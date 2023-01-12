1115 Mobile Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Style Dishes prepared either Traditionally or Plant-Based at no cost to flavor!
Location
1115 mobile, Richmond, VA 23224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thirsty's RVA - 3516 Forest Hill Ave
No Reviews
3516 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA 23225
View restaurant
Trio Restaurant & Lounge - 3817 Hull Street Road
No Reviews
3817 Hull Street Road Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurant