$4.75Out of stock

Giant Pretzel warmed to prefection

Raspberry Crumb Square

$3.50Out of stock

Harvest Bakery Large Raspberry Crumb Square

Blueberry Cheese Ring Cake 1 Slice

$3.00Out of stock

XL Muffins

$2.75

Rocky Road Brownies

$2.50

Daily Specials 11/18

12" Turkey Grinder let, tom, bacon, spicy chili aioli w/ State line chips & Foxon park soda

$15.00

large harvest vegetable soup & garlic bread w/mozz

$8.00

tuna ,let,tom, provolone on Harvest Bakery hard roll w/ medium 12oz soup

$13.00

Hot Soup of the Day

Hot Soup of The Day 11/18

$5.00+

Deli Sandwich

Sandwich

$7.50

12 Inch Grinder

12 Inch Grinder

$11.50

Wraps

Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

$8.50

Spinach Wrap

$8.50

Whole Wheat Wrap

$8.50

Salads

House Garden Salad

$5.00+

Antipasto

$7.00+

includes ham ,salami,pepperoni,provolone pepperoncini,roasted pepppers, bell peppers ,onion ,black olives,mixed greens,

Chef Salad

$7.00+

includes ham ,turkey,provolone, hard boiled egg, mixed greens,onion ,bell peppers ,black olives ,mixed greens

Greek Salad

$7.00+

includes - feta cheese,stuffed grape leaves ,black olives, pepperoncini peppers , onion , bell peppers,mixed greens,

Gerri's Caprese Salad

$7.00+

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato slices mixed green and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken Salad on House Garden

$7.00+

Chicken Salad with mayo Cranberries,apples,minced onion Served on our house garden salad

Tuna Salad on top of our House garden sald

$7.00+

Diane's Salad

$7.00+

Diane's Salad mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles ,cucumbers, apple slices , sliced apple ,craisins

Signature Sandwiches

Maine Italian

Maine Italian

$7.50

If you know, you know. A famous sandwich in the Portland, Maine area for nearly 100 years. "The Italian" consists of a unique soft roll, ham, American cheese, diced onion, tomatoes, sour pickle, Greek olives, bell peppers, a blend of Olive oil and salt and pepper. Definitely a fan favorite

Chicken Cordon Blue

$13.00

12 " Chicken Cutlet with Ham & Swiss oh la la good

Capicola on Fire

$13.00

Capicola -Fresh Jalapeno - Onion - Pepper Jack Cheese - Roasted Peppers , Marinara Sauce baked in the oven !!!!! love this sandwich . I invented it 40 years ago out of bordum sick & tired of eating the standard food at the pizza place i worked at ....

French Bread Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.25

French Bread Pizza w/ cheese = $7.25 .75 per item as shown with sausage $8.00

Apps & Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.50

A 12" toasted garlic bread spiced just right

Garlic Bread w/ Mozzerella

$6.00

Foot Long toasted garlic bread covered in Mozzarella

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$3.25

(3) three stuffed grape leaves stuffed with rice and seasoning a traditional Greek Favorite !

Stuffed Hot Peppers Pepper Delights

$5.00

3 Stuffed hot cherry peppers with prosciutto & provolone just AWESOMENESS !!

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Chicken Salad Side Order

$4.00+

A 10 Main Cafe fan favorite a chicken salad served Chicken .Mayo,onion,celery,apples,crasins, seasonings

Hardroll W/ Butter

$1.25

12 " Grinder Roll w/butter

$2.00

Tuna Salad side order

$4.00+

Side Egg Salad -

$4.00+

Cooler Drinks

Foxon Park 12oz Glass Bottle

Foxon Park 12oz Glass Bottle

$2.00

local soda company in East Haven !! foxonpark.com "ALL-WAYS IN GOOD TASTE"

Pepsi 20 oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.25Out of stock
Pepsi Cream Soda Cola 20oz

Pepsi Cream Soda Cola 20oz

$2.25

Pepsi Cream Soda Cola / Soda Shop Series 20oz.

Schwepps Black Cherry 20oz.

Schwepps Black Cherry 20oz.

$2.25
16oz. PEPSI Tall Cans

16oz. PEPSI Tall Cans

$2.00
Soda - Cans 12oz

Soda - Cans 12oz

$1.15

12 oz soda cans photo for reference only 1 can = 1.15

Poland Spring Water - 16.9 oz

Poland Spring Water - 16.9 oz

$1.25
Dowser 24oz. Sport Top

Dowser 24oz. Sport Top

$2.00

Dowser spring 24ounce Sport Top

Large Poland Spring 33.8 oz

Large Poland Spring 33.8 oz

$2.25
Gatorade 20oz

Gatorade 20oz

$2.00

Gatorade 20 0z picture for reference 1 bottle = $2.00

Powerade 20oz

Powerade 20oz

$1.75

Powerade photo for reference only 1 20 oz. bottle = $1.75

Pure Leaf / Honey Green Tea 18.5oz

Pure Leaf / Honey Green Tea 18.5oz

$2.50

18.5 oz

Pure Leaf / Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz.

Pure Leaf / Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz.

$2.50

18.5 Pure Leaf Tea & lemonade

Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Arnold Palmer Half & Half Ice Tea & Lemonade

Arnold Palmer Half & Half Ice Tea & Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

slim cans 11.5 oz.

Arizona Green Tea 16oz

Arizona Green Tea 16oz

$1.75Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

VUE 16oz./ nutrient enhanced vitamin Tea

VUE 16oz./ nutrient enhanced vitamin Tea

$4.00

Mixed Berry flavor / nutrient enhanced vitamin tea with only 7 grams of sugar www.VUEdrink.com

Orange Juice 12oz

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.00
Apple Juice 10 oz

Apple Juice 10 oz

$1.50
Nesquik 14oz

Nesquik 14oz

$3.00

Nesquick 14 0z photo for reference only 1 bottle = $ 3.00

Naked Juice Strawberry Banana 15.2oz

Naked Juice Strawberry Banana 15.2oz

$5.00

Naked Juice/ strawberry banana 15.2 oz

Protein Shakes

Protein Shakes

Protein shakes

Monster

Monster

$3.25
Hal's Seltzer 20oz

Hal's Seltzer 20oz

$2.50
S.Pelligrino 16.9 oz

S.Pelligrino 16.9 oz

$2.50
Waterloo Flavored Seltzer

Waterloo Flavored Seltzer

$1.15

16 Oz Mountain Dew Tall Cans

Rockstar Fruit Punch

Retail Items

Kozy Shack Rice Pudding

$1.25
Chocolate Covered Oreos (4)

Chocolate Covered Oreos (4)

$4.75

Chocolate Covered Oreos / Made in house !!! good stuff right here

Chocolate Covered Pretzels (2)

$3.25

Staff's Pickles

$7.50

Oreos

$1.50

Cereal

$2.00

Protein Bar

$2.25

Candy Bar

$1.50

Beef Jerky

$3.00

Beef Stick

$2.00

Nuts

$1.50

Granola Bar w/protein

$1.50

Pop Tarts

$1.50

Gum

$1.50

Small Peanuts

$0.75

Parfait

$4.75

Slim Jims (2)

$0.75

Whole Milk

Small 16oz

$1.75

Medium 24 oz

$2.75

Large 32 oz

$3.75

Fresh Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Small Red Apple

$0.75

Small Granny Smith Apple

$0.75

theses apples are HUGE !!!!!!

Orange

$1.25Out of stock

Nectarine

$1.25Out of stock

Grapefruit

$1.75

Potato Chips

Cracker Jack 1.25 oz

Cracker Jack 1.25 oz

$1.25

1.25 oz. bag 1 bag $1.25

Deep River snacks

Deep River snacks

$1.75+

2 oz Bag $1.75 5oz bag $3.25 many flavors

State Line chips

State Line chips

$1.50+

a local favorite !! small 1.5 oz $1.50 large 5.5oz $2.49

Wise chips

Wise chips

$4.29

fan favorite Wise Chips Large 7.5 oz bags in many flavor Southern Sweet Heat ,Original,Sour Cream & Onion Ridges , BBQ,Salt & Vinegar , Onion & Garlic Original Ridges, Cheddar & Sour Cream 1 bag $4.29

Pretzels

Pretzels

$2.00
Cape Cod 2.5 0z

Cape Cod 2.5 0z

$2.25

Cape Cod 2.5 oz bags $2.25

Humpty Dumpty 9 oz.

Humpty Dumpty 9 oz.

$3.25

Giant 9oz. size $3.00 Wow !!!

Cleveland Country Store Items

Baby Dills 16oz

$8.99

Hot & Sweet Bread & Butter Pickles 16oz.

$8.99

Bread & Butter Pickles 16 oz

$8.99

Pickled Asparagus 16 oz

$11.99

Apple Butter 16.5 oz

$7.99

Mango Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$8.99

5-Fire Roasted Salsa 14oz

$8.99

Wild Blueberry Spread 16.5 oz

$8.99

Concord Grape Spread

$8.99

Beer Bread Classic Mix

$6.99

Beer Bread Mix Garlic Rosemary

$6.99

Beer Bread Kick Yo Ass Hot

$6.99

Hilltop Apiaries

12 oz. Honey Bears

$9.99

1 lb. Wildflower Honey

$9.99

Natural Soap

$9.99

Beekeeper's Choice Black Tea

$9.99

Whipped Honey

$10.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee, breakfast and deli sandwiches

Location

10 Main Street, Bristol, CT 06010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

People's Choice Pizza - Bristol - Bristol
orange starNo Reviews
170 Riverside Avenue Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Dough Bros Pizza - 25 Middle St
orange starNo Reviews
25 Middle St Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Fresh Craft Grille
orange starNo Reviews
650 Farmington Avenue Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Chunky Tomato
orange star4.5 • 517
897 Farmington Ave Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
The Hangry Fork
orange starNo Reviews
2 North St. Wolcott, CT 06716
View restaurantnext
Kizl's Family Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 770
2014 West St SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bristol

Bell City Diner
orange star4.5 • 531
782 Pine st Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Chunky Tomato
orange star4.5 • 517
897 Farmington Ave Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bristol
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston