117 Prime / Bell Tavern
No reviews yet
117 Union Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Raw Bar
Appetizers
Entrées
From the Grill
Sauces & Butters
Sides
Special Parties
Tavern Food
1lb. Loaded Baked Potato
$9.00
Arugula Salad
$11.00
Bag of Chips
$1.50
Beef Carpaccio
$15.00
Beer Brats
$12.00
Bowl of Chili
$6.00
Butcher's Platter
$32.00
Chargrilled Oysters
$17.00
General Tso's Cauliflower (Copy)
$15.00
Hummus Platter
$9.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$14.00
Pork Rinds & Popcorn
$3.00
Prime Burger (Copy)
$17.00
Prime Rib Special
$45.00
Steak Frites
$37.00+Out of stock
Tavern Beer
Draft | Bell's Two Hearted Ale
$6.00
Draft | Crosstown Crosstoberfest
$7.00
Draft | Miller High Life
$4.00
Bartender's Handshake
$9.00
Beer Bucket
$15.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Crosstown Lucky Chompers
$6.00
Crosstown Margarita Gose
$7.00
Crosstown Siren
$6.00
Crosstown Traffic
$6.00
Dogfishhead
$5.00
Heineken
$6.00
Hoegaarden
$6.00
Jeff Bud Lt
$3.00
Memphis Made Catnap
$6.00
Memphis Made Memphis As Truck
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Pitcher of High Life
$12.00
Wiseacre Coffee Milk Stout "GGUTGD"
$6.00
Wiseacre IPA "Ananda"
$6.00
Wiseacre Pilsner "Tiny Bomb"
$6.00
Woodchuck
$5.00
Tavern Wine
Tavern Cocktails
Tavern Flights
Cordials (Copy)
Ansac Cognac
$8.00
Aperol
$11.00
B & B
$13.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Benedictine
$13.00
Bonal
$7.00
Bonanto Aperitivo
$12.00
Bozal
$12.00
Cachaca 51
$7.00
Campari
$10.00
Camus Cognac
$16.00
Cappelletti
$8.00
Cardamaro
$7.00
Chartreuse Green
$20.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$20.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Copper & Kings Brandy "Riding with the King"
$15.00
Dolin Rouge
$7.00
Drambuie
$12.17+
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Foro Amaro
$11.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Genepi
$9.00
Godiva
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00+
Haymans
$7.00
Hennessy Cognac XO
$85.00
Herbsaint
$10.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Laird's Apple BIB
$11.00
Lillet Blanc
$7.00
Lillet Rouge
$7.00
Liquor 43
$7.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$12.00
Luxardo Sambuca
$10.00
Martell Blue Swift
$16.00
Massican Vermouth
$7.00
Mathilde Creme de Cassis
$12.00
Pierre Ferrand
$15.00+
Pimms
$7.00
Project VS Bas Armagnac
$18.00
Remy Martin Cognac VSOP
$22.00
Roger Groult Calvados
$31.00
Salers Gentiane
$7.00
St Germain
$11.00
Whisper Creek
$7.00
Gin (Copy)
House Gin
$7.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bols Genever
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Broker's
$8.00
Bulldog
$7.00
Citadelle
$10.00
Citadelle Jardin d'Ete
$12.00
Corsair Barrel Aged Gin
$11.00
Empress
$12.00
Fisher's
$13.00
Hayman's
$8.00
Hendricks
$13.00
Letherbee
$11.00
Magellan
$8.00
Monk's Road Barrel-Aged Gin
$9.00
Monk's Road Gin
$9.00
Monkey47
$18.00
Old Dominick Gin
$8.00
Prairie Organic Gin
$8.00
Roku
$10.00
Searsucker
$8.00
Seaside
$10.00
Sipsmith
$13.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Uncle Val's
$11.00
Waterloo Barrel-Aged
$12.00
Rum (Copy)
House Rum
$7.00
Appleton Estate
$7.00
Bacoo 12
$9.00
Bacoo 5
$7.00
Cane Rum
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Flor De Cana 4 yr
$7.00
Goslings
$7.00
Kirk & Sweeney 12
$10.00
Kirk & Sweeney 18
$14.00
Kirk & Sweeney 23
$22.00
Myers
$7.00
Plantation Dark
$11.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Prichards
$8.00
Privateer Queen's Share
$19.00
Sailor Jerry
$7.00
Scarlet Ibis
$10.00
Smith & Cross
$9.00
Zacapa 23 Year
$17.00
Zaya
$12.00
Scotch (Copy)
House Scotch
$7.00
Abelour 12
$15.00+
Balvenie 12 Doublewood
$15.00+
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
$18.00+
Balvenie 21 Portwood
$44.00+
Balvenie 25 Single Barrel
$127.00+
Chivas Regal
$7.00+
Copper Dog
$8.00+
Dewar's White Label
$7.00+
Famous Grouse
$4.00+
Glen Grant 12
$5.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$8.00+
Glenfiddich 14
$11.00+
Glenfiddich 15
$12.00+
Glenfiddich 18
$20.00+
Glenlivet 12
$12.00+
Glenlivet 14
$15.00+
Glenlivet 18
$25.00+
Glenlivet Founder's Reserve
$9.00+
Highland Park 12
$11.00+
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$7.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$45.00+
Lagavulin 8
$18.00+
Laphroaig 10
