1188 Brewing Company
141 E MAIN ST
JOHN DAY, OR 97845
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baskets
Jalapeno Stuffers
Possibly the GOAT of all apps. Cream cheese, jalapeños, jalapeño bacon and more cheese all hand wrapped and deep fried. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Wings Your Way
Full or a half order of wings Cajun rubbed and tossed in (or on the side) your favorite sauce: BBQ . Buffalo . Thai Peanut . Sweet Chili Comes with celery sticks & ranch or blue cheese.
Pub Fries
Take things to the next level with spicy buffalo chips topped with cheddar ale sauce, cheddar jack, tomatoes, green onion & sour cream.
Bavarian Pretzels
Holy schnitzel, this pretzel is HUGE! Choose your sauce for this behemoth – Marinara, 1188 Cheddar Ale Sauce or Brown Mustard
Fruit, Cheese & Veggie Plate
Fresh fruits & veggies served with cheese slices & ranch dressing.
Mac Sauce
Soup & Salads
Soup
Cup or bowl of our soup of the day.
Soup, Salad & Bread
Small house salad, cup or bowl of soup and house made focaccia.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red pepper, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini and croutons.
Caprese Salad
Fresh greenhouse tomatoes, plated with fresh mozzarella slices, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh basil.
Killer Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and croutons
Caesar on Nitro
We slayed the salad game with our Caesar….and then added jalapeño bacon, tomatoes and a hard boiled egg.
High Desert Fajita Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with sirloin steak, sautéed fajita veggies, cheddar jack and tomatoes.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with baked chicken breast, black beans, fire roasted corn, red onions, tomato, crisp tortilla strips and shredded cheddar jack. Served with house chipotle ranch.
The Mountain Goat
Spinach, goat cheese, Oregon hazelnuts, dried cranberries, house pickled red onion & berry vinaigrette.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Wraps
1188 Favorites!
1188 Mac & Cheese
Our fan favorite! Penne pasta in our house made Cheddar Ale sauce topped with our three cheese blend. Served to you browned and bubbling! Jazz it up with our add ons: Mushrooms, green onion, jalapeño bacon, jalapeños and tomato .50 each Chicken breast 4.00 Shrimp or steak 6.00
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Oi! Pop across the pond with 9oz beer battered Haddock & fresh cut fries. Served with house tartar sauce & lemon wedge.
Thai Bowl
This bowl is bangin with your choice of chicken or shrimp, sautéed with onions, peppers and cabbage. All laid out on a bed of jasmine rice and topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce or teriyaki.
Burgers
1188 Burger
It’s classy and classic. Served plain or with your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack or horseradish havarti. Side of House Green Goddess. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken
Mushroom Swiss
Rustling up some grub in the timeless pairing of sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Side of House Green Goddess. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken
Jalapeno Business Burger
Blue Mountain
Caramelized onions with blue cheese crumbles & a side of blue cheese dressing. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
1188 Sandwiches
1188 French Dip
Slow roasted house prime rib, Swiss or horseradish havarti, caramelized onions, tomato and creamy horseradish sauce on a grilled Parmesan hoagie. Served with aujus. Let them eat steak!
Cruisin Reuben
House slow roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island on grilled rye bread.
1188 Philly
Cultivate some mass and chow down on our prime philly with sautéed onions, bell peppers, pepper jack and house made cream cheese sauce on a grilled Parmesan hoagie.
Pesto Turkey Panini
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & pesto on a panini grilled ciabatta bun. *chef kiss*
Turkey Bacon Club
Gobble gobble it up! Turkey, jalapeño bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a ciabatta bun.
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce & jalapeño ranch on a ciabatta bun.
1188 Tacos
Chicken Tinga
2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Carne Asada
2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Shrimp
2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Surf & Turf
2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Pork Carnitas
2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa, chipotle sour cream & mango salsa.
Spicy Black Bean
2 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Draft Beer
1188 Cans
Beer Token
N/A Beer
Food
Drinks
Bizzy Bag
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
All about Craft & Time Well Spent!
141 E MAIN ST, JOHN DAY, OR 97845