12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal

Cold Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Small Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large Sparkling Water

$8.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Mint Lemonade

$7.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Iced Mint Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Arnold Mint Palmer

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Ice Americano

$6.00

Ice Cappucino

$6.00

Ice Latte

$6.00

Spring Water

$4.00

Cup of Ice

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Cortado

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Mochaccino

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Tea with Fresh Mint

$6.00

Herbal Tea

$6.00

Hot Water W/ Lemon

Beer

Goldstar

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Weihenstephan

$8.00

Cider

$8.00

Tel Aviv Summer Ale - Schnitt

$8.00

Jaffa IPA - Schnitt

$8.00

Malabiscus Sour - Schnitt

$8.00

Delirium

$12.00

Wine

Barkan Malbec

$54.00

La Vie Rouge

$58.00

Masa Red

$58.00

Pinot Noir

$66.00

Flam Classico

$72.00

GSM - Gush Etzion

$68.00

Avi Feldstein

$72.00Out of stock

Psagot Cabarnet Sauvignon

$90.00

Psagot Malbec

$90.00

Odem Mountain - Volcanic Merlot

$120.00

Psagot Peak

$120.00

Du Petit Castel

$120.00

Castel Gran Vin

$195.00

Geeurtztraminer

$54.00

Tabor Sauvignon

$58.00

Le Vie Castel Blanc

$58.00

Masa White

$58.00

Chardonnay

$62.00

Flam Blanc

$72.00

Matar

$90.00

Psagot Rose

$62.00

Prosecco

$48.00

Licataa

$68.00

Sparkling Rose

$68.00

Glass Malbec

$14.00

Glass La Vie Rouge

$15.00

Glass Masa Red

$15.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$17.00

Glass Flam Classico

$18.00

Glass GSM

$17.00

Glass Avi Feldstein red

$18.00Out of stock

Glass Psagot Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Glass Psagot Malbec

$22.00

Glass Gewurztraminer

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Tabor Sauvignon

$15.00

Glass Castel Blanc

$15.00

Glass Masa White

$15.00Out of stock

Glass Chardonnay

$16.00

Glass Flam Blanc

$18.00

Glass Matar

$22.00

Glass Rose

$16.00

Glass Prosecco

$12.00

Glass VW Sparkling Rose

$16.00

Glass Mimosa Orange

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Grapefruit

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Pomegranate

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Aloe Vera

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Mimosa Lychee

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Bellini

$14.00

Glass VW Prosoecco

$16.00

Mimosas

Glass Mimosa Orange

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Grapefruit

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Pomegranate

$14.00

Glass Mimosa Aloe Vera

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Mimosa Lychee

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Bellini

$14.00

Breakfast Drink

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Orange Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Tea with Mint

Ice Tea

Lemonade

Ice Mint Tea

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade Smoothie

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Mint Palmer

Americano

$1.50

Espresso

$1.50

Cortado

$1.50

Macchiato

$1.50

Cafe Au Lait

$1.50

Cappuccino

$1.50

Cafe Latte

$1.50

Ice Americano

$1.50

Ice Cappuccino

$1.50

Ice Latte

$1.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Breakfast

Shakshuka

$14.00

Western Omelette

$13.00

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Spinach and Goat Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Mushroom and Onion Omelette

$13.00

Salmon Omelette

$14.00

Eggs Siniya

$14.00

Eggs Any Style

$12.00

French Toast

$13.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Granola

$10.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Gorgonzola

$4.00

Feta

$2.00

Brie

$4.00

American

$2.00

Bulgarian Feta

$4.00

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Mozarella

$2.00

Home Fries instead

$2.00

Sweet Potato Instead

$2.00

Israeli Salad

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Hot Dishes

12 Chairs Burger

$18.00

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Chicken Livers

$19.00

Chicken Pocket

$20.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Moroccan Fish

$21.00

Pelmeni

$14.00

Pierogi

$14.00

Schnitzel

$20.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$19.00

Vegetarian Couscous

$16.00

Arayes

$17.00

Hot Borscht Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Lunch Special

$16.00

Small Plates

Grape Leaves

$10.00

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Lamb Kebabs

$14.00

Israeli Guacamole

$10.00

Baladi Eggplant

$12.00

Labaneh

$11.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Matbucha

$7.00

Salads

12 Chairs Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$17.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Israeli Salad

