112 Pizzeria Bistro

2528 S Adams Rd

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Cheese Bread Stix
18" Pepperoni Pizza
18" Cheese Pizza

Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Mozarella

14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni

18" Cheese Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella

18" Pepperoni Pizza

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni

Specialty Pizza w/ Sauce

14" 112 Margherita

14" 112 Margherita

$15.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Roma tomato, Basil

14" 6 Cheese

14" 6 Cheese

$15.99

Mozzarella, Havarti, Chevre, Feta, Parmesan, Reggiano

14" B.L.T.

14" B.L.T.

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, bacon, tomato, Mixed Greens, & drizzled with our house dressing

14" Broadway

14" Broadway

$15.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Red onion & Feta cheese

14" Bugsy Siegel

14" Bugsy Siegel

$15.99

Garlic, mozzarella, havarti, slow-baked ham, cherry peppers and fresh basil

14" Detroiter

14" Detroiter

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Red Onion

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

Mozzarella, Homemade BBQ, Bacon, Slow Baked Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onion

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Slow Baked Ham, Bacon

14" New Yorker

14" New Yorker

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Fresh Basil, drizzled with black truffle oil

14" St. Aubin

14" St. Aubin

$15.99

Fresh & Regular Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Parmesan

14" Stevie B

14" Stevie B

$15.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Bacon, Ham, Jalapeños, and Chèvre

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$15.99

Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

14" Works

14" Works

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Red Onion

14'' San Gennaro

14'' San Gennaro

$15.99

Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Spicy Crumbled Sausage

14" Chicken Parmesan

14" Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, and Pizza Sauce.

18" 112 Margherita

18" 112 Margherita

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarella, roasted garlic, Tomato, Basil

18" 6 Cheese

18" 6 Cheese

$21.99

Mozzarella, Havarti, Chevre, feta, Parmesan, and Reggiano

18" B.L.T.

18" B.L.T.

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, bacon, tomato, arugula, shaved manchego & drizzled with our house dressing

18" Broadway

18" Broadway

$21.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

18" Bugsy Siegel

18" Bugsy Siegel

$21.99

Garlic, mozzarella, havarti, slow-baked ham, cherry peppers and fresh basil

18" Detroiter

18" Detroiter

$21.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Red Onion

18" Hawaiian

18" Hawaiian

$21.99

Mozzarella, Modemade BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Slow-Baked Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onion

18" New Yorker

18" New Yorker

$21.99

Mozzerella, pepperoni, and fresh basil, drizzled with black truffle oil

18" St. Aubin

18" St. Aubin

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

18" Stevie B

18" Stevie B

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Bacon, Slow Baked Ham, Jalapeños, and Chèvre

18" Veggie

18" Veggie

$21.99

Roasted garlic, green pepper, red onion & feta cheese

18" Works

18" Works

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper & white onion

18'' Meat lovers

18'' Meat lovers

$21.99

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Slow-Baked Ham, Bacon

18'' San Gennaro

18'' San Gennaro

$21.99

Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Spicy Crumbled Sausage

18" Chicken Parmesan

18" Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pizza Sauce.

Specialty Pizza w/o Sauce

14" Mediterranean

14" Mediterranean

$15.99

Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

14" Showstopper

14" Showstopper

$15.99

Garlic, mozzarella, chevre, artichokes, tomato and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

14" The Hills

14" The Hills

$15.99

Garlic, Fresh & Regular mozzarella, Prosciutto, Cherry Tomato and Mixed Greens

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion

18" Mediterranean

18" Mediterranean

$21.99

Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

18" Showstopper

18" Showstopper

$21.99

Garlic, mozzarella, chevre, artichokes, tomato and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

18" The Hills

18" The Hills

$21.99

Garlic, fresh & regular mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomato and arugula

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

BBQ, Chicken, Mozzarella, and Red Onion

Pizza Slices

Cheese Pizza Slice - $2.99

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.99
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75
Slice of the Day - $3.99

Slice of the Day

$3.99

Pasta

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$14.99Out of stock
Pasta Palomino

Pasta Palomino

$12.99
Fettuccine Alfredo - $12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99
Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$10.99

Fresh ribbons of pasta served in our homemade marinara with basil and parmigiano

Extras

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh mixed greens with red onion, cherry tomato, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives and topped with your choice of house garlic & parmesan or buttermilk ranch dressing

Cheese Bread Stix - $8.99

Cheese Bread Stix

$8.99
Wings

Wings

$7.99+Out of stock
Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$6.99
Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00
Ice Cream Sandwhich - $5.00

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$5.00
3oz Sauces

3oz Sauces

16oz Sauces

16oz Sauces

$6.25
Jumbo Cream Filled Cupcake

Jumbo Cream Filled Cupcake

$5.99Out of stock
Jumbo Cookies and Creme Cupcake

Jumbo Cookies and Creme Cupcake

$5.99Out of stock
Jumbo Strawberry Cupcake

Jumbo Strawberry Cupcake

$5.99Out of stock

Calzones

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$12.99
San Genaro

San Genaro

$12.99

Green peppers, mozzarella, red onion, & crumbled sausage

Pepperoni & Sausage - $12.99

Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.99
Bacon Jalapeño & Red Onion - $12.99

Bacon Jalapeño & Red Onion

$12.99
BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$12.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.49
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

Calypso

Calypso

$2.99
Bottle Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$0.10
2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2528 S Adams Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Directions

