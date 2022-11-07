Restaurant header imageView gallery

1111 Peruvian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

12661 South Dixie Highway

Pinecrest, FL 33157

Order Again

WATER & SOFT DRINKS

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Inca Kola

$3.99

Diet Inca Kola

$3.99

Club Soda

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Coconut Water

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Starters Online

Chicharrón de Pollo

$12.50

Fried chicken bits served with a 5 spice chinese vinaigrette and sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Diablo Cauliflower

$12.50

Fried cauliflower bites served in our diablo sauce, refreshing yogurt sauce, topped with scallions, and sesame seeds.

Pulpo Parrillero

$25.00

Grilled octopus marinated in an anticuchera sauce, served with choclo pureé and fried kale.

Yucca al Aji Amarillo

$12.00

Fried yucca topped with aji amarillo sauce and olive mayo.

Ceviche Online

Traditional

$19.00

Corvina, cancha, choclo, red onion, sweet potato in traditional leche de tigre.

Aji Amarillo

$19.00

Corvina, cancha, choclo, red onion, sweet potato in aji amarillo leche de tigre.

Rocoto Puerto

$19.00

Corvina, cancha, choclo, red onion, sweet potato in rocoto leche de tigre.

Apaltado 1111

$23.50

Corvina, avocado, red onion, capers, aji limo, in a creamy leche de tigre. Garnished with extra virgin olive oil.

Chalanero

$24.00

Red snapper, octopus, cancha, choclo, red onion, sweet potato, aji limo, lime juice and fried calamari.

Carretillero

$23.00

Shrimp, octopus, corvina, cancha, choclo, onions in our carretillera leche de tigre; topped with fried calamari.

Soups & Salads Online

Chilcano Miso Soup

$8.00

Fish broth, corvina, miso, and scallions.

Chupe de Camarones

$17.00

Shrimp concentrate, touch of cream, mint, queso fresco, rice, shrimp, and a prawn.

1111 House Salad

$8.00

Kani crab, shredded carrots, daikon, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds and kimchee vinaigrette. Topped fried egg.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Tomato, onions, cucumber, black olives, caper berries, feta cheese, croutons and balsamic vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

$14.50

Entrees Online

Chaufa Yakimeshi Aeropuerto

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, chicken, smoked ham, and egg tortilla stir-fried rice with a nikkei sweet and sour sauce, topped with wonton flakes.

1111 Lomo Saltado

$27.00

Beef tenderloin sautéed with red onions, tomatoes, french fries and served with white rice topped with fried egg.

Pescado a lo Macho

$28.00

Lightly fried corvina, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and seafood mix in an “A Lo Macho” sauce.

Crocante Chifero

$27.50

Semi - crispy cho mein noodles, panka - marinated chicken and shrimp with our oyster

Arroz con Mariscos

$32.00Out of stock

Jasmine rice, jumbo shrimp, scallops, mussels, seafood mix, green peas, and carrots served with salsa criolla.

Arroz con Chancho

$29.00

Crunchy tender pork chicharron, peruvian corriander rice, avocado, fresh radish chalaquita.

Sides Online

Yakimeshi

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Arroz con Choclo

$8.00

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.00

Sushi Rice

$5.50

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Kids Menu Online

Chicken Nuggets with french fries

$12.00

Fish Nuggets with french fries

$12.00

Fettuccine

$12.00

Desserts Online

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten free chocolate cake crumbled on top of an astonishing lucuma bavarois.

Chirimoya Cake

$10.00

Sugar apple bavarois, dulce de leche and crushed French meringue.

Suspiro Limeño 1111

$10.00

Homemade “natilla”, topped with port wine infused Italian meringue.

Strawberry Pavlova

$10.00

Almond dacquoise topped with dulce de leche, Chantilly and fresh sliced strawberries.

Alfajores

$10.00

Layered butter shortbread cookie filled with dulce de leche and dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Sponge Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Fluffy chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream and topped with hot fudge.

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Nikkei Starters Online

Sticky Shrimp

$19.00

Fried shrimp seasoned in a creamy spicy sauce, peanuts and scallions served over a sesame chow mein rice noodle.

Edemame

$8.50

Boiled green soybeans served with sesame oil, togarashi and rock salt.

Shrimp Harumaki

$15.00

Fried shrimp-stuffed spring roll served with aji Amarillo dipping sauce.

Capon Street Dumplings

$12.50

Fried or steamed chicken gyoza served in hot ponzu broth, scallions and aji limo.

Nikkei Ceviche

$21.50

Tuna, daikon, onions, cucumber, togarashi, sesame seeds and kimchee base in a Nikkei leche de tigre; topped with toasted peanuts, scallions and carrots.

Tiraditos Online

Salmon al Aji Amarillo Tiradito

$19.50

Thinly sliced salmon, crunchy quinoa, sweet potato strings in aji Amarillo leche de tigre.

Tuna Tataki Tiradito

$19.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna, daikon, scallions, sesame seeds in our 1111 house ponzu sauce.

Hamachi Tiradito

$21.00

Thinly sliced yellow tail hamachi, crunchy quinoa, greek yogurt in our 1111 house ponzu sauce.

Traditional Tiradito

$18.00

Thinly sliced red snapper, sweet potato, cilantro, olive oil, chalaquita, aji limo in traditional leche de tigre.

Rolls Online

Zakecado Maki

$18.50

Filled with salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese; topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and shoestring sweet potatoes.

Nibui Passion Maki

$18.00

Filled with shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with torched salmon and passion fruit tare, lemon zest.

Rocoto Volcano

$18.00

Filled with tempura shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped with a torched rocoto volcano scallop and kani.

Torched Maki

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus, kani krab, topped with torched garlic – truffled butter scallops.

Tai Maki

$18.00

Panko shrimp, avocado, topped with tai fish grated daikon, scallions sesame seed leche de tigre.

Tuna Tartar Maki

$21.50

Tempura shrimp, kani krab, masago, topped with tuna tartar, ponzu glaze and sweet wasabi sauce.

Inka Maki

$19.00

Filled with fresh salmon, tuna, cream cheese and avocado, topped with crunchy quinoa, scallions, eel sauce and aji amarillo.

Hamachi-San Maki

$21.00

Filled with kani krab salad, panko shrimp, avocado topped with hamachi, quinoa, eel sauce and lemon zest. Garnished with kimchi base and micro cilantro.

Tuna Acevichado

$18.00

Nikkei style sushi, filled with panko shrimp and avocado, topped with thin sliced tuna, house acevichado sauce and shoestring sweet potatoes.

Tuna Acevichado Half Roll

$10.00

Salmon Acevichado

$18.00

Nikkei style sushi filled with kani crab salad and avocado topped with thin sliced salmon and house aji amarillo acevichado sauce.

Salmon Acevichado Half Roll

$10.00

Rocoto Acevichado

$18.00

Nikkei style sushi, filled with panko shrimp and avocado topped with white fish of the day, chalaquita and rocoto acevichado sauce.

Rocoto Acevichado Half Roll

$10.00

Nigiri Online

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.50

Eel sauce, yogurt, kimchi, micro-cilantro.

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Eel sauce, scallions.

Salmon Nigiri

$8.50

Aji amarillo sauce, truffle oil, micro-cilantro.

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.50

Aji amarillo , sesame seeds, micro-cilantro.

Lane Snapper Nigiri

$8.50

Chalaquita, lime juice, micro-cilantro.

Sashimi Duos Online

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

Tuna Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Sashimi

$11.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Lane Snapper Sashimi

$14.00

Hosomaki Online

Hamachi Hosomaki

$8.00

Small one-ingredient roll

Unagi Hosomaki

$10.00

Small one-ingredient roll

Tuna Hosomaki

$8.00

Small one-ingredient roll

Salmon Hosomaki

$7.00

Small one-ingredient roll

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Through exceptional care in selecting and handling fresh ingredients, and in employing our precise culinary techniques, we create surprising dishes -easy to understand- yet very distinguished in their flavors. Rather than fine dining, 1111 offers something perhaps even more enjoyable: fine food in a comfortable, more casual atmosphere. We will continually refresh our menu with seasonal discoveries, and give a distinctly Peruvian-Japanese twist to every elaboration. Enjoy!

Website

Location

12661 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33157

Directions