$13.00

Schnitzel Salad

$17.00

Hummus and More

Hummus

$10.00

Hummus Falafel

$13.00

Hummus, Mushrooms and Onions

$13.00

Hummus Meat

$14.00

Side Falafel

$5.00

Israeli Pickles

$3.00

Babaganoush

$10.00

Sandwiches

Brie Sandwich

$15.00

Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Sabich Sandwich

$15.00

Tunisian Sandwich

$15.00

Falafel Sandwhich

$13.00

Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.00

Omelette Sandwhich

$13.00

Sweets

12 Chairs Blintzes

$12.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cheese Blintzes

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Small Fruit Salad

$7.00

Watermelon & Feta

$12.00

Malabi

$10.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Israeli Salad

$6.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Side Babaganoush

$6.00

Side Labaneh

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Schnitzel

$6.00

Side Tuna

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Tuna Salad

$6.00

Side Couscous

$7.00

Side Tahini

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Greens

$6.00

Side Pickle

$3.00

Side Pita

$1.75

Side W.W Pita

$1.75

1 Pita

$1.25

1 WW Pita

$1.25

Guacamole Pita

$1.50

Side Eggs

$6.00

Food Extras

Cucumber Instead

Arugula Instead

Extra Dressing

Add Arugula

$2.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Add Banana

$2.00

Add Black Olives

$2.00

Add Blueberries

$2.00

Add Cherry Tomato

$3.00

Add Chickpeas

$2.00

Add Chocolate Syrup

$2.00

Add Cilantro

$2.00

Add Cinnamon

$2.00

Add Corn

$2.00

Add Cream Cheese

$2.00

Add Cucumber

$2.00

Add Dill

$2.00

Add Grapefruit

$2.00

Add Half Onion

$3.00

Add Harrissa

$2.00

Add Hazelnuts

$2.00

Add Jalapeno

$2.00

Add Kiwi

$2.00

Add Lemon

$2.00

Add Lettuce

$2.00

Add Mushroom

$3.00

Add Onion

$3.00

Add Orange

$2.00

Add Parsley

$2.00

Add Pears

$2.00

Add Pesto

$2.00

Add Pickles

$2.00

Add Pine Nuts

$2.00

Add Red Peppers

$2.00

Add Roasted Peppers

$2.00

Add Roasted Pecans

$2.00

Add Sauteed Mushroom

$3.00

Add Sautee Onion

$3.00

Add Sour Cream

$2.00

Add Spinach

$2.00

Add Strawberry

$2.00

Add Sugar Powder

$2.00

Add Sundried Tomato

$2.00

Add Tahini

$2.00

Add Tomato

$3.00

Add Walnuts

$2.00

Add Zaatar

$2.00

Brunch

Sandwiches

$120.00

Salads

$120.00

Schnitzel/ grilled chicken/tuna

$55.00

Dinner

Arayes , Grilled chicken, Schnitzel

$260.00

Moroccan Fish

$220.00

Vegetarian Couscous

$190.00

Hummus

$110.00

Hummus, Mushrooms and Onions

$130.00

Hummus Meat

$130.00

Small Plates

$120.00

Sides

$70.00

Sweets

Malabi

$70.00

Chocolate mousse

$70.00

Cheesecake

$70.00

12 Chairs Blintzes

$70.00

Individual Catering

Catering

$35.00

Catering +

$45.00

GO GREEN - NO UTENSILS

GO GREEN - NO UTENSILS

Breakfast - Eggs

Israeli Breakfast

$25.00

two eggs any style, served with assorted cheeses & dips (tuna salad, guacamole, pesto, feta & labaneh) & side Israeli salad *includes coffee & freshly squeezed juice*

