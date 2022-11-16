Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

112 Eatery

1,781 Reviews

$$$

112 N 3rd Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Burrata Toast w/Walnut Pesto
Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs
112 Steak Tartare*

Appetizers

112 Steak Tartare*

112 Steak Tartare*

$23.00

Traditional hand chopped raw beef with grilled bread. *consuming raw or undercooked animal protein products may increase the risk of food borne illness for some individuals.

Blue Prawns

Blue Prawns

$21.00

Fried prawns with Sriracha mayo and rice vinegar. 4 per order.

Braised Pork Turnover w/ Butternut Squash & Brown Butter Honey

$12.00

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Bread. Served with butter.

Apple & Mango Salad

$16.00
Burrata Toast w/Walnut Pesto

Burrata Toast w/Walnut Pesto

$19.00

Grilled bread topped with orange marmalade, burrata and walnut pesto.

Chicken & Mushroom Pâté w/ Grilled Country Bread

$14.00
Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$14.00

A half pound of brined frog legs, pan seared with brown butter, garlic, shallots and capers.

Kale Salad w/ Balsamic Almond Vinaigrette

Kale Salad w/ Balsamic Almond Vinaigrette

$14.00

Blanched kale dressed with almond vinaigrette.

Kinkhali Dumpling

Kinkhali Dumpling

$12.00

Eastern European style dumpling. Veal and pork filled purse resting on buerre monte.

Lamb Scottadito w/Goat Milk Yogurt

Lamb Scottadito w/Goat Milk Yogurt

$19.00

Seared rack of thinly pounded lamb chops with herbed goat milk yogurt.

Octopus w/Avocado Puree, Radish & Mint Salad

Octopus w/Avocado Puree, Radish & Mint Salad

$18.00

Blanched, braised and fried octopus tentacle with avocado puree, mint salad and pickled shallots.

Romaine w/ Parmigiano Reggiano

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Brown Cow Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs tossed in an aged sherry vinaigrette

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chopped shrimp in a spicy cocktail sauce.

Sweet and Sour Crab Salad

Sweet and Sour Crab Salad

$20.00

Alaskan King Crab, Napa cabbage and cucumber with a sweet & sour vinaigrette.

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Raw ahi tuna ground with chives. Served on pumpernickel bread with lemon spread.

Entrees

Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo

Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo

$27.00

Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.

Scallops w/Oyster Mushrooms

Scallops w/Oyster Mushrooms

$31.00

U10 sea scallops pan fried with oyster mushrooms. 2 per order.

Prime Bavette w/Nori

Prime Bavette w/Nori

$34.00

8 oz. bavette steak rolled in nori, pan roasted and served with ponzu.

112 Cheeseburger

112 Cheeseburger

$15.00

A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.

Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs

Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs

$29.00

House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.

Halibut with Prosciutto Crust and Salmoriglio Sauce

Halibut with Prosciutto Crust and Salmoriglio Sauce

$35.00

Pan Seared halibut with prosciutto and sage crust. Served with braised artichokes.

Gnocchi with Lobster and Arrabbiata

$37.00

Gnocchi with lobster tail and arrabbiata sauce.

Sides

Buttered Spinach

$12.00

Brown butter sautéed spinach with black truffle.

Cauliflower Fritters

$15.00

Beer battered and fried cauliflower topped with parmesan and a side of bagna cauda.

French Fries

French Fries

$10.00

Served with aioli and ketchup.

Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano

Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano

$15.00

Gnocchi, served with butter and topped with parmigiana-Reggiano cheese.

Pan Roasted Salsify w/ Lobster Velouté

$14.00

Dessert

Belgian Waffle w/ Chocolate Sauce

Belgian Waffle w/ Chocolate Sauce

$13.00

Coconut Cake

$13.00
Mocha Mousse Torte

Mocha Mousse Torte

$13.00

Espresso-infused chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate glaze.

Nancy Silverton's Butterscotch Budino

$13.00
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$13.00

Additional Items

Side of Bread

$4.00

Retail

112 Hat

$25.00

112 Tote Bag

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

Location

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