$9.00+
Macallan 12
$15.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$7.00+
Naked Grouse
$5.00+
Sheep Dip
$8.00+
Tequila (Copy)
House Tequila
$7.00
Altos Anejo
$13.00
Altos Plata
$8.00
Altos Resposado
$9.00
Banhez Mezcal Ensemble
$9.00
Casamigos Blanco
$19.00
Cazadores Anejo
$19.00
Cazadores Blanco
$16.00
Cazadores Resposado
$19.00
Cenote Anejo
$22.00
Cenote Blanco
$14.00
Cenote Reposado
$16.00
Del Maguey Crema
$14.00
Del Maguey Milpas
$24.00
Del Maguey Minero
$44.00
Del Maguey Vida
$14.00
Del Maguey Vida de Muertos
$18.00
Diablito Extra Anejo
$92.00
Espolon Blanco
$11.00
Espolon Reposado
$11.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$30.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$18.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$21.00
Insolito Anejo
$17.00
Insolito Blanco
$15.00
Insolito Reposado
$16.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Anejo
$62.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino
$22.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva Reposado
$29.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional
$7.00
Lunazul Anejo
$14.00
Lunazul Blanco
$7.00
Lunazul Primero
$12.00
Mezcal Mala Idea Anejo
$37.00
Mezcal Mala Idea Cuishe
$19.00
Mezcal Mala Idea Ensamble
$21.00
Mezcal Mala Idea Tepaxate
$22.00
Mi Campo Blanco
$8.00
Milagro Anejo
$17.00
Milagro Resposado
$11.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Teremana Blanco
$11.00
Teremana Reposado
$12.00
Volcan di Mi Tierra Anejo Cristalino
$29.00
Volcan di Mi Tierra Blanco
$20.00
Volcan di Mi Tierra Reposado
$22.00
Vodka (Copy)
House Vodka
$7.00
360 Vodka
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Absolut Lime
$10.00
Absolut Mandarin
$10.00
Absolut
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Deep Eddy
$8.00
Monopalova
$8.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Hanger 1
$8.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Old Dominick
$8.00
Pickers Blood Orange
$8.00
Prairie Organic Vodka
$8.00
Purity
$9.00
Reyka
$9.00
Smithworks
$8.00
Stoli
$10.00
Stoli Ohranj
$10.00
Titos
$8.00
Wheatley
$7.00
Whiskey (Copy)
House Bourbon
$4.00+
House Rye
$4.00+
1792 Single Barrel
$9.00+
1792 Small Batch
$7.00+
A.D. Law's Bourbon
$17.00+
A.D. Law's Rye
$16.00+
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$9.00+
Angel's Envy Rye
$9.00+
Baker's
$12.00+
Basil Hayden's
$10.00+
Basil Hayden's 10 Year
$13.00+
Basil Hayden's Caribbean Cask
$10.00+
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$10.00+
Bernheim Original
$11.00+
Blade and Bow
$13.00+
Blanton's
$21.00+
Blue Note 17 Year Old
$36.00+
Blue Note ATB
$16.00+
Blue Note Juke Joint
$7.00+
Blue Note Crossroads
$10.00+
Bomberger's
$23.00+
Booker's
$18.00+
Booker's 30th Anniversary
$54.00+
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
$7.00+
Buffalo Trace "Hand Select"
$10.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00+
Bulleit Rye
$7.00+
Bulleit Rye 12 Year
$9.00+
Chattanooga Whiskey 1816 Reserve
$8.00+
Col E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$18.00+
Col E.H. Taylor Straight Rye
$33.00+
Col. E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
$22.00+
Cooper's Craft
$6.00+
Corsair Triple Smoke
$11.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
David Nicholson Reserve
$8.00+
Eagle Rare 10 Year
$11.00+
Elijah Craig Barrel Strength
$18.00+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$8.00+
Elmer T. Lee
$14.00+
Elmer T. Lee 100th
$33.00+
Ezra Brooks 90 Proof
$5.00+
Forty Creek Double Barrel Reserve
$13.00+
Four Roses 130 Anniversary
$31.00+
Four Roses Bourbon
$6.00+
Four Roses Limited 2017
$27.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$10.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$9.00+
Gentleman Jack
$11.00+
George Dickel 12
$7.00+
George Dickel 8
$6.00+
George Dickel Barrel Select
$10.00+
George T Stagg
$33.00+
Hancock's Reserve
$24.00+
High West American Prairie
$8.00+
High West Bourye Limited
$16.00+
High West Double Rye
$8.00+
High West Midwinter Night's Dram
$18.00+
High West Rendezvous Rye
$16.00+
High West Yippie Ki Yay
$18.00+
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$12.00+
Hudson Manhattan Rye
$12.00+
I.W. Harper
$8.00+
Isaac Bowman Port Finish
$11.00+
J.W. Kelly
$13.00+
Jack Daniel's
$7.00+
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller No. 4
