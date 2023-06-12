Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

115 Bourbon Street 115 Bourbon Street Merrionette Park

272 Reviews

$$

3359 W 115th St

Merrionette Pk, IL 60803

Starters

Big Easy Platter

$40.00

Have you seen this platter? It’s ginormous! Select 5 of the following to share with friends: Chicken tenders, cheese sticks, potato skins, chicken wings, mini corn dogs, cheese quesadillas or mini tacos. Serves 10-12.

Blackened Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Start your meal with a kick! Sautéed shrimp dredged in blackening spices and seared in a cast iron skillet. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Breaded Shrimp

$11.00

Tossed in your choice of BBQ, honey BBQ, spicy honey BBQ, mild, medium, hot, or habenero sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Lightly battered cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Breaded all white meat chicken served with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Medium Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mild Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chips n Guac

$7.00

Chips-N-Salsa

$5.00

A basket of tortilla with our freshly made pico de gallo or our red chili salsa.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crunchy dill pickle slices breaded, fried and served with our southwest ranch dressing.

Mini Tacos

$7.00

A dozen fried chicken tacos served with our freshly made red chili salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Plenty to share! Crispy tortilla chips with seasoned meat, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with a side of sour cream and jalapenos.

Steak Nachos

$13.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken and tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shrimp and tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak and tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Quesadillas

$9.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our classic Caesar salad with freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our classic Caesar salad with freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with chicken and homemade croutons.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Our classic Caesar salad with freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with chicken and homemade croutons.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spicy chipotle Chicken with avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of Southwest Ranch or Lime Vinaigrette.

Chipotle Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Spicy chipotle shrimp with avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of Southwest Ranch or Lime Vinaigrette.

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

Marinated strip steak cooked to your liking and served with red onion, green pepper, tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese. Vegetables can be grilled upon request. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Smoked Turkey breast, bacon bits, sliced avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans and homemade croutons. Served with you choice of dressing.

Soups

Soup Day Cup

$4.00

Soup Day Bowl

$5.00

Soup Day Quart

$11.99

Soup Day Half Gallon

$21.99

Soup Day Gallon

$42.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Half Loaf

$1.50

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$4.00

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$5.00

Chicken Gumbo Quart

$11.99

Chicken Gumbo Half Gallon

$21.99

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$5.00Out of stock

A rich Cajun stew of crawfish & shrimp, simmered with andouille sausage simmered with bell peppers, onions & topped with white rice.

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

A rich Cajun stew of crawfish & shrimp, simmered with andouille sausage simmered with bell peppers, onions & topped with white rice.

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo Quart

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Chips Side

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Half Loaf

$1.50

Sandwiches

Bourbon Street Burger

$6.00

Grilled fresh to order and garnished with grilled or raw onions, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

8-ounce top butt steak grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Served on garlic bread.

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, and southwest ranch on the side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Breaded Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Lightly breaded shrimp on a garlic bread roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Seared in a red-hot skillet and served with your choice of sauce on the side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

3 Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp Burger

$8.00

Cajun Burger

$8.00

Philly Burger

$8.00

Chorizo Burger

$8.00

Hawaii Burger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Grilled beef patty on rye bread with melted American cheese and grilled onions.

Blt Club

$9.00

Always a classic. Hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served club-style on toast.

Triple Decker Club

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served club-style on toast.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Creamy all white chicken salad served with a side of lettuce and tomato.

Steak Dinovo Sandwich

$17.00

12-ounce New York strip steak smothered in portabella mushrooms and a red wine demi-glaze sauce. Served with garlic toast.

The Ronny Special

$9.00Out of stock

BLT Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs with roasted green peppers served on a garlic roll. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$9.00Out of stock

American cheese on toasted white bread, served with a side of our delicious homemade tomato soup.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade albacore tuna salad served on a croissant with lettuce & tomato. Served with your choice of side.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Wraps

Mild Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Spicy. All white meat chicken lightly breaded and wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, roma tomatoes and ranch dressing. Tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or habanero sauce.

Bacon Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, topped with ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Steak Wrap

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, topped with ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Entrees

Jambalaya

$17.00

Spicy. A new Orleans tradition! Spiced rice combined with chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and tomatoes for a savory celebration of taste. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Roasted chicken smothered in a cream sauce with carrots and peas, topped with a flaky puff pastry crust.

Cajun Skillet

$11.00Out of stock

Chorizo Skillet

$11.00Out of stock

Baked Salmon Rice Plate

$15.00

A 6oz salmon filet glazed with spicy honey garlic sauce, served atop a bed of rice pilaf surrounded by steamed veggies.

Stuffed Pasta Purses

$16.00

Pasta purses stuffed in a blend of six cheeses, served with grilled chicken in a cream sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Desserts

Ala Mode

$1.50

Birthday Brownie

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Extras

Spicy Bbq Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Sw Ranch

$0.50

Oil & Vin Dressing

$0.50

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.50

Lime Vinagrette

$0.50

Soup Cup Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Red Salsa- Blk Sauce Cup

$0.50

Pico- Sm Blk Sauce Cup

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$1.00

Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Croutons

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Blackened Spice

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.50

Honey Bbq Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Extra Cup Bruschetta

$8.00

Extra Bruschetta bread (5)

$2.50

Extra Carrots and Celery

$1.00

Biscuit

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00Out of stock

Creamy Garlic

$0.50Out of stock

House Dressing

$0.50

Cajun Mayo

$0.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3359 W 115th St, Merrionette Pk, IL 60803

Directions

