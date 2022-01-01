1188 Brewing Company

1188 Mac & Cheese

$14.50 +

Our fan favorite! Penne pasta in our house made Cheddar Ale sauce topped with our three cheese blend. Served to you browned and bubbling! Jazz it up with our add ons: Mushrooms, green onion, jalapeño bacon, jalapeños and tomato .50 each Chicken breast 4.00 Shrimp or steak 6.00