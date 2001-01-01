- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- 12 Stories Bar - 12 Stories Bar
12 Stories Bar 12 Stories Bar
No reviews yet
75 District Square Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Chandon Garden Spritz
$18.00
Sangria
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Hibiscus Lemonade
$18.00
Lychee Martini
$18.00
GG Manhattan
$18.00
Casamigos Margarita
$18.00
Froze
$18.00
Ranch Water
$18.00
Old Fashioned
$18.00
Strawberry Fields
$18.00
Fineapple
$20.00
Moscow Mule
$18.00
Where's that Ginger?
$18.00
Casamigos Anejo Old Fashioned
$18.00
12 Stories 75
$25.00
Cherry Sour
$20.00
The Southwest
$18.00
Tell Me More
$18.00
Tequila Sunrise
$20.00
Negroni
$18.00
Lemon Drop
$18.00
French 75
$19.00
Cadilac Marg
$22.00
Amaretto Sour
$18.00Out of stock
Americano
$18.00
Aperol Spritz
$18.00
Apple Martini
$18.00
Aviation
$18.00
Bay Breeze
$18.00
Bloody Mary
$18.00
Boulevardier
$18.00
Bramble
$18.00
Caipirinha
$18.00
Cape Codder
$18.00
Champagne Cktl
$18.00
Choc Martini
$18.00
Clover Club
$18.00
Collins
$18.00
Corpse Reviver
$18.00
Cosmopolitan
$18.00
Black Russian
$18.00
Cuba Libre
$18.00
Cucumber Marg
$18.00
Daiquiri
$18.00
Dark and Stormy
$18.00
Eastside
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Fizz
$18.00
Flip
$18.00
French Martini
$18.00
Gimlet
$18.00
Gold Rush
$18.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$18.00
Irish Coffee
$18.00
Irish Mule
$18.00
Long Island
$25.00
Julep
$18.00
Jungle bird
$18.00
KIR
$18.00
KIR-Royale
$18.00
Last Word
$20.00
Manhattan
$18.00
Martini
$18.00
Mojito
$19.00
Mudslide
$18.00
Mule
$18.00
Paloma
$18.00
Paper Planes
$18.00
Penicillin
$18.00
Pimms Cup
$18.00
Pisco Sour
$18.00
Planters Punch
$18.00
Pomegranate Martini
$18.00
Ramos Fizz
$18.00
Rickey
$18.00
Rob Roy
$18.00
Rusty Nail
$18.00
Salty Dog
$18.00
Sazerac
$18.00
Screwdriver
$18.00
Seabreeze
$18.00
Sex On The Beach
$18.00
Side Car
$18.00
Singapore Sling
$18.00
Sour
$18.00
Spritzer
$18.00
Tom Collins
$18.00
Tuxedo
$18.00
Vesper
$18.00
Vieux Carre
$18.00
Whiskey Smash
$18.00
Whiskey Sour
$18.00
White Russian
$18.00
Tres Gen Spicy Paloma
$17.00
Tres Gen Straw Marg
$17.00
Windy City
$16.00
Kiss From a Rose
$16.00
Aunt JT
$16.00
Chocolate City
$16.00
Casamigos HH
JWS COCKTAILS
Vodka
Absolut
$17.00
Absolut Citron
$17.00
Absolut Elyx
$18.00
Belvedere
$18.00
Finlandia
$16.00
Grey Goose
$19.00
Ketel One
$18.00
Ketel One Cucumber
$17.00
Ketel One Grapefruit
$17.00
Ketel One Peach
$17.00
Stoli Elit
$23.00
Titos
$17.00
Haku Vodka
$18.00
DBL Absolut
$34.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$34.00
DBL Absolut Elyx
$36.00
DBL Belvedere
$36.00
DBL Finlandia
$32.00
DBL Grey Goose
$38.00
DBL Ketel One
$36.00
DBL Ketel One Cucumber
$34.00
DBL Ketel One Peach
$34.00
DBL Ketel One Grapefruit
$34.00
DBL Stoli Elit
$46.00
DBL Titos
$34.00
Gin
Barr Hill Tom Cat
$18.00
Bombay
$16.00
Bombay Sapphire
$17.00
Boodles
$19.00
Hendricks
$18.00
Malfy
$18.00
Monkey 47
$20.00
Nolets
$17.00
Roku Gin
$17.00
Tanqueray
$17.00
Plymouth Gin
$17.00
Ford's Gin
$17.00
Blue Coat
$18.00
DBL Barr Hill Tom Cat
$36.00
DBL Bombay
$36.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$34.00
DBL Botanist
$34.00
DBL Brooklyn Gin
$32.00
DBL Malfy
$36.00
DBL Monkey 47
$40.00
DBL Nolets
$34.00
DBL Tanqueray
$34.00
Rum
Appleton V/X Gold
$18.00
Bacardi Silver
$16.00
Bacardi Oakheart
$17.00
Brugal 1888
$18.00
Brugal Anejo
$17.00
Brugal Especial
$17.00
Captain Morgan
$16.00
Goslings
$17.00
Malibu
$16.00
Myers
$17.00
Diplomatico
$18.00
Ron Zacapa
$20.00
DBL Appleton V/X Gold
$36.00
DBL Bacardi Silver
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Lime
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Oakheart
$32.00
DBL Brugal 1888
$36.00
DBL Brugal Anejo
$34.00
DBL Brugal Especial
$32.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$32.00
DBL Goslings
$34.00
DBL Malibu
$32.00
DBL Myers
$34.00
DBL Smith and Cross
$34.00
Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
$23.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$22.00
Casamigos Reposado
$19.00
Cincoro Reposado
$45.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$110.00
Clase Azul Plata
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$65.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$17.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Don Julio Anejo
$23.00
Don Julio Blanco
$18.00
Patron Anejo
$23.00
Patron Silver
$18.00
Pierde Almas La Puritita Verda Mezcal
$16.00
Tres Gen Blanco
$19.00
Tres Gen Repo
$21.00
Tres Gen Anejo
$23.00
DBL Avion Reposado
$38.00
DBL Avion Silver
$36.00
DBL Banhez Mezcal
$34.00
DBL Casamigos Anejo
$46.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$36.00
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
$44.00
DBL Casamigos Reposado
$38.00
DBL Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$34.00
DBL Don Julio 1942
$100.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$46.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$36.00
DBL Herradura Anejo
$40.00
DBL Herradura Reposado
$36.00
DBL Herradura Silver
$34.00
DBL Montelobos Mezcal
$32.00
DBL Patron Plata
$124.00
DBL Patron Silver
$36.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$46.00
Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye
Angels Envy
$20.00
Basil Hayden
$22.00
Blantons
$21.00
Bookers
$23.00
Buffalo Trace
$17.00
Bulleit Rye
$17.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$17.00
Crown Royal
$17.00
Elijah Craig
$17.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$17.00
Gentleman Jack
$17.00
Hakushu 12
$37.00
Hibiki Harmony
$30.00
High West Campfire
$23.00
High West Double Rye
$18.00
Jack Daniels
$16.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$21.00
Jack Rye
$16.00
Jameson
$17.00
Jameson Double Black Barrel
$17.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$23.00
Knob Creek
$17.00
Makers Mark
$17.00
Makers Mark 46
$20.00
Old Forester
$16.00
Toki
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$18.00
Sagamore
$18.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$32.00
DBL Blantons
$42.00
DBL Bookers
$46.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$34.00
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
$34.00
DBL Elijah Craig
$34.00
DBL Four Roses Small Batch
$34.00
DBL Gentleman Jack
$34.00
DBL High West Campfire
$36.00
DBL Hillrock
$50.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$32.00
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
$30.00
DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$42.00
DBL Jim Beam
$34.00
