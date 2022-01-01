11/11 Burgers & Fries Wixom
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
49078 Pontiac Trail, Wixom, MI 48393
Gallery
