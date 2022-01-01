Restaurant header imageView gallery

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne

Atlanta, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Event Payment 100

Burgers/Sliders/Other Stuff

Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.95Out of stock

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS (2) w/ SOUTHERN SLAW, HOUSE PICKLE, HOME-MADE HONEY MUSTARD, HONEY WHEAT BUNS

Salmon Sliders

$14.95Out of stock

HAWAIIAN SALMON SLIDERS/ ATLANTIC SALMON, WASABI AIOLI, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TERIYAKI, HONEY WHEAT BUNS

10P Burger.

$14.95

Catfish Bites

$9.95

CATFISH BITES w/ CREOLE REMOULADE

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Salmon Belly

$12.00Out of stock

6 Boneless wings

$9.00Out of stock

6pc Chicken Wings

$13.00

UNICORN TOSSED WITH SWEET CHILI AND MAGIC DUST BUFFALO HOT, MEDIUM OR MILD ZESTY LEMON PEPPER TOSSED WET WITH LEMON PEPPER SEASONING JAMAICAN JERK HOT OR MEDIUM: TOSSED WET WITH JAMAICAN JERK RUB GINGER TERIYAKI SWEET AND TANGY ASIAN TERIYAKI SAUCE BOURBON BBQ BOURBON SPIKED BBQ SAUCE WITH A KICK

12 Pc Wings

$19.95

Wings

6pc Chicken Wings

$13.00

UNICORN TOSSED WITH SWEET CHILI AND MAGIC DUST BUFFALO HOT, MEDIUM OR MILD ZESTY LEMON PEPPER TOSSED WET WITH LEMON PEPPER SEASONING JAMAICAN JERK HOT OR MEDIUM: TOSSED WET WITH JAMAICAN JERK RUB GINGER TERIYAKI SWEET AND TANGY ASIAN TERIYAKI SAUCE BOURBON BBQ BOURBON SPIKED BBQ SAUCE WITH A KICK

12 Pc Wings

$19.95

6pc Chicken Wings (Copy)

$10.95

UNICORN TOSSED WITH SWEET CHILI AND MAGIC DUST BUFFALO HOT, MEDIUM OR MILD ZESTY LEMON PEPPER TOSSED WET WITH LEMON PEPPER SEASONING JAMAICAN JERK HOT OR MEDIUM: TOSSED WET WITH JAMAICAN JERK RUB GINGER TERIYAKI SWEET AND TANGY ASIAN TERIYAKI SAUCE BOURBON BBQ BOURBON SPIKED BBQ SAUCE WITH A KICK

Small Plates

Broccoli App

$11.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

Crab M&C

$14.00

Corn Fritters

$9.00

Potato Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Tomato Toast

$12.00

Succotash

$13.00

Salads

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chef Special

$13.95

Steak

$33.00

Salmon

$26.00

Catfish

$19.00

Half Chicken Plate

$24.00Out of stock

10P Burger

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

Original C&W

$16.00

Spicy C&W

$16.00

Savory C&W

$16.00

Veggie C&W

$16.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Black Eyed peas

$6.00

Zucchini

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Fries - Crispy

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Dinner Sauces

Bleu Cheese Butter

$3.00

Caper Relish

$3.00

Hot Honey

$3.00

Gribiche

$3.00

Hot Honey

$3.00

White Gravy

$3.00

Sorghum Butter

$3.00

Maple Syrup

$3.00

Spicy Butter

$3.00

Rosemary Butter

$3.00

Greek Yogurt

$3.00

Grand Marnier Cream

$3.00

Weekly Specials

Thursday Fried Chicken Special

$20.00

Food

Catfish Nuggets

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
10th & Piedmont, former home of Outwrite Bookstore, is more than just a business for us and for our community. For years, it has symbolized human rights, equality, and diversity. 10th & Piedmont is an extension of Gilbert's Midtown, also known as G's, which has proudly served Midtown since 2000 and shares those same core values.

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