Shakshuka

$16.00

eggs cooked in Middle Eastern spiced tomatoes

Western Omelette

$15.00

tomato, mushroom, onion, peppers & ham

Egg White Omelette

$16.00

with scallions & fresh herbs

2 Eggs Any Style

$14.00

two eggs any style with choice of bacon, ham or smoked salmon

Breakfast - Morning Sweets

all morning sweets served with fresh fruit

French Toast with Fresh Fruit

$15.00

fruits include* strawberries, blueberries, bananas, oranges & kiwi *substitutions NOT available*

Pancakes with Fresh Fruit

$15.00

fruits include* strawberries, blueberries, bananas, oranges & kiwi *substitutions NOT available*

Granola with Fresh Fruit

$12.00

fruits include* strawberries, blueberries, bananas, oranges & kiwi *substitutions NOT available*

Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

$12.00

fruits include* strawberries, blueberries, bananas, oranges & kiwi *substitutions NOT available*

Breakfast - Extras

Side Eggs

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Feta

$2.00

American

$4.00

Small Plates

Labaneh

$10.00

Babaganoush

$10.00

Matbucha

$8.00

Tabouli Salad

$8.00

*contains pine nuts

Falafel & Tahini

$8.00

hand-made & gluten free*

Israeli Pickles

$8.00

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Hummus Falafel

$16.00

hand-made & gluten free*

Hummus, Mushrooms and Onions

$15.00

Hummus Meat

$17.00

ground beef, pine nuts and mushrooms

In the Middle

Cauliflower

$15.00

Beets Salad

$15.00

*contains pine nuts

Baladi Eggplant

$16.00

*contains pine nuts

Sammy's Kebabs

$17.00

Lamb Kebabs

Pelmeni

$17.00

Pierogi

$17.00

Hot Dishes

Arayes

$23.00

Schnitzel

$25.00

served with mashed potatoes & honey mustard

Grilled Chicken

$24.00

served with potato wedges & honey mustard

Chicken Livers

$22.00

served over mashed potatoes

Stuffed Cabbage

$22.00

served with mashed potatoes

Pino's Burger

$22.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion & 12 Chairs 1000 Island, served with sweet potato fries

Lamb Burger

$25.00

with feta cheese, red onion, Israeli pickles & spicy mayo, served with hand cut fries

Moroccan Fish

$25.00

Vegetarian Couscous

$22.00

Hot Borscht Soup

$10.00

served with side sour cream

Yemanite

$12.00

chicken soup cooked slowly with Middle Eastern spices

Salads

Shouk Salad

$16.00

bed of fresh cucumber, tomato, peppers, radishes, red onion, oregano & kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese

Tunisian Style Nicoise Salad

$18.00

cured tuna, grilled potatoes, fresh green beans, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, radishes, capers, preserved lemon & hard-boiled egg on a bed of romaine

12 Chairs Salad

$16.00

avocado, grapefruit & roasted pecans on a bed of mesclun with 12 Chairs vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives & toasted za'atar croutons on a bed of romaine & topped with feta

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of mesclun with honey mustard vinaigrette

Schnitzel Salad

$18.00

breaded chicken breast over Israeli salad, served with tahini

Sandwiches

Pita Schnitzel

$17.00

breaded chicken breast, eggplant, pickles, matbucha & tahini

Pita Tunisian

$16.00

Tunisian-style tuna salad with potato, hard-boiled egg, harissa & tahini

Pita Sabich

$15.00

eggplant, hard-boiled egg, Israeli salad, mixed herbs, amba & tahini

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

ciabatta bread, honey mustard dressing, mixed greens & tomato

ACME Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

ciabatta bread, scallion cream cheese, tomato, red onion & capers

Sweets

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cheese Blintzes

$13.00

Malabi

$13.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Home Fries

$9.00

hand-cut & gluten free

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Potato Wedges

$9.00

Side Israeli Salad

$6.00

Side Greens

$6.00

Side Pita

$1.75

1 Pita

$1.25

Cold Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Small Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large Sparkling Water

$8.00

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$7.00

Freshly Squeezed Mint Lemonade

$7.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Iced Mint Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Arnold Mint Palmer

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Ice Americano

$6.00

Ice Cappucino

$6.00

Ice Latte

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Mochaccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Tea with Mint

$4.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

56 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
