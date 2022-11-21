Restaurant header imageView gallery

110 reserve 110 west midland ave

review star

No reviews yet

110 west midland ave

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Warmed Herbed Nuts

$4.00

Sweet & Spicy mixed nuts with Rosemary

Spinich Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Artichoke/Veggies/Pita

Hummus board

$9.00

Hummus/Veggies/Pita

Charcuterie board

$15.00

Meats/Cheese/Fruits/Veggies/nuts

Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted bread/tomato pesto

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla Chips with salsa

Soups & Salads

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romain/dressing/Crutons

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romain/dressing/Crutons/Mesquite Chicken

Soup of the Day Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day Bread Bowl

$12.00

Main

Roasted Smashed Potatoes

$12.00

Potatoes/Buff Ranch/Bacon/Onions

Chicken Satay Bowl

$16.00

Chicken/Rice/Edamame/Broc/Cab

French Dip

$15.00

Hoagy roll/Cheese/roast beef/Horseradish sauce

Pita Blt

$11.00

Pita/Bacon/Greens/tomato/Italian mayo

Pita Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pita/Cheese

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Sourdough/Pesto/Mozz/Tomato/Greens

Italian Panini

$15.00

Sourdough/Italian/Provolone/Red peppers

110 Reserve Hamburger

$13.00

Reserve hamburger

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Caprese Panini with Chicken

$15.00

Meatball sandwich

$15.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Hibiscus drizzle with Hibiscus flower

Choclate Cake

$10.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Pita bread

Extra Bacon

$2.50

Bacon

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$1.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coke with Grenadine and cheeries

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Womens V-Neck short sleeve

Womens V-Neck short sleeve

$24.99

Unisex Long sleeve

Unisex Long Sleeve

$24.99

HATS

Hats

$34.99

Misc

Patty

$5.00

Pita

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Veggies

$2.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SL Cheese

$1.50

Side Salsa

$2.00

Shirt

$25.99

Charcuterie Platter

$200.00

Hat

$34.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

French Onion

$5.00

Gratuity

$953.20

Pumpkin donation

Event Food

Twisted Witches fingers with cheese

$10.00

Howler with Chips

$5.00

Vampire Chips/salsa/boo cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 west midland ave, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mountainara Cucina Italiana - 727 Gold Hill Place South
orange starNo Reviews
727 Gold Hill Place South Woodland Park, CO 80863
View restaurantnext
420 W. Midland Ave P.O Box 5890 - Woodland Park
orange starNo Reviews
420 west midland ave p.o.box 5890 woodland park, CO 80863
View restaurantnext
Peak View BBQ & Taproom - 1139 U.S. 24
orange starNo Reviews
1139 U.S. 24 Woodland Park, CO 80863
View restaurantnext
Wines of Colorado
orange starNo Reviews
8045 West Highway 24 Cascade, CO 80809
View restaurantnext
Pies and Grinders - Monument - 15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120
orange starNo Reviews
15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120 Monument, CO 80132
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Cup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
251 Front St Monument, CO 80132
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Woodland Park
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston