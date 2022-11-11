Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa 12 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

12 W Main St

Mesa, AZ 85201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 West Burger
Frontside Fries
Chicken Wings

Appetizers & Salads

Asian Chop Salad

$14.50

Bacon Ceasar

$13.00

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

House Salad

$9.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke dip

$14.00Out of stock

Chimi Fries

$11.00

Fries, Green Chili

$11.00

Frontside Fries

$8.00

Greek Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwichs

12 West Burger

$14.50

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Charlie Hustle

$15.50

The All American

$19.50

Wild Shroom Vegan

$16.50

Spicy Jalapeno Vegan

$16.50

Hot Stinger Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Green Chili Dog

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich

$16.50

BBQ Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Dessert

Kids Dessert (2 Scoops Vanilla)

$4.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

NY Cheesecake

$6.95

Dressings & Sauces

Balsamic Vin$

$0.50

BBQ$

$0.50

Bee Stinger$

$0.50

Beer Cheese$

$2.00

Blue Cheese$

$0.50

Buffalo$

$0.50

Caesar$

$0.50

Chimichurri$

$0.50

Crema$

$0.50

Garlic Mayo$

$0.50

Ginger-Sesame Vin$

$0.50

Honey Mustard Vin$

$0.50

Ketchup

Malt Vinegar$

$0.25

Mustard$

$0.25

Ranch$

$0.50

Sambal Aioli$

$0.50

Tartar Sauce$

Out of stock

Entrees

Buffalo Katsu Mac n' Cheese

$16.50

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Crispy Pollack Basket

$15.00Out of stock

Green Chili Mac n' Cheese

$15.50

Our crowd-pleasing brewers mac and cheese is made with smoked gouda and comes topped with our crispy Zona braised pork belly and a fried jalapeno.

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Food Specials

Spinach & Artichoke dip

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Dessert

$4.95

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pellegrino Mineral Water

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Jarritos: Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos: Guava

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Directions

Gallery
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa image
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa image
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Mesa AZ
orange star4.2 • 385
1033 N. Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley
orange starNo Reviews
1860 South Stapley Mesa, AZ 85204
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tempe Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Catching Flights Bar and Grille
orange star4.3 • 483
1475 w elliot rd Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1340 East 8th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap - Greenfield Road and Southern Ave - Mesa, AZ
orange star4.6 • 291
1110 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mesa

Princess Food and Deli
orange star4.7 • 4,756
2620 W Broadway Rd Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,073
6451 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,532
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18 Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,293
1947 N Lindsay Rd Mesa, AZ 85213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mesa
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston