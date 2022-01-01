Restaurant header imageView gallery

1200 Chophouse

2,497 Reviews

$$$

5007 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Wednesday - Sunday 5pm- 8pm.

Location

5007 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Directions

Gallery
1200 Chophouse image
1200 Chophouse image
1200 Chophouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
orange star4.0 • 340
5501 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Wharf Pass-A-Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Pass a Grille Way St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,008
7081 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5901 Sun Blvd Saint Petersburg, FL 33715
View restaurantnext
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 3,491
809 Gulf Way St. pete beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Pete Beach

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,008
7081 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Clam
orange star4.4 • 1,209
46 46th Ave St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Paradise Grille - PAG
orange star4.5 • 922
900 Gulf Way St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
orange star4.0 • 340
5501 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Pete Beach
Madeira-Redington
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Tyrone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
South St. Petersburg - Edit
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston