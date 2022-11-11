A map showing the location of Eleven 03 Sandwiches Spring St. BarView gallery

Eleven 03 Sandwiches Spring St. Bar

review star

No reviews yet

626 South Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Korean

Korean

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sauce, Kimchi Slaw, Persian Cucumber, Green Onions, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds on Brioche Bun (Potato Chips Included).

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cured Pork Belly, Mayo, Pickled Daikon-Carrot, Persian Cucumber, Cilantro, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Chili Oil on Multi-Grain Stick.

Cubano Clasico

Cubano Clasico

$15.00

Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Butter, Housemade Pickles on Ciabatta (Potato Chips Included).

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Chimichurri Portobello, Gouda, Grueyre and Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Butter on Brioche Bun (Potato Chips Included).

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Grilled Chicken or Grilled Portobello, Classic Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach & Tomato on Ciabatta Bread (Potato Chips Included).

To Share

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings with Chipotle Ranch.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$6.00

Soft Baked Butter Pretzel Served with Spicy Brown Mustard.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Homemade Ranch Choice of Plain Or Honey Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Buffalo Flat Bread

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Ranch & Scallions on Flat Bread Pizza.

Salami Flat Bread

$15.00

Salami, Mozzarella, House Marinara Sauce, Onion, Jalapenos & Mustard on a Flat Bread Pizza.

Korean Sliders

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sauce, Kimchi Slaw, Persian Cucumber, Green Onions, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds on 3 Mini Brioche Buns.

Frito Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Housemade Chili Bean, Cheddar Cheese & Jalapenos over Frito Chips.

Potato Chips

$2.00

Dirty - Funky Fusion Potato Chips

Dessert

Churro

Churro

$1.50

Deep Fried Dough Rolled in Sugar & Cinnamon.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

626 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vespaio
orange starNo Reviews
225 South Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
BAR AMÁ
orange star4.7 • 497
118 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Pi LA - 124 W. 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 W. 4th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 21
330 S Hope Street suite 205 Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
609 S. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston