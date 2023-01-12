Restaurant header imageView gallery

1115 Mobile Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1115 mobile

Richmond, VA 23224

Popular Items

Nugs
The Triple M
The O.G.

Chicken Sandos

The Triple M

The Triple M

$11.00

Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with MMM sauce, Green Onions, and Pickles on a Toasted Bun. Served with Fries.

The O.G.

The O.G.

$12.00

Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles on Toasted Bun. Served with Fries.

The Texas Beach

The Texas Beach

$12.00

Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, and Pickled Red Onions in between Two Toasted Buns, served with Fries. Mild heat, like a spring day at the beautiful Texas Beach.

Plain Jane

$10.50
No Comply

No Comply

$12.00

Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with No Comply Sauce, Red Onions, Dragon Slaw (Asian inspired coleslaw) and Pickles on a Toasted Bun. Served with Fries.

Nugs

Nugs

Nugs

$7.50

Hand-Breaded Nugs, with a choice of 1 sauce. (Minimum 8 nugs in an order) (Pictured with an extra sauce)

Tacos

Chipollo Tacos

Chipollo Tacos

$9.50Out of stock

Chipotle Marinated Chick'n, Cilantro, and Red Onions on a Corn Tortilla. (GF, Plant-Based Only)

Vegan Cimmichangas

$9.00

(2) Chipotle marinated plant based chicken chimmichangas with chipotle mayo dipping sauce.

Sides and Apps

Fries

$3.50

Ya know, Long and Crispy, and Truck-Seasoned

Cheez Fries

Cheez Fries

$6.50Out of stock

More Fries, with Plant-Based Cheez Sauce made with Rooted Delights, garnished with Green Onions.

El Toro Fries

El Toro Fries

$8.50

Seasoned Fries topped with Plant Based Cheez sauce, Vegan Ranch, Chipotle Mayo, Red and Green Onions

Sweet Heat Puppies

Sweet Heat Puppies

$6.50

Jalapeño Plant-Based Hush Puppies, served with your choice of Georgia Summer (Peach Jabenero) or AR's Hot Honey.

Sauces

Extra Sauce

Choose from a selection of our Truck-Made Sauces

Sauce Flight

Sauce Flight

$4.00

One of each of our Truck-Made Sauces. Those include MMM Sauce (Yellow) No Comply (Brown BBQ), Chipotle Mayo (Orange), Ranch (White), Dragon Sauce (Tan) and Georgia Summer (Tan, thicker)

AR's Hot Honey (Traditional)

AR's Hot Honey (Traditional)

$1.75Out of stock

2 oz of AR's Hot Honey (This Item Is NOT Plant-Based)

Beverages

Purple Lemonade

Purple Lemonade

$3.00

Our fresh-squeezed lemonade colored hot pink using Butterfly Pea Powder.

Coke

Coke

$1.75

A nice refreshing can of coke

Sprite

Sprite

$1.75

A nice refreshing can of sprite.

Water

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75

A nice refreshing can of Diet coke

Yerba Mate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday Closed
Friday 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Style Dishes prepared either Traditionally or Plant-Based at no cost to flavor!

Location

1115 mobile, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

