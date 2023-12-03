Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5040 Spring Mountain Road #6, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rincon de Buenos Aires - Spring Mountain
No Reviews
5300 W Spring Mountain Rd #117 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurant
Nashville Hot Chicken - Las Vegas, NV
No Reviews
4860 West Desert Inn Road Suite 7 Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant