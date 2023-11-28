1111 Nikkei Izakaya
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Through exceptional care in selecting and handling fresh ingredients, and in employing our precise culinary techniques, we create surprising dishes -easy to understand- yet very distinguished in their flavors. Rather than fine dining, 1111 offers something perhaps even more enjoyable: fine food in a comfortable, more casual atmosphere. We will continually refresh our menu with seasonal discoveries, and give a distinctly Peruvian-Japanese twist to every elaboration. Enjoy!
12661 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33157
