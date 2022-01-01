Restaurant header imageView gallery

1188 Brewing Company

225 Reviews

$$

141 E MAIN ST

JOHN DAY, OR 97845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1188 Burger
Chicken Nuggets
1188 Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Baskets

$6.50

Jalapeno Stuffers

$5.00

Possibly the GOAT of all apps. Cream cheese, jalapeños, jalapeño bacon and more cheese all hand wrapped and deep fried. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Wings Your Way

Wings Your Way

$16.00+

Full or a half order of wings Cajun rubbed and tossed in (or on the side) your favorite sauce: BBQ . Buffalo . Thai Peanut . Sweet Chili Comes with celery sticks & ranch or blue cheese.

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$13.75

Take things to the next level with spicy buffalo chips topped with cheddar ale sauce, cheddar jack, tomatoes, green onion & sour cream.

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.00

Holy schnitzel, this pretzel is HUGE! Choose your sauce for this behemoth – Marinara, 1188 Cheddar Ale Sauce or Brown Mustard

Fruit, Cheese & Veggie Plate

$10.00

Fresh fruits & veggies served with cheese slices & ranch dressing.

Mac Sauce

$3.50

Soup & Salads

Soup

$7.00+

Cup or bowl of our soup of the day.

Soup, Salad & Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Small house salad, cup or bowl of soup and house made focaccia.

House Salad

$7.00+Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomato, red pepper, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini and croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh greenhouse tomatoes, plated with fresh mozzarella slices, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh basil.

Killer Caesar Salad

$9.00+Out of stock

Crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and croutons

Caesar on Nitro

Caesar on Nitro

$11.00+Out of stock

We slayed the salad game with our Caesar….and then added jalapeño bacon, tomatoes and a hard boiled egg.

High Desert Fajita Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Fresh salad greens topped with sirloin steak, sautéed fajita veggies, cheddar jack and tomatoes.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh salad greens topped with baked chicken breast, black beans, fire roasted corn, red onions, tomato, crisp tortilla strips and shredded cheddar jack. Served with house chipotle ranch.

The Mountain Goat

The Mountain Goat

$10.00+

Spinach, goat cheese, Oregon hazelnuts, dried cranberries, house pickled red onion & berry vinaigrette.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Wraps

Killer Caesar Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Caesar on Nitro Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

High Desert Fajita Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Southwest Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

1188 Favorites!

1188 Mac & Cheese

1188 Mac & Cheese

$14.50+

Our fan favorite! Penne pasta in our house made Cheddar Ale sauce topped with our three cheese blend. Served to you browned and bubbling! Jazz it up with our add ons: Mushrooms, green onion, jalapeño bacon, jalapeños and tomato .50 each Chicken breast 4.00 Shrimp or steak 6.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Oi! Pop across the pond with 9oz beer battered Haddock & fresh cut fries. Served with house tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$13.75

This bowl is bangin with your choice of chicken or shrimp, sautéed with onions, peppers and cabbage. All laid out on a bed of jasmine rice and topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce or teriyaki.

Burgers

1188 Burger

1188 Burger

$16.50

It’s classy and classic. Served plain or with your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack or horseradish havarti. Side of House Green Goddess. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$18.00

Rustling up some grub in the timeless pairing of sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Side of House Green Goddess. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken

Jalapeno Business Burger

$19.00

Blue Mountain

$19.00

Caramelized onions with blue cheese crumbles & a side of blue cheese dressing. ½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion ***Sub Black bean burger ***sub grilled chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

1188 Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Jalapeno Business

$17.00

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Chicken Blue Mountain

$17.00

Chicken Hang Ten

$17.00Out of stock

1188 Sandwiches

1188 French Dip

1188 French Dip

$17.50

Slow roasted house prime rib, Swiss or horseradish havarti, caramelized onions, tomato and creamy horseradish sauce on a grilled Parmesan hoagie. Served with aujus. Let them eat steak!

Cruisin Reuben

$12.00

House slow roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island on grilled rye bread.

1188 Philly

$18.50

Cultivate some mass and chow down on our prime philly with sautéed onions, bell peppers, pepper jack and house made cream cheese sauce on a grilled Parmesan hoagie.

Pesto Turkey Panini

$15.00

Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & pesto on a panini grilled ciabatta bun. *chef kiss*

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$15.00

Gobble gobble it up! Turkey, jalapeño bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a ciabatta bun.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce & jalapeño ranch on a ciabatta bun.

1188 Tacos

Chicken Tinga

$7.00+

2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Carne Asada

$9.00+

2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Shrimp

$10.75+

2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Surf & Turf

$10.75+

2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Pork Carnitas

$9.00+

2, 3 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa, chipotle sour cream & mango salsa.

Spicy Black Bean

$7.00+

2 or 4 tacos served on corn tortillas with cotija cheese, cilantro & red onion Comes with fresh tortilla chips, house made salsa & chipotle sour cream.

To Go Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Water

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Shirley Temple

$2.00+

Cherry Coke

$2.00+

Chai Tea

Metolius Chai

$4.25

Turmeric Latte

$4.25

Local Honey

Honey Stick

$0.25

Draft Beer

1881 Lager

Affenschlag

1188 Cans

Can 1188 Hefe

$6.50

Can 1881 Lager

$6.50

Can Affenschlag

$6.50

Can Cin Dyspencer

$6.50

Can Country Roads

$6.50

Can Gose Girl

$6.50

Can Huck N Hefe

$6.50

Can My Clementine

$6.50

Can Powerless Rangers

$6.50

Can Stardog Champion

$7.00

Beer Token

Beer Token

$6.75

Return Beer Token

-$6.75

N/A Beer

N/A Guinness

$5.50Out of stock

N/A Upside Golden

$4.50Out of stock

N/A Run IPA

$4.50

N/A Free Wave Hazy IPA

$4.50

Bottle

MALBEC, COOPERS

$22.00

Prosecco Mini

$6.00

Food

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00
Large Fruit & Veggie

Large Fruit & Veggie

$7.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Rice

$5.00

Drinks

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Dr Pepper

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kids Cherry Coke

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Bizzy Bag

Bizzy Bag

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All about Craft & Time Well Spent!

Website

Location

141 E MAIN ST, JOHN DAY, OR 97845

Directions

Gallery
1188 Brewing Company image
1188 Brewing Company image
1188 Brewing Company image
1188 Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grubsteak Mining Co.
orange star4.0 • 125
149 E Main St John Day, OR 97845
View restaurantnext
Grubsteak Mining Company
orange star4.0 • 125
149 E Main St John Day, OR 97845
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in JOHN DAY

Grubsteak Mining Co.
orange star4.0 • 125
149 E Main St John Day, OR 97845
View restaurantnext
Grubsteak Mining Company
orange star4.0 • 125
149 E Main St John Day, OR 97845
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near JOHN DAY
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston