10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
10th & Piedmont, former home of Outwrite Bookstore, is more than just a business for us and for our community. For years, it has symbolized human rights, equality, and diversity. 10th & Piedmont is an extension of Gilbert’s Midtown, also known as G’s, which has proudly served Midtown since 2000 and shares those same core values.
Location
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309
