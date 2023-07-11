Restaurant header imageView gallery

1201 Restaurant 1201 Collier Rd NW

1201 Collier Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

1201 Beverage

Cocktails

1201 Passion

$14.00

Dolce Vida

$13.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$13.00

1201 Margarita

$18.00

Cosmo on Collier

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Watermelon Refresher

$14.00

Pink Dress

$13.00

Premium Tequila Margarita

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

French 75

$18.00

Long way

$18.00

Beer

Bud Lite

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

MIller Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Sweet Water

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Pilsnurque

$7.00

Non alcoholic beer

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet glass

$9.00

Pinot noir glass

$9.00

House Champagne glass

$9.00

Malbec glass

$9.00

Merlot glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio glass

$9.00

Sauvignon blanc glass

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Drink Tower

Well Tower

$75.00

Premium Tower

$125.00

Bottle Service

Tito's bottle

$225.00

Ciroc bottle

$225.00

Ketel One bottle

$225.00

Grey Goose bottle

$250.00

Hennesey bottle

$250.00

Henny XO bottle

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP bottle

$250.00

Patron bottle

$250.00

Casamigos Blanco bottle

$250.00

Casamigo REPO bottle

$300.00

Don Julio Blanco bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Repo bottle

$300.00

1942. Bottle

$750.00

Belaire Blue bottle

$125.00

Belaire Rose bottle

$150.00

Moet Rose bottle

$200.00

Cabernet bottle bottle

$40.00

Merlot bottle bottle

$40.00

Malbec bottle bottle

$40.00

Moscato bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio bottle

$40.00

Prosecco bottle

$40.00

House Champagne bottle

$40.00

Dusse bottle

$250.00

Remy VSOP bottle

$250.00

Remy 1738

$300.00

Crown Apple bottle

$225.00

Crown bottle

$225.00

Veuve Cliquot bottle

$250.00

Liquor

Tequila

$10.00+

Whiskey

$14.00+

Rum

$12.00+

Gin

$12.00+

Vodka

$14.00+

Bourbon

$12.00

Scotch

$16.00+

Cognac

$14.00+

Non Alcoholic Bev

Fiji

$6.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

1201 Food

Appetizer

Wings

$15.00

Chicken Eggrolls

$14.00

Salmon Eggrolls

$15.00

Shrimp + Fries

$24.00

Pizza

Garlic Herb

$15.00

Beef Pepperoni

$18.00

Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Entrees

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Red Snaper

$35.00

Garlic Chicken

$27.00

Lemon Salmon

$27.00

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Fried Brussels

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Rasta Pasta

$19.00

Veggie Pasta

$25.00

Hookah

Two Flavor

Regular

$40.00

Hookah Refill

Flavor

$20.00

Three Flavor

Flavor

$45.00

Brunch

Cocktails

Old Fashion

$16.00

Georgia Peach

$18.00

Orange Julius

$20.00

Mermaid

$12.00

Cosmo & Wanda

$14.00

Hunch Punch

$18.00

Whiskyeymosa

$16.00

Whiskey Tower

$100.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$50.00

Food

Seafood Tower

$38.00

Whiskey French Toast

$22.00

Chicken & Waffle Bowl

$22.00

1201 Omlette

$22.00

Salmon Croquettes

$24.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$20.00+

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Whiskey Parfait

$14.00

Sides

$7.00

Vegan

Fat A$$ Cakes Platter

$24.00

Pancake Platter

$18.00

Fat A$$ Cakes(3)

$10.00

A La Carte

$8.00+

Hookah

Magic Mike

$35.00

The Why Not

$35.00

BBL

$35.00

Side Piece

$35.00

Wifey No Prenup

$35.00

GA Peachness

$35.00

Bottom Less

$150.00

Sides

Home Fries

$7.00

Pork Bacon

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

Turkey Sausage

$7.00

Turkey Bacon

$7.00

Grits

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

