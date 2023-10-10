Beignets

Big Beignet

$7.99

Regular Beignet

$4.99

Classics

Impossible Burger

$14.69

1/4 Lb Lunch Special (Tues-Fri)

$10.49

Double Big Burger

$20.99

Double Regular Burger

$15.75

11:11 Burger

$16.79

Big Burger

$14.69

Regular Burger

$11.55

Little Burger

$10.49

Grilled Cheese Line

Grilled Cheese

$8.39

Kid's Meals

Kid's Mac "N Cheese

$7.39

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.39

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.39

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.39

Kid's Burger

$7.39

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.69

Phondy Cheese Steak

$14.69

Patty Melt

$12.59

Jumbo Hot Dog

$8.39

Fish Sandwich

$13.69

Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken & Waffle

$14.69

Club Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Chicken Bowl

$11.59

BLT

$10.49

Shakes

Shake of the Month

$4.79

Shake

$4.79

Signature Burgers

Wisconsin Burger

$11.59

Heater Burger

$13.69

Tequilla Jam Burger

$12.59

PB&J Burger

$12.59

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.59

Mac 'N Cheese Burger

$12.59

Lonestar Burger

$12.59

L.A. Burger

$13.69

Juicy Lucy

$12.59

Curd Burger

$12.59

Crusted Cheddar Burger

$12.59

Oktoberfest Burger

$14.99

Breakfast Buffet Burger

$12.59

Black 'N Bleu Burger

$12.59

Bacon-Eater

$13.11

Soda/Drinks

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Sides & Starters

Wings

Sweet Potato Fry

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mac 'N Cheese

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

French Fries

$3.29

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Cheesy Fries

$4.89

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Side Sauces

Cheese Cup

$1.44

Ranch

$0.35

Cajun Ranch

$0.35

Sriracha

$0.35

Tartar Sauce

$0.79

Cocktail Sauce

$0.79

Marinara

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

A1

$0.35

Avocado Aoili

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

11:11 Signature Sauce

$0.66

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Ghost Pepper

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Craft Beer BBQ

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Pizza

Full Pizza

$20.99

Half (1/2) Pizza

$12.59

Chili

32oz (Quart) Chili

$9.99

16oz Chili

$5.79

marian donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00