DBL Knob Creek
$34.00
DBL Makers Mark
$34.00
DBL Mitchers Bourbon
$36.00
DBL Old Forester
$32.00
DBL Old Rip 10
$80.00
DBL Tin Cup
$36.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$36.00
DBL Van Wilke
$90.00
DBL Crown Royal
$34.00
DBL Jameson
$34.00
DBL Hakushu 12
$74.00
DBL Hibiki Harmony
$60.00
DBL Jameson Double Black Barrel
$34.00
DBL Toki
$36.00
DBL Tullamore Dew
$34.00
DBL Tullamore Dew 12YR
$38.00
DBL Yamazaki
$24.00
Scotch
Ardbeg
$22.00
Balvenie
$25.00
Chivas 12
$18.00
Chivas 18
$30.00
Compass Box
$18.00
Craigeliachie
$18.00
Alberfeldy
$18.00
Dalmore 12
$23.00
Dalmore 18
$50.00
Dalwhinnie 15
$35.00
Dewars
$17.00
Dewars 18
$25.00
Glendronach 12
$21.00
Glenfiddich 12
$20.00
Glenlivet 12
$18.00
Glenlivet 15
$20.00
Glenlivet 18
$51.00
Glenmorangie 10
$18.00
Glenrothes 10
$18.00
Glenrothes 10 YR
$18.00
Glenrothes 18
$45.00
Highland Park 18 YR
$45.00
JW Black Label
$20.00
JW Blue Label
$65.00
JW Gold Label
$20.00
Lagavulin 16
$28.00
Laphroaig 10
$20.00
Macallan 12
$25.00
Macallan 15
$30.00
Macallan 18
$80.00
Macallan 25
$350.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$82.00
Monkey Shoulder
$18.00
Oban 14
$25.00
Yamazaki 12
$62.00
DBL Balvenie
$50.00
DBL Chivas 12
$36.00
DBL Chivas 18
$60.00
DBL Compass Box
$36.00
DBL Compass Box Spice Tree
$50.00
DBL Dalmore 12
$46.00
DBL Dalmore 18
$100.00
DBL Dalwhinnie 15
$70.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12
$40.00
DBL Glenlivet 12
$36.00
DBL Glenlivet 15
$40.00
DBL Glenlivet 18
$102.00
DBL Glenmorangie 10
$36.00
DBL Glenrothes 10 YR
$36.00
DBL Highland Park 18 YR
$90.00
DBL JW Black Label
$40.00
DBL JW Blue Label
$130.00
DBL JW Gold Label
$40.00
DBL Lagavulin 16
$46.00
DBL Laphroaig 10
$40.00
DBL Macallan 12
$50.00
DBL Macallan 25
$700.00
DBL Macallan Rare Cask
$164.00
DBL Monkey Shoulder
$34.00
DBL Oban 14
$50.00
Cordials
Vilya Absinthe
$16.00
Allspice Dram
$14.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$18.00
Amaro Averma
$12.00
Amaro Montenegro
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$13.00
Amaro Ramazzotti
$12.00
Aperol
$16.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$12.00
Laird's Apple jack
$12.00
Art Age Root
$12.00
Avion Espreso
$12.00
Baileys
$15.00
Benedictine
$15.00
Bittermens Common
$12.00
Bittermens Nouvelle
$12.00
Blue Curacao
$12.00
Bonal
$12.00
Branca Menta
$18.00
Byrrh
$12.00
Campari
$17.00
Carpano Punt E Mas
$12.00
Chartreuse Green
$20.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$18.00
Cocchi Bianco
$12.00
Chambord
$12.00
Cynar
$15.00
Cherry Heering
$12.00
Cointreau
$13.00
Combier Kummel
$12.00
Combier Rose
$12.00
Cranberry Liqueur
$12.00
Creme De Cacao Dark
$12.00
Creme De Cacao White
$12.00
Creme De Cassis
$12.00
Creme De Menthe Green
$12.00
Creme De Menthe White
$12.00
Creme De Peche
$12.00
Creme De Violette
$12.00
Creme De Yvette
$12.00
Dolin Blanc
$12.00
Dolin Dry
$12.00
Drambuie
$13.00
Dolin Rouge
$12.00
Dry Curaco
$12.00
Elderflower liqueur
$15.00
Fernet branca
$18.00
Frangelico
$16.00
Barrows Ginger Liqueur
$15.00
Grand Mariner
$18.00
Kahula
$17.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Licor 43
$12.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$17.00
Pear Williams
$12.00
Pernod
$18.00
Pimms No.1
$15.00
Plymouth Sloe Gin
$16.00
Romano Sambuca
$17.00
John Taylor Velvet
$12.00
St.Germain
$12.00