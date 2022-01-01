Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

113 Main

38 Reviews

$$

113 Main St

Oswego, IL 60543

Popular Items

113 Burger
B.Y.O.B
Buttermilk Chicken

Burger

113 Burger

$16.00

Black pepper crusted patty, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli

B.Y.O.B

$12.00

Bun, patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, add cheese (Swiss, cheddar, gruyere, white cheddar, or american) $2 Add Bacon$2, Add Fried egg $1, Avocado $1

Bourbon bbq Burger

$15.00

Appleswood smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion, lettuce, tomato, bourbon bbq

The Beast

$17.00

Mixture of elk, bison, wild boar, wagyu beef, topped with brandied mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun.

Late Night Burger

$18.00

Bacon Double Decker

$17.00

Korean Burger

$16.00

Desserts

113 Seasonal Dessert

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Whipped cream, blackberries

Fruits of Forest Cobbler

$7.00

Blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry baked in a cobbbler crust, topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Entrees

Blackened Strip Steak

$26.00

marinated, pan seared blackened strip steak, Julienne asparagus, caramelized onion and smoked cheddar mashed potato.

Country Fried Chicken

$18.00

Tomato, basil, onion, garlic, panko, pasta, parmesan cream

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, parmesan-herb truffle potatoes

Cedar plank salmon

$24.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches

113 BBQ Chicken

$14.00

113 Kickin' Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Pork

$13.00

slow roasted pork, bourbon bbq sauce, house slaw, fried onions

Blackened Mahi

$15.00

Slaw, grilled pineapple, fresno peppers, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Buttermilk Chicken

$14.00

Blackened buttermilk chicken, prosciutto, gruyere, gilled onions, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli

Philly

$16.00

Shaved prime rib, grilled onions, thai chili, white cheddar

Shrimp and Salmon Cake

$17.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Sides

Crispy Sprouts

$7.00

Bacon, soy ginger

Full Sd. Fries

$4.00

Full Sd. Sweet Fries

$7.00

Small Loaded Fries

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar, scallions, sour cream

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

4 Cheese blend, crispy herb crust

Sautéed Asparagus

$6.00

Panko, parmesan, chipotle aioli

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic, lemon

Side of Slaw

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Parmesan, herbs, garlic dip

Soup & Salad

113 Chopped

$15.00

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, bacon, peppadew pepper, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, herb crouton, hard cooked egg, buttermilk ranch

French Onion Crock

$8.00

Herb crouton, swiss, gruyere

Greek Salad

$14.00

Seasonal soup

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Skirt Steak Salad

$17.00

Spinach

$13.00

Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, cayenne candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette Add chicken $4, Add Steak $7 Add Shrimp $6, Add Salmon $6

Wedge

$10.00

Crispy prosciutto, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumble, creamy blue cheese dressing

Starters

113 Board

$15.00

Assorted meats and cheeses, olives, nuts, jam, fruit, flatbread

Bao Buns

$14.00

Crispy chicken, cucumber, carrots, onion, gochujang, cilantro, sesame

Calamari

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Choice of buffalo, hot buffalo, bourbon bbq, or Nashville Hot dry rub

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Loaded potato skins

$12.00

Nacho

$13.00

Bourbon bbq short rib, house pico, mango, queso blanco, cilantro, fresno peppers

Peach Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled peaches, honey, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic on flatbread.

Seasonal flatbread

$12.00

Short Rib Poutine

$17.00

6-hour short rib, white cheddar cheese curds, house made gravy, scallions

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Grilled skirt steak, cotija, cilantro, onion, salsa rojo

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

marinated, grilled chicken with pickled onions, salsa verde, cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle marinated shrimp, slaw, cilantro-lime crema

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

113 Main St, Oswego, IL 60543

Directions

Gallery
113 Main image
113 Main image

Map