$9.00+
Jack Daniel's Rye
$7.00+
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$10.00+
Jameson Black Barrel
$9.00+
Jameson Irish
$7.00+
Jefferson's Ocean
$18.00+
Jefferson's Reserve Very Old
$14.00+
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
$9.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Jim Beam Sherry Cask
$44.00+
Knob Creek
$8.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00+
Larceny
$9.00+
Little Book
$26.00+
Maker's Mark
$8.00+
Masterson's Rye
$17.00+
Michter's American
$11.00+
Michter's Kentucky Straight Bourbon
$11.00+
Michter's Rye
$11.00+
Michter's Sour Mash
$11.00+
Monk's Road Bourbon
$16.00+
Nelson's Green Brier
$7.00+
Nikka Miyagikyo
$20.00+
Nikka Yoichi
$20.00+
Noah's Mill
$12.00+
Old Charter 8
$6.00+
Old Dominick Huling Station
$10.00+
Old Forester 1920
$14.00+
Old Forester Birthday
$22.00+Out of stock
Old Grand-Dad Bonded
$6.00+
Old Grandad 114
$7.00+
Old Overholt Rye
$7.00+
Old Rip Van Winkle 10
$27.00+
Old Soul
$9.00+
Pappy Van Winkle 15
$39.00+
Parker's Heritage Rye
$35.00+
Peg Leg Porker 8 Year
$14.00+
Pendelton Director's Cut
$25.00+
Pendelton Whiskey
$7.00+
Pendleton 1910 Rye
$7.00+
Rock Hill Farms
$10.00+
Rabbit Hole Bourbon
$11.00+
Rabbit Hole Rye
$12.00+
Redbreast 12 Year
$17.00+
Redbreast 15 Year
$26.00+
Rittenhouse Straight Rye
$7.00+
Riverset Rye
$7.00+
Rowan's Creek
$9.00+
Russell's Reserve Bourbon
$9.00+
Russell's Reserve Rye
$14.00+
Sazerac Rye
$10.00+
Seagram's 7
$5.00+
Sexton
$6.00+
Slow & Low Rock & Rye
$6.00+
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon
$8.00+
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye
$8.00+
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
$9.00+
Southern Comfort
$5.00+
Stagg Jr.
$17.00+
Stranahan's Colorado Diamond Peak
$13.00+
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey
$12.00+
Teeling Single Grain
$11.00+
Teeling Small Batch
$8.00+
Templeton Rye 4 Year
$7.00+
Templeton Rye 6 Year
$10.00+
Thomas Handy Sazerac
$33.00+
Tullamore Dew
$5.00+
TX Blended Whiskey
$10.00+
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12
$30.00+
Weller 12
$11.00+
Weller Antique 107
$18.00+
Weller C.Y.P.B
$18.00+
Weller Full Proof
$19.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$10.00+
Whistle Pig Straight Rye
$19.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$6.00+
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$7.00+
Wild Turkey Decades
$32.00+
Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit
$13.00+
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$10.00+
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$12.00+
Woodford Reserve
$9.00+
Woody Creek
$11.00+
Wyoming Whiskey
$11.00+
Yellowstone
$8.00+
Willet Potstill Whiskey
$12.00+
Taylor Swift Party
Brunch Food
Pastry Basket
$9.00
Gulf Oysters
$3.00+
East Coast Oysters
$4.00+
West Coast Oysters
$5.50+Out of stock
Chargrilled Oysters
$17.00
Oysters Rockefeller
$17.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$19.00
Seafood Tower
$117.00
She Crab Soup
$7.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad
$11.00
Cobb Salad
$16.00
Fruit Platter
$9.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
Lox Benedict
$17.00
Stuffed French Toast
$13.00
Prime Burger
$15.00
Lowcountry Shrimp & Grits
$34.00
Steak & Eggs
Side of Bacon
$4.00
Side of Sausage
$4.00
Side of Toast
$4.00
Side of Home Fries
$4.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Sparkling & Champagne
Bereche Brut Reserve
$142.00
Ca Furlan Prosecco 187mL
$12.00
Charles Orban Blanc de Noirs
$97.00
Chartogne-Taillet Brut Cuvee Sainte Anne
$152.00
Christoph Hoch Pet-Nat Rose Rurale
$64.00
Dom Perignon
$79.00+
Famiglia Pasqua Prosecco 187mL
$11.00
Genevieve Blanc de Blancs Zero Dosage
$105.00
Gramona Corpinnat Brut "La Cuvee"
$15.00+Out of stock
Guy Larmandier Brut Zero
$148.00
J. Schram Rose
$266.00
Krug Vintage 2004
$624.00
Laurent Perrier 187mL
$37.00
Louis de Grenelle Brut Rose
$14.00+
Mousse L'Extra Or Perpetuelle Blanc de Noirs
$150.00
Pierre Moncuit Blanc de Blancs
$136.00
Prince de Richmont
$6.00+
Ruinart Brut Rose
$190.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs
$96.00
Vouette & Sorbee Brut Nature "Fidele"
$175.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
More near Memphis
Chickasaw Gardens
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.