112 Pizzeria Bistro

Popular Items
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
Specialty Pizza w/ Sauce
14" 112 Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Roma tomato, Basil
14" 6 Cheese
Mozzarella, Havarti, Chevre, Feta, Parmesan, Reggiano
14" B.L.T.
Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, bacon, tomato, Mixed Greens, & drizzled with our house dressing
14" Broadway
Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Red onion & Feta cheese
14" Bugsy Siegel
Garlic, mozzarella, havarti, slow-baked ham, cherry peppers and fresh basil
14" Detroiter
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Red Onion
14" Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Homemade BBQ, Bacon, Slow Baked Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onion
14" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Slow Baked Ham, Bacon
14" New Yorker
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Fresh Basil, drizzled with black truffle oil
14" St. Aubin
Fresh & Regular Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Parmesan
14" Stevie B
Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Bacon, Ham, Jalapeños, and Chèvre
14" Veggie
Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Feta Cheese
14" Works
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Red Onion
14'' San Gennaro
Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Spicy Crumbled Sausage
14" Chicken Parmesan
Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, and Pizza Sauce.
18" 112 Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted garlic, Tomato, Basil
18" 6 Cheese
Mozzarella, Havarti, Chevre, feta, Parmesan, and Reggiano
18" B.L.T.
Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, bacon, tomato, arugula, shaved manchego & drizzled with our house dressing
18" Broadway
Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion & Feta Cheese
18" Bugsy Siegel
Garlic, mozzarella, havarti, slow-baked ham, cherry peppers and fresh basil
18" Detroiter
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Red Onion
18" Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Modemade BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Slow-Baked Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onion
18" New Yorker
Mozzerella, pepperoni, and fresh basil, drizzled with black truffle oil
18" St. Aubin
Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
18" Stevie B
Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Bacon, Slow Baked Ham, Jalapeños, and Chèvre
18" Veggie
Roasted garlic, green pepper, red onion & feta cheese
18" Works
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper & white onion
18'' Meat lovers
Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Slow-Baked Ham, Bacon
18'' San Gennaro
Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Spicy Crumbled Sausage
18" Chicken Parmesan
Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pizza Sauce.
Specialty Pizza w/o Sauce
14" Mediterranean
Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
14" Showstopper
Garlic, mozzarella, chevre, artichokes, tomato and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
14" The Hills
Garlic, Fresh & Regular mozzarella, Prosciutto, Cherry Tomato and Mixed Greens
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella Cheese
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion
18" Mediterranean
Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
18" Showstopper
Garlic, mozzarella, chevre, artichokes, tomato and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
18" The Hills
Garlic, fresh & regular mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomato and arugula
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ, Chicken, Mozzarella, and Red Onion
Extras
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens with red onion, cherry tomato, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives and topped with your choice of house garlic & parmesan or buttermilk ranch dressing
Cheese Bread Stix
Wings
Cookie Skillet
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Sandwhich
3oz Sauces
16oz Sauces
Jumbo Cream Filled Cupcake
Jumbo Cookies and Creme Cupcake
Jumbo Strawberry Cupcake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